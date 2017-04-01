Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today (7706 Views)

Source: President Muhammadu Buhari formally launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 at the the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja today. Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-of-president-muhammadu-buhari.html 1 Like

Eh

Another jamboree... Photo ops, Clueless government. 18 Likes 1 Share

The President has not recovered.. I can see his nerves get strained..looking too paled.. I hoped he would recover along with our economy.. 14 Likes 2 Shares

This is surely a difficult assignment for the team, but they must succeed.



Hope they face the task and not politics involved. 4 Likes 1 Share

Good 1 Like

bubu is now shining ooohhh... is he bleaching? . just asking oooo 2 Likes

Haba you leave that man alone you ve u taken ur medicine today,..? Haba you leave that man alone you ve u taken ur medicine today,..? 9 Likes 1 Share

No I haven't..

Dix buhari...hmmmmn ma knw talk shaa...cox wat am seein dia is skeleton 2 Likes

vision 2020?? baba your tenure ends in 2019 2 Likes

NIGERIA!!!

Government of Photography.



I don't understand how carrying a book for picture taking translates into actual economic policies. I pity Nigerians. 5 Likes 1 Share

I have been trying to understand what this policy actually means but have consistently been unsuccessful.

So, outside its impressive appellation, how exactly does the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan intend to recover the economy and grow it? 1 Like 1 Share

Obiano in Army uniform behind

I dey sorry for this man now

dead on arrival 1 Like



Clueless people I could swear that man has no slightest idea or clue of the content of that book he's posing with. Just photo shoots and we're back to square one.Clueless people 2 Likes

Sad! 1 Like

please tell him that menigities just killed 5 of his kinsmen today morning. 1 Like

Go take them at Yaba Apa-osi please! Go take them at Yaba Apa-osi please! 1 Like

APC still the campaign, two years after been in government.



AFONJA SEF!!!! 3 Likes

Buhari should relax. No measure will save this ship. we need a new captain 1 Like



Walking DEAD!



Baba 90 YEAR-OLD posing as TRUMP 70!



President wey DRYYYYY LIKE HARMATTAN KPANLA!!!



See im face like zombie from DAURA CEMETARY?



See hands like Sokoto chewing sticks!

No WAEC PRESIDENT!



Na photo-language dey reign now!



E don taya to travel ni?

Oya na, begin travel around the world.

Happy smiles there by the current top 4 citizens of the republic.



Hopefully, the country will become great again.

Good!!! This reminds me of the Jonathan regime. They kept on launching different plans, programs and policies, and may be that's what helped the economic.



This government has just been sitting do doing nothing. If you do nothing, nothing will work for you.



Do something. Launch another action plan.

He seems to be trying to return it to the point he met it in 2015 1 Like