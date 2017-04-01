



'Birthday Boy' Evangelist (Prof.) Ebenezer ObeyFabiyi (MFR) with President Mathew Aremu Okikiolakan Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR)

It was the moment when politics, religion, business, diplomacy and other disciplines came in total humility to appreciate and bestow credibility on the power and art of music.

Moreover, it was a Monday morning (April 3rd). Yet, the crowd was massive. The surge of eminent Nigerians into the ancient city of Abeokuta in Ogun State—South West Nigeria was overwhelming. The venue was Chapel of Christ The Glorious King (CCGK) Interdenominational church situated inside the Obasanjo Presidential Library at NNPC area of Abeokuta.



Source:





























There is no event like it in a very long while in the entire Ogun State. It was a grand event. It was a grand moment. It was a grand celebration. It was the moment when the power of music played its eminence over every other powers from politics, business down to diplomacy and all.'Birthday Boy' Evangelist (Prof.) Ebenezer ObeyFabiyi (MFR) with President Mathew Aremu Okikiolakan Olusegun Obasanjo (GCFR)It was the moment when politics, religion, business, diplomacy and other disciplines came in total humility to appreciate and bestow credibility on the power and art of music.Moreover, it was a Monday morning (April 3rd). Yet, the crowd was massive. The surge of eminent Nigerians into the ancient city of Abeokuta in Ogun State—South West Nigeria was overwhelming. The venue was Chapel of Christ The Glorious King (CCGK) Interdenominational church situated inside the Obasanjo Presidential Library at NNPC area of Abeokuta.Source: http://www.asabeafrika.com/2017/04/faces-ebenezer-obeys-75th-bday-special.html 1 Like