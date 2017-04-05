₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,520 members, 3,459,929 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" (1982 Views)
Fans Blast Tonto Dikeh For Claiming Her Husband Gave Her STDs; Tonto Replies / Lil Kesh Calls Osagie, PULSE Editor-in-chief A 'Dumbass' To Defend His Album / Tiwa Savage May Reconcile With Teebillz, Her Estranged Husband - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by DRIFTyKING(m): 9:09am
'Mama King' was just in the mood to reply comments on her IG page this morning, one of her fans(hussemmy) popped the question 'But we heard a media report saying you apologized for lying against your Ex.@tontolet' and she started another round of 'secret spilling'
www.fotor.com-2017-04-05-08-59-12.jpeg">
She answered
Went to check more replies and found out she has deleted most of them after being urged by a fan..
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSfXu8QDFZp/
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/an-innocent-man-will-not-offer.html
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by stephleena(f): 9:11am
nonsense ,tonto no dey rest?...nobody forced you into marrying king Kong...he should continue lying, from now to eternity, forget about him.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by ellahzy(f): 9:14am
Una nor dey tire?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by MJBOLT(m): 9:15am
News Flash : nobody cares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by sinaj(f): 9:23am
Aunty it haf do na
ur story is stale now.
Errione is on top Efe matter now!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by poshestmina(f): 9:31am
Rest abeg ...una two get una own for body ! none of you was close to perfect ,minus the domestic violence ,u both deserved each other!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Stegomiah(f): 9:43am
Obviously tonto dike is pained
This dude did a solid on her
She should rest joor and move on
She now knows what it feels like to steal ones husband
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by ikp120(m): 9:59am
This is the real definition of a "one night stand material".
When your village people don tire for ya matter, they go make sure you marry a Tonto . I still dey wonder when some guys go get sense . Even as I broke reach, if they dash me Tonto to marry, I no go even jump am pass, I go fvck and pass
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Came: 10:42am
Mama king do quick find another man marry make we hear word for you, your own don dey too much oooooo, must you reply every message? Na wa oooooo!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Ubermind: 10:54am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by DRIFTyKING(m): 11:02am
cc: Lalasticlala, Missyb3
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Flexherbal(m): 11:19am
Where is the love that brought them together in the first place?
Celebrities should learn to be private with the challenges. All these things happen in, almost, every home.
Na who endure , na im win!
If it is bedmathics wahala, the should try our HERBAL TEA for men.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by OsusuMustFlow(f): 11:19am
take your marriage off social media
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Lexusgs430: 11:20am
Lalasticlala -You got plans Tonto ?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by GLTNigeria: 11:20am
hmmmm
GLT Nigeria is looking for drivers!
Can you drive? Do you have a car from year 2003 and above? Come partner with us at GLT Nigeria, a new rider sharing app.
For more information,please visit www.gltapp.com
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by jumbohidi(m): 11:20am
you again....madam dikeh una nor dey tire
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by BLACKdagger: 11:20am
Stegomiah:
I pity u. Dnt come here crying wen u will expereince ur own domestic violence!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by henrydadon(m): 11:20am
tonto dike has lost it
so your estranged husband who you cialm is poor had 3m million to give to a journalist to cover his lies but doesn't have money to support his family.
she just keep on coming out with different tale of her marriage that keep contradicting itself.
this just goes to show she never really loved that guy..she was after his money all along..considering the fact that she quits nollywood after getting married to him.
she never plan to make her own money..just the thoughts of her getting married to OBJ son made her head swell.
so am guessing the guy figured out tonto never really loved him..and decided not to waste anymore time or money on her.
and rather focus on the assistant at the office who showed him true love and is actually more beautiful and sexy than his wife.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by ObiomaA: 11:21am
Nonsense marriage
HIGH STAKERS ONLY
Single Game Fixed MATCH Correct score has just arrived from a trusted source. I am giving out this game to few people for PAY AFTER WIN
If you are ready to stake high and PAY AFTER WIN WhatsApp me on +234818 6936 802
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by sammieguze(m): 11:21am
We don hear abeg
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by whitering: 11:22am
I am not one of your fans, but I empathized with you.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by celestialAgent(m): 11:22am
Mr Kingkong b like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by GloriaNinja(f): 11:22am
Tonto again?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:23am
Ok o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by ibibiofirstlady(f): 11:23am
Social media marriage
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by tuncosd38(m): 11:23am
Madam you're not a kid biko take your rants off social media
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by tooth4tooth: 11:23am
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by EzigboNwanma(f): 11:24am
Ok o so who dey talk true now?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by chamillitary64(m): 11:24am
Who u and Ur ozband epp
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by ElsonMorali: 11:24am
He also bribed Ghana police and journalists too abi? Ashewo. Looking for attention.
People like her shouldn't get married. Na baby mama fit dem.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" by Utchgirl(f): 11:25am
All these ur actions wil later affect ur son .
Jus keep shut 4 king's sake biko.
Nneka Makes Acting Debut / Don Jazzy Story / Dencia Sure Knows How To Get All Teh Cameras Focused On Her
Viewing this topic: yankison(m), CORE(m), sayso(m), E99E(m), mizhefeh(f), cygnus05(m), JewelRegi(f), Epraize(m), antieverything(m), Uncommon, olamydey(f), Muh(m), Chimexstano(m), wahabceeblack1, Trudiee(f), abhosts(m), Eglobalma, fordible(m), JamieBlog(m), catherineokezie(f), Unazzi, Infomaz(m), farihafaheemah(m), TinaAnita(f), Odsan1, guardian09(m), eiknarf14(m), Israelconcepts, Agozie48(f), mrcyril66, jerry0123, genny2kuk(m), Islamicpope(m), POTUS01, ademoladeji(m), Temptee101(m), kurt09(m), LivingHuman, Einstein20, deflover(m), otunbaajamu(m), Asuokaa, eodavids(m), Aluobe1(m), Afam4eva(m), Chommieblaq(f), BarakOkenny(m), dacovajnr, mrjerrfrac(m), fasterwell(m), W3xy1(m), mikolosis(m), KevinDein, hoyo, wisestman(m), mokane28, ipreach(m), baroncy, tooth4tooth, whitetiger511(f), sellYourCar, onojemma, chihes(f), Jay542(m), okeyngene, farellstone, Godprotectigbo5(f), walezqo(m), Andyg, henrydadon(m), nazzyglad(f), sauceEEP(m), 12inches1(m), bada007(m), Utchgirl(f), Macaustin24, loteliz(f), agbangam, Dotsd1(m), Certainly, nobodysmanrob(m), IamaNigerianGuy, 2babakizzy, Marius26(m), zubby2007, TINALETC3(f) and 212 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19