



She appreciated the magazine for recognizing her, while she pens an emotional message which reads:

This shoot is very special and different to me. You know how in our society, my "suppose " type of woman is looked down upon and probably only the "married moms" are mostly celebrated, well this is different.



I truly don't do what I do to gain public recognition, I do this because from day one, I made it top priority to make sure my oldest goes without and then, fortunately and unfortunately (if I must say without being misquoted negatively) my younger one born. If I may add, YES! I have a huge point to make while still on this earth.



Thank you @motherhood in style_mag for allowing one of my deepest wishes come to live. New edition of #MotherhoodinStyle is available at all Magazine Stands across.







