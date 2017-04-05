Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: "Churchill Gave N3M To Azuka Ogujiuba To Defend His Lies" (1982 Views)

www.fotor.com-2017-04-05-08-59-12.jpeg">



She answered







Went to check more replies and found out she has deleted most of them after being urged by a fan..



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSfXu8QDFZp/



nonsense ,tonto no dey rest?...nobody forced you into marrying king Kong...he should continue lying, from now to eternity, forget about him. 3 Likes

Una nor dey tire?

News Flash : nobody cares





ur story is stale now.

Errione is on top Efe matter now! Aunty it haf do naur story is stale now.Errione is on top Efe matter now! 1 Like

Rest abeg ...una two get una own for body ! none of you was close to perfect ,minus the domestic violence ,u both deserved each other!

Obviously tonto dike is pained

This dude did a solid on her



She should rest joor and move on

She now knows what it feels like to steal ones husband 1 Like





When your village people don tire for ya matter, they go make sure you marry a Tonto . I still dey wonder when some guys go get sense . Even as I broke reach, if they dash me Tonto to marry, I no go even jump am pass, I go fvck and pass This is the real definition of a "one night stand material".When your village people don tire for ya matter, they go make sure you marry a Tonto. I still dey wonder when some guys go get sense. Even as I broke reach, if they dash me Tonto to marry, I no go even jump am pass, I go fvck and pass 2 Likes

Mama king do quick find another man marry make we hear word for you, your own don dey too much oooooo, must you reply every message? Na wa oooooo!!!!! 1 Like

Where is the love that brought them together in the first place?



Celebrities should learn to be private with the challenges. All these things happen in, almost, every home.



Na who endure , na im win!



If it is bedmathics wahala, the should try our HERBAL TEA for men.

take your marriage off social media 1 Like

Lalasticlala -You got plans Tonto ?







you again....madam dikeh una nor dey tire

I pity u. Dnt come here crying wen u will expereince ur own domestic violence! I pity u. Dnt come here crying wen u will expereince ur own domestic violence!

tonto dike has lost it



so your estranged husband who you cialm is poor had 3m million to give to a journalist to cover his lies but doesn't have money to support his family.



she just keep on coming out with different tale of her marriage that keep contradicting itself.



this just goes to show she never really loved that guy..she was after his money all along..considering the fact that she quits nollywood after getting married to him.



she never plan to make her own money..just the thoughts of her getting married to OBJ son made her head swell.



so am guessing the guy figured out tonto never really loved him..and decided not to waste anymore time or money on her.



and rather focus on the assistant at the office who showed him true love and is actually more beautiful and sexy than his wife.

Nonsense marriage



We don hear abeg

I am not one of your fans, but I empathized with you.

Mr Kingkong b like

Tonto again?

Ok o

Social media marriage

Madam you're not a kid biko take your rants off social media

.

Ok o so who dey talk true now?

Who u and Ur ozband epp

He also bribed Ghana police and journalists too abi? Ashewo. Looking for attention.



People like her shouldn't get married. Na baby mama fit dem. 2 Likes