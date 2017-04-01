₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 12:36pm
There is no event like it in a very long while in the entire Ogun State. It was a grand event. It was a grand moment. It was a grand celebration. It was the moment when the power of music played its eminence over every other powers from politics, business down to diplomacy and all.
'Birthday Boy' Evangelist (Prof.) Ebenezer ObeyFabiyi (MFR) with President Mathew Aremu Okikiolakan Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR)
It was the moment when politics, religion, business, diplomacy and other disciplines came in total humility to appreciate and bestow credibility on the power and art of music.
Moreover, it was a Monday morning (April 3rd). Yet, the crowd was massive. The surge of eminent Nigerians into the ancient city of Abeokuta in Ogun State—South West Nigeria was overwhelming. The venue was Chapel of Christ The Glorious King (CCGK) Interdenominational church situated inside the Obasanjo Presidential Library at NNPC area of Abeokuta.
Source: http://www.asabeafrika.com/2017/04/faces-ebenezer-obeys-75th-bday-special.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Jodha(f): 12:40pm
Hbd to him.. Daddy Adeboye aging in Grace...
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by money121(m): 1:30pm
Yoruba demons
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:30pm
BILLIONAIRE ADEBOYE
After baba eat ma babe first fruit
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by BruzMoney(m): 1:30pm
big man
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Ajiswaggs(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Iamvictor(m): 1:33pm
nice one
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by olani76(f): 1:33pm
This man na Legend abeg. Obey songs are evergreen
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 1:34pm
The Egba's unite to celebrate one of their own.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by comelyJummy(f): 1:34pm
Happy birthday sir. Lord let people celebrate me.
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Yinkatolu: 1:41pm
Chief Commander
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Charlesdegaulle: 1:47pm
This is classic.
No better honour for the Icon himself
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Meti99(m): 1:47pm
comelyJummy:
Better do something tangible with your life now, that's what gives you prominence,
God don do Him own
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by nmreports: 1:54pm
Adeboye doesnt look like he was there. Kai! Bloggers. That is a church chair right there.
Correct me if I am wrong.
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:54pm
money121:
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by money121(m): 2:00pm
Reuben07:
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by unitysheart(m): 2:06pm
Obey Fabiyi himself.
The singer of eto ìgbéyàwó láyé, ọba Olúwa tí fi lélẹ̀ pẹ̀lú àṣẹ ni.
NO matter who you be in Yoruba land, that epic song must blast on your wedding reception speakers.
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Emassive(m): 2:11pm
His birthday, His business... price of rice remains the same.
|Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Emassive(m): 2:15pm
