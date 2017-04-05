Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) (6780 Views)

Kenyans are blasting the 'Soke' crooner after the paid Ksh1,500 valued at about N5,000 to watch the 25-year-old at a popular nightclub in Kenya over the weekend, Only for Burna to perform less than an hour, and angry Kenyans are not taking it easy.



www.fotor.com-2017-04-05-07-46-53.jpeg">



The angry singer was blocking some of them which gave birth to the trend #BurnaBoyBlockChallenge































So we also have Kenyans on twitter? 8 Likes

Kenyans and their wahala again!! But Burna boy y u nor perform to their expectation now...

Kenya again!! Is it our fault they have no good artiste to call for their own shows 3 Likes

Burna boy is mad

after paying to watch u, u do one nonsense and go

well na weed dey worry u 2 Likes

SuperSuave:

Kenya again!! Is it our fault they have no good artiste to call for their own shows

Abeg bros, teach me as you take give your signature different colors Abeg bros, teach me as you take give your signature different colors

Trivia issues is what interests most Africans especially those on Twitter 2 Likes

Don't they have any good artiste in kenya?

wicked

wetin concern us...babe come mek we enter oza room jare 6 Likes

Be like dem wan die sha

Really?



He shouldn't give himself a bad reputation.

youngest85:

So we also have Kenyans on twitter?

which kind comment be this? which kind comment be this? 1 Like

That moment when burna boy go de wait Nigerians to retaliate but it ain't happening, to your tent ohhh Nigerians, Omo carry your cross abeg 4 Likes

Dem never settle this beef since?





Ok





youngest85:

So we also have Kenyans on twitter? Kenya is more internet savvy than Nigeria with a large margin 1 Like

They paid only 5k and they are complaining. Here we pay 50k for shows that last only a few hrs. 1 Like

For just 5k, here we pay x20 and above, but we just go to buy drinks and bleep chick's. KENYANS l HAIL THEEE

so this black-stick race can have sense of humour too? Bloda Burna u sef no try!

It's not his fault, he has nothing to offer. Nigeria musicians are over hyped, that's why I don't go for their shows. I'll pay big money to watch an artist sing along with a cd playing at the background. Tufiakwa.



I'll just Kuku download, buy some bottles of cold orijin to cool down.

Dude got no chill doe 2 Likes

youngest85:

So we also have Kenyans on twitter? Bros, their Shillings pass our own Naira oo. Bros, their Shillings pass our own Naira oo. 1 Like

Ma.dness everywhere