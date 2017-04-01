₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by JamieNaijaTeam: 12:39pm
Nigerian Actress, Adunni Ade who also doubles as a single mother covered the new edition of Motherhood In Style.
She appreciated the magazine for recognizing her, while she pens an emotional message which reads:
This shoot is very special and different to me. You know how in our society, my "suppose " type of woman is looked down upon and probably only the "married moms" are mostly celebrated, well this is different.
I truly don't do what I do to gain public recognition, I do this because from day one, I made it top priority to make sure my oldest goes without and then, fortunately and unfortunately (if I must say without being misquoted negatively) my younger one born. If I may add, YES! I have a huge point to make while still on this earth.
Thank you @motherhood in style_mag for allowing one of my deepest wishes come to live. New edition of #MotherhoodinStyle is available at all Magazine Stands across.
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Merryglad(f): 1:31pm
This is beautiful.....am I the first to comment?.........this is a good omen I will sell all my akara these evening.
6 Likes
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Iamabimbola: 2:05pm
Women who raises kids all by themselves are heroes! Like if you agree
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 2:05pm
Beautiful!
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 2:06pm
Super sexy mama
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by sheDD(m): 2:07pm
Merryglad:followed by me
cutie pix though
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Lilymax(f): 2:07pm
So beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by deb303(f): 2:08pm
Beautiful mum with cute kids... but
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Alphyno: 2:08pm
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by orijintv(m): 2:08pm
All Hail The Future HeartBreakers .. Her Boys are too handsome biko
6 Likes
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by odiereke(m): 2:08pm
What a lovely family. They are all cute.
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by folakemigeh: 2:08pm
This lady is pretty
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Papiikush: 2:08pm
MILF
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 2:08pm
Beautiful. But it would have been more beautiful if their dad is her husband was with them
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by memories1(f): 2:09pm
Beautiful mum, cute kids
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 2:09pm
cute
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 2:09pm
Buiriful woman.
Adorable kids..
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:09pm
...
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by maiahsaiah(f): 2:09pm
How come this fine babe is unmarried. Must be her choice!
2 Likes
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by stillwendy(f): 2:09pm
Wawu Wawu wawu
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:10pm
single mothers everywhere but it is still better than marrying a beast.
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by martineverest(m): 2:10pm
Does she have Korean origin?
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Keneking: 2:10pm
I just confirmed that this is lalasticlala's spec
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by sirusX(m): 2:10pm
Baby Daddy vacancy open...
Apply ASAP as e dey hot
But wait ooo...the kain sharp shooter wey hit and run get sweet mouth
After one....you still convince am again for another round without even the ring
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:10pm
Super Set... Mama for the boiz.
Who else has noticed that ladies no really dey send men dis days.. All they want is, bear their children and start enjoying life. They don't try to make it work anymore like our mothers used did back then.
Tonto, Lilian, Adunni Ade and a host of others flashed my mind.
#NotAgainstFeminism #JustSayingThisIsNotWhoWeAre
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by ichommy(m): 2:12pm
Adorable
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Lilaex: 2:12pm
Rbsgn
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by lawalosky: 2:14pm
I see "POKU"
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Jay542(m): 2:14pm
Motherhood really in style and swagg
1 Like
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 2:14pm
single mothers are a disgrace to womanhood.
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Jay542(m): 2:16pm
ekensi01:I dey rain all the insults life has to offer on top your body. Modafucker!!
4 Likes
|Re: Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) by Winters22: 2:19pm
martineverest:You are right. She does have their looks
