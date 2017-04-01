₦airaland Forum

Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 12:36pm
There is no event like it in a very long while in the entire Ogun State. It was a grand event. It was a grand moment. It was a grand celebration. It was the moment when the power of music played its eminence over every other powers from politics, business down to diplomacy and all.

'Birthday Boy' Evangelist (Prof.) Ebenezer ObeyFabiyi (MFR) with President Mathew Aremu Okikiolakan Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR)
It was the moment when politics, religion, business, diplomacy and other disciplines came in total humility to appreciate and bestow credibility on the power and art of music.
Moreover, it was a Monday morning (April 3rd). Yet, the crowd was massive. The surge of eminent Nigerians into the ancient city of Abeokuta in Ogun State—South West Nigeria was overwhelming. The venue was Chapel of Christ The Glorious King (CCGK) Interdenominational church situated inside the Obasanjo Presidential Library at NNPC area of Abeokuta.

Source: http://www.asabeafrika.com/2017/04/faces-ebenezer-obeys-75th-bday-special.html














Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 12:38pm
Visit http://www.asabeafrika.com/2017/04/faces-ebenezer-obeys-75th-bday-special.html for more photos


Watch Video As King Sunny Ade Performs @ OBEY's 75th birthday, Obasanjo, Osoba, Abebutu Celebrates Obey
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Jodha(f): 12:40pm
Hbd to him.. Daddy Adeboye aging in Grace...

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by money121(m): 1:30pm
Yoruba demons

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:30pm
BILLIONAIRE ADEBOYE lipsrsealed


After baba eat ma babe first fruit undecided
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by BruzMoney(m): 1:30pm
big man
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Ajiswaggs(m): 1:32pm
grin grin

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Iamvictor(m): 1:33pm
nice one
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by olani76(f): 1:33pm
This man na Legend abeg. Obey songs are evergreen
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Realdeals(m): 1:34pm
The Egba's unite to celebrate one of their own.

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by comelyJummy(f): 1:34pm
Happy birthday sir. Lord let people celebrate me.
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Yinkatolu: 1:41pm
Chief Commander
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Charlesdegaulle: 1:47pm
This is classic.

No better honour for the Icon himself
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Meti99(m): 1:47pm
comelyJummy:
Happy birthday sir. Lord let people celebrate me.

Better do something tangible with your life now, that's what gives you prominence,
God don do Him own
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by nmreports: 1:54pm
Adeboye doesnt look like he was there. Kai! Bloggers. That is a church chair right there.
Correct me if I am wrong.
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Livefreeordieha(m): 1:54pm
money121:
Yoruba demons

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by money121(m): 2:00pm
Reuben07:
thunder fire d mind u use in thinking nd d hand u use in typing that comment.

Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by unitysheart(m): 2:06pm
Obey Fabiyi himself.

The singer of eto ìgbéyàwó láyé, ọba Olúwa tí fi lélẹ̀ pẹ̀lú àṣẹ ni.

NO matter who you be in Yoruba land, that epic song must blast on your wedding reception speakers.
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Emassive(m): 2:11pm
His birthday, His business... price of rice remains the same.
Re: Photos From Ebenezer Obey 75th Birthday Party. Adeboye, Obasanjo, Amosun Attend by Emassive(m): 2:15pm
All of them there are demons and have played a part in holding the future of Nigeria back... take it or leave it. Your palava
Reuben07:
thunder fire d mind u use in thinking nd d hand u use in typing that comment.

money121:
Yoruba demons

