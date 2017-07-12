Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Pre-Wedding" Photos Of Joro Olumofin & Ese Of BBNaija (11593 Views)

Any Lady Who Doesn't Pass At Least 15 Of These, Not Wife Material- Joro Olumofin / How To Identify A Runs Girl - By Joro Olumofin / Joro Olumofin Recommends 30 Places Guys Can Meet 'Wife Materials' In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Let's hope it true sha!



See more photos below...





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/alleged-pre-wedding-photos-of-joro.html?m=1 These lovely pre-wedding photos of Relationship doctor, Joro Olumofin and the Ex-fake housemate of the Big Brother Naija game show, Ese Eriata are going viral with a nuptial date, 12/7/2017.Let's hope it true sha!See more photos below... 1 Like

Dafuq? 3 Likes 1 Share





Rather, ItIt looked pre-fvck! It doesn't look pre-wedding kan kanRather, ItIt looked pre-fvck! 24 Likes 3 Shares

That ESE can fuuckk anything sha... 1 Like

Bloggers again

dacblogger:

That ESE can fuuckk anything sha...



Shut the Fuuuck up, you Wey no dey Fuuuck who you help Shut the Fuuuck up, you Wey no dey Fuuuck who you help 15 Likes







you mean Ese is about to get married and she allowed a guys suck her boobs on big brother show?



Lol...If I talk Watin dey my mind them go ban me



But a girl that can allow another guy suck her boobs on national TV what do you think she will be doing in private! Wait.....you mean Ese is about to get married and she allowed a guys suck her boobs on big brother show?Lol...If I talk Watin dey my mind them go ban meBut a girl that can allow another guy suck her boobs on national TV what do you think she will be doing in private!



8 Likes

K.. Pre-sexxx photo u mean?







Omo the be like who dey sell weed for jakpa road, warri...... Bros na u be dat, u still neva learn to smile even with pusssssi for ur front 2 Likes









meanwhile, checkout this HOT trending photos of Tboss bikini photos. SEE PHOTOS





her massive backside tho 2 Likes

What will happen to the guy she breastfed in BBNaija?

Papiikush:





Lol...If I talk Watin dey my mind them go ban me Wait you mean Ese is about to get married and she allowed a guys suck her boobs on big brother show?Lol...If I talk Watin dey my mind them go ban me You go fear that kain fear...and the man gallant dey watch the live action ontop TV



Make I no even add the kissing festival You go fear that kain fear...and the man gallant dey watch the live action ontop TVMake I no even add the kissing festival

dacblogger:

That ESE can fuuckk anything sha... 1 Like 1 Share





chaii chaii the same girl that got her titss sucked like baby's feeder chaii chaii the same girl that got her titss sucked like baby's feeder

Next time you smile...... She force you into it

?

U want to kill ursef ? Ese Who b dz GBOGIU want to kill ursef? Ese

dis one na rugged pre-wedding pix abi wetyn make i talk sef

dacblogger:

That ESE can fuuckk anything sha...

Who she Bleep? You or your bf? Who she Bleep? You or your bf?

relationship doctor abi fitness instructor

@Op, Is should be Dating pictures of Ese and...







Nothing makes it pre-wedding pictures nd beside July is far that anything can happen...



















#MySignatureMyBusiness

sirusX:



You go fear that kain fear...and the man gallant dey watch the live action ontop TV





Imagine someone showing me the video of another Nigga sucking my wife boobs Chai...Ordinary whatsapp message can make someone break up with his babe not to talk of breast suckingImagine someone showing me the video of another Nigga sucking my wife boobs

Fark all Fackable just live your life but don't expect my sympathy

I wish them a happy married life if it is true.





The guy is more interested in the camera than in his fiancee 1 Like

ok

Chai...may her toto Rest In Peace. What a sad end to a pink hole.

Lovely sets













Where are those nairaland babes let's do it

Ok

Nairaland is becoming a joke.

both the op and d moderator are foolish for pushing dis crap to front page without proper investigation.

this ain't no damn pre wedding pictures.

and op its 12th and 15th of April for whatever dey are gonna unveil and not July. y'all just go on IG to copy and paste whatever is there.

stop misleading people 1 Like







Check my signature for your football jerseys So na Joro dey nack this babe hmmmmmmmmmmCheck my signature for your football jerseys

Joro Don see big Bobbie so him wan die there