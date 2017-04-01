₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by LivingHuman: 12:10pm
President Muhammadu Buhari formally launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 at the the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja today. Photos below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-of-president-muhammadu-buhari.html
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by LivingHuman: 12:13pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Thewrath(m): 12:15pm
Eh
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by BeardedMeat: 12:17pm
Another jamboree... Photo ops, Clueless government.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Jabioro: 12:19pm
The President has not recovered.. I can see his nerves get strained..looking too paled.. I hoped he would recover along with our economy..
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by omowolewa: 12:22pm
This is surely a difficult assignment for the team, but they must succeed.
Hope they face the task and not politics involved.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Qmerit(m): 12:23pm
Good
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by obynocute(m): 12:23pm
bubu is now shining ooohhh... is he bleaching? . just asking oooo
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Qmerit(m): 12:24pm
Jabioro:
Haba you leave that man alone you ve u taken ur medicine today,..?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Jabioro: 12:28pm
Qmerit:No I haven't..
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by kestolove95(f): 12:36pm
Dix buhari...hmmmmn ma knw talk shaa...cox wat am seein dia is skeleton
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by johnummi(m): 1:30pm
vision 2020?? baba your tenure ends in 2019
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by hillsway(m): 1:31pm
NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by ephi123(f): 1:31pm
Government of Photography.
I don't understand how carrying a book for picture taking translates into actual economic policies. I pity Nigerians.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by GoodNewsUnltd: 1:31pm
I have been trying to understand what this policy actually means but have consistently been unsuccessful.
So, outside its impressive appellation, how exactly does the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan intend to recover the economy and grow it?
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 1:32pm
Jabioro:My dear he actually looks good. See them them
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by DickDastardly(m): 1:32pm
Obiano in Army uniform behind
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by clefstone(m): 1:32pm
I dey sorry for this man now
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by BruzMoney(m): 1:32pm
dead on arrival
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Phoenix619: 1:32pm
I could swear that man has no slightest idea or clue of the content of that book he's posing with. Just photo shoots and we're back to square one.
Clueless people
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by ngmgeek(m): 1:32pm
Sad!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by ekensi01(m): 1:32pm
please tell him that menigities just killed 5 of his kinsmen today morning.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by JegaQuin: 1:33pm
Jabioro:
Go take them at Yaba Apa-osi please!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by beejaybig: 1:33pm
Jabioro:u better take it quickly cos u r definitely sick
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by talk2macs: 1:34pm
APC still the campaign, two years after been in government.
AFONJA SEF!!!!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by olani76(f): 1:34pm
Buhari should relax. No measure will save this ship. we need a new captain
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by KanwuliaExtra: 1:34pm
See deaf and dumb president of Nigeria!
Walking DEAD!
Baba 90 YEAR-OLD posing as TRUMP 70!
President wey DRYYYYY LIKE HARMATTAN KPANLA!!!
See im face like zombie from DAURA CEMETARY?
See hands like Sokoto chewing sticks!
No WAEC PRESIDENT!
Na photo-language dey reign now!
E don taya to travel ni?
Oya na, begin travel around the world.
Baba retire before "ALLLAH" retire you by disgrace!
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by hucienda: 1:35pm
Happy smiles there by the current top 4 citizens of the republic.
Hopefully, the country will become great again.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Tokziby: 1:35pm
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Lescalier: 1:35pm
Good!!! This reminds me of the Jonathan regime. They kept on launching different plans, programs and policies, and may be that's what helped the economic.
This government has just been sitting do doing nothing. If you do nothing, nothing will work for you.
Do something. Launch another action plan.
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by seunlayi(m): 1:36pm
He seems to be trying to return it to the point he met it in 2015
|Re: Photos Of President Buhari Launching The Economic Recovery And Growth Plan Today by Realdeals(m): 1:37pm
Sai Baba
