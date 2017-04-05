₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:59am
Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy is not having a nice time right now on Twitter.
Kenyans are blasting the 'Soke' crooner after the paid Ksh1,500 valued at about N5,000 to watch the 25-year-old at a popular nightclub in Kenya over the weekend, Only for Burna to perform less than an hour, and angry Kenyans are not taking it easy.
The angry singer was blocking some of them which gave birth to the trend #BurnaBoyBlockChallenge
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by youngest85(m): 8:00am
So we also have Kenyans on twitter?
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Moving4: 8:00am
Kenyans and their wahala again!! But Burna boy y u nor perform to their expectation now...
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by SuperSuave(m): 8:03am
Kenya again!! Is it our fault they have no good artiste to call for their own shows
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Young03: 8:25am
Burna boy is mad
after paying to watch u, u do one nonsense and go
well na weed dey worry u
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Swegzfreak: 8:26am
SuperSuave:
Abeg bros, teach me as you take give your signature different colors
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by decatalyst(m): 8:26am
Trivia issues is what interests most Africans especially those on Twitter
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by hakeem4(m): 10:32am
Don't they have any good artiste in kenya?
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by sugarbelly: 10:32am
wicked
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by sugarbelly: 10:33am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by jegz25(m): 10:33am
wetin concern us...babe come mek we enter oza room jare
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:34am
Be like dem wan die sha
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by botad(m): 10:35am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by ShakurM(m): 10:35am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:35am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by BigBrother9ja: 10:35am
Really?
He shouldn't give himself a bad reputation.
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Ogashub(m): 10:36am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by wristbangle(m): 10:37am
youngest85:
which kind comment be this?
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by princechurchill(m): 10:37am
That moment when burna boy go de wait Nigerians to retaliate but it ain't happening, to your tent ohhh Nigerians, Omo carry your cross abeg
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Ubermind: 10:37am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by wildchild1: 10:37am
Dem never settle this beef since?
Check my signature for your football jerseys
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by sakalisis(m): 10:38am
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by mantosa(m): 10:38am
Kenya is more internet savvy than Nigeria with a large margin
youngest85:
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by olrotimi(m): 10:38am
They paid only 5k and they are complaining. Here we pay 50k for shows that last only a few hrs.
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:41am
For just 5k, here we pay x20 and above, but we just go to buy drinks and bleep chick's. KENYANS l HAIL THEEE
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Dujardin(m): 10:41am
so this black-stick race can have sense of humour too? Bloda Burna u sef no try!
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by Bigsteveg(m): 10:44am
It's not his fault, he has nothing to offer. Nigeria musicians are over hyped, that's why I don't go for their shows. I'll pay big money to watch an artist sing along with a cd playing at the background. Tufiakwa.
I'll just Kuku download, buy some bottles of cold orijin to cool down.
Meanwhile, tonight #UpChelsea
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by kingsouthie: 10:49am
Dude got no chill doe
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by ipreach(m): 10:59am
Shooooooo!
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by ajoskele(m): 11:03am
youngest85:Bros, their Shillings pass our own Naira oo.
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by ipreach(m): 11:05am
Ma.dness everywhere
|Re: Kenyans Come For Burna Boy On Twitter (see Why) by verygudbadguy(m): 11:05am
Kenyans and dia wahala....
