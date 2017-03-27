₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by sugarbelly: 11:36am
Hours after being called out for allegedly refusing to leave her sister's house, even after her traditional and court wedding, Laura Ikeji quits IG.
She shared the above image, with the caption
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSe450WDcbI/?taken-by=lauraikeji
Unfortunately I'll be going off instagram for now. Will keep having fun and living happy but it won't be on camera anymore. Someone else would be posting stuff about @lauraikejigang store on here sometimes.
Appreciate all the love but hey.... phase2 is calling! I'm out yall
See the post of her being accused of sleeping in Linda's home, with her husband, below
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by sugarbelly: 11:36am
she's being accused of spending the night with her hubby, at Linda's house. Read full gist here
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Papiikush: 11:43am
She can jump into the lagoon... I don't care
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by OfficialAwol(m): 11:44am
She is a Mumu yeye
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by MJBOLT(m): 11:50am
her life her instagram, not my problem………nigerians no get chill at all
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by sugarbelly: 11:53am
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Jodha(f): 11:55am
Quitting instagram is not enough.... She should locate the nearest lagoon and do the needful...
Nonsense.. After frolicking instagram dancing exposing....
Her problem jhoor.. Hian. ..
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Crauxx(m): 1:24pm
if she like, let her fry beans. We don't give two f*cks
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by DickDastardly(m): 1:24pm
I support her decision. Wise one. No good marriage survives undue exposures.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by henrydadon(m): 1:24pm
chai..nigerian blogger got no chill..
wetin consign them with her..it her life for GOd sake
high time we learn to mind our business in nigeria
busy body no good..let her live her life
her husband is based in the UK obviously she can't always be with him..is it a crime to stay in her sister house..na wa oo..
aproko oshi
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Princ3charming(m): 1:24pm
LIKE WHO F*CKING CARES?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by wayceguy(m): 1:25pm
her life her problem.....like i care
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Friedyokes: 1:25pm
HOW THE HELL IS THIS FRONTPAGE MATERIAL
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by BruzMoney(m): 1:25pm
After displaying baby bump and the village people are planning to do the needful. yeye people
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Bossontop(m): 1:25pm
So??.....has d sun stop shining? Or has d naira nw equal d dollar?, or should we nw fry beans??
Mtchwwww
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by tk4rd: 1:26pm
GOOD FOR HER AND HER FAMILY..
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by ychris: 1:26pm
Who cares?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by UnknownT: 1:26pm
This attention seeking woman can never quit Instagram. She even put the "cavaet" FOR NOW
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by GloriaNinja(f): 1:26pm
When she gives birth now, she will activate it again and send pictures of her child, am surprised she hasn't post her pregnancy bump on the media, yeye people claiming celebs.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by ekems2017(f): 1:27pm
May be her husband's house is not up to the standard of her sister's own. After enjoying luxury she can't adjust again.Any way, Better for her and her marriage
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by inchristalone(m): 1:27pm
If she likes make she move, she likes make she no move. It's noone's business.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by adebayo201: 1:27pm
who no like better thing?? can you compare Banana Island to Lagoon??
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by intelligen(m): 1:27pm
As if I care....does her leaving IG put money in my account... Mstheww
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by lampard01: 1:27pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by promisealor(f): 1:27pm
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by Pritypussi(f): 1:28pm
RIP Nairaland
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by botad(m): 1:28pm
How I wish I can comment on this post!
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by mmmustapha(m): 1:28pm
who's raula ikenji? a footballer?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by rheether(f): 1:29pm
Seriously how useful Is IG?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by BruzMoney(m): 1:29pm
tk4rd:
if the 25m no reach ur side and i be your papa, i go disown u
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by johnummi(m): 1:29pm
goodluck to her on her marriage
|Re: Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram by botad(m): 1:29pm
A magician!
mmmustapha:
