Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram (6145 Views)

Laura Ikeji Bares Her Baby Bump In New Photos / Braless Lady Models Laura Ikeji's Products For Valentine (Photos) / Halima Abubakar Quits Instagram [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









She shared the above image, with the caption



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSe450WDcbI/?taken-by=lauraikeji



Unfortunately I'll be going off instagram for now. Will keep having fun and living happy but it won't be on camera anymore. Someone else would be posting stuff about @lauraikejigang store on here sometimes.

Appreciate all the love but hey.... phase2 is calling! I'm out yall



See the post of her being accused of sleeping in Linda's home, with her husband, below









Source: Hours after being called out for allegedly refusing to leave her sister's house, even after her traditional and court wedding, Laura Ikeji quits IG.She shared the above image, with the captionUnfortunately I'll be going off instagram for now. Will keep having fun and living happy but it won't be on camera anymore. Someone else would be posting stuff about @lauraikejigang store on here sometimes.Appreciate all the love but hey.... phase2 is calling! I'm out yallSee the post of her being accused of sleeping in Linda's home, with her husband, belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/laura-ikeji-quits-instagram.html

she's being accused of spending the night with her hubby, at Linda's house. Read full gist here





http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/laura-ikeji-quits-instagram.html

She can jump into the lagoon... I don't care 6 Likes

She is a Mumu yeye

her life her instagram, not my problem………nigerians no get chill at all

Quitting instagram is not enough.... She should locate the nearest lagoon and do the needful...



Nonsense.. After frolicking instagram dancing exposing....



Her problem jhoor.. Hian. .. 1 Like

if she like, let her fry beans. We don't give two f*cks



I support her decision. Wise one. No good marriage survives undue exposures. I support her decision. Wise one. No good marriage survives undue exposures.

chai..nigerian blogger got no chill..



wetin consign them with her..it her life for GOd sake



high time we learn to mind our business in nigeria



busy body no good..let her live her life



her husband is based in the UK obviously she can't always be with him..is it a crime to stay in her sister house..na wa oo..



aproko oshi 5 Likes

LIKE WHO F*CKING CARES? 2 Likes

her life her problem.....like i care

HOW THE HELL IS THIS FRONTPAGE MATERIAL

After displaying baby bump and the village people are planning to do the needful. yeye people



So??.....has d sun stop shining? Or has d naira nw equal d dollar?, or should we nw fry beans??

Mtchwwww So??.....has d sun stop shining? Or has d naira nw equal d dollar?, or should we nw fry beans??Mtchwwww 1 Like

GOOD FOR HER AND HER FAMILY..

...

MEANWHILE.. ==>

..

Tboss Fans right now....

..

1. "This ATM line is too long.. Time no dey again ooo"..

2. "Mai Card,, gimme sevinty tarsan naira MTN card"..

3. "See as all the celebrities dey support the street drunk.. Na Thuandar go faya their papa"..

4. "We go dey vote dey go.. Just dey spend the money dey vote dey go.. We no dey make noise"..

.....

.....

MTN BY SATURDAY....

1. "We now have enough money to settle the Nigerian Government."

2. "Multichoice,, I suggest you guys should do 'Big Brother Lagos', then, 'Big Brother Calabar', then Warri, Sokoto, and Abakaliki"

Who cares? 1 Like

This attention seeking woman can never quit Instagram. She even put the "cavaet" FOR NOW 1 Like

When she gives birth now, she will activate it again and send pictures of her child, am surprised she hasn't post her pregnancy bump on the media, yeye people claiming celebs.

May be her husband's house is not up to the standard of her sister's own. After enjoying luxury she can't adjust again.Any way, Better for her and her marriage

If she likes make she move, she likes make she no move. It's noone's business.

who no like better thing?? can you compare Banana Island to Lagoon??

As if I care....does her leaving IG put money in my account... Mstheww

RIP Nairaland

How I wish I can comment on this post!

who's raula ikenji? a footballer?

Seriously how useful Is IG?

tk4rd:

Tboss Fans right now....

..

1. "This ATM line is too long.. Time dey go ooo"..

2. "Mai Card,, gimme sevinty tarsan naira MTN card"..

3. "See as all the celebrities dey support the street drunk.. Na Thuandar go faya their papa"..

4. "We go dey vote dey go.. Just dey spend the money dey vote dey go.. We no dey make noise"..

.....

.....

MTN BY SATURDAY....

1. "We now have enough money to settle the Nigerian Government."

2. "Multichoice,, I suggest you guys should do 'Big Brother Lagos', then, 'Big Brother Calabar', then Warri, Sokoto, and Abakaliki"



if the 25m no reach ur side and i be your papa, i go disown u if the 25m no reach ur side and i be your papa, i go disown u

goodluck to her on her marriage