₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,650 members, 3,460,316 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 02:33 PM

Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) (6478 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by contactmorak: 1:57pm
It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their lovers during sex. You can read our last report here

Yesterday, April 4, 2017, another married woman and her lover from Bungoma were caught after they got stuck while having sex. The unidentified woman who has been married for five years, was caught with her lover stuck at a room in Plan B Hotel, Chwele town.



Speaking to Nairobi News, her husband, Wilber Kibagendi, who works in another town, claimed he served his wife a witchdoctor's concoction, which she unknowingly took to expose herself.

'I have been married to her for the last five years but I live in Bungoma as I have businesses there. I was told she was cheating on me and three days ago I went to see a witchdoctor who gave me a concoction that will help nab her,' he said.

It was also reported that crowd who stormed the hotel had wanted to lynch the lovers, but police men around the scene disperse them with teargas before rescuing the Unclad lovers.

The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station.

Watch the video after cut


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fjCfgZrmjQ?t=2


http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html

1 Share

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by contactmorak: 1:57pm
SEE ALL THE PHOTOS & FULL VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 1:58pm
Hmmmm again and again.

2 Likes

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Smellymouth: 1:59pm
I wonder why women nor dey do jazz make their cheating husband Jolojolo stick to punna self..

Plenty men for don't turn chewing gum.. grin

7 Likes

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Bumbae1(f): 2:00pm
Those guys need to get laid grin
See people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .

So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time

2 Likes

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by yomi007k(m): 2:05pm
Bumbae1:
Those guys need to get laid grin
See people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .

So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time


Bae ....ur sounding like u support cheating. .

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Ziggyduben(m): 2:10pm
You are married to a woman. U live in town A and she lives in town B. U should b planning on bringing her home and not how a witchdoctor should activate magun for u. Okporoko........... She don enter 1 chance. EyeSwear

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Papiikush: 2:14pm
I think the devil was born in Kenya.

Nothing good has ever come from that country.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by martineverest(m): 2:14pm
Kenyan magun strong pass naija own o
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Splashme: 2:15pm

Why is this thing so common in Kenya?
I want to also see it happen in Naija oo
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 2:15pm
Nt again undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by jumbohidi(m): 2:15pm
see gobe o
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Keneking: 2:15pm
"The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station."

For what ?
To continue the action?
To get the native embark on a restoration plan?
To get confessional statement from the duo?
To get the police officers get a clearer pictures of the encounter?
To take the action out of the purview of children and rate the movie 18+?

This government sef angry angry

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by skarz: 2:16pm
every time
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by ifyan(m): 2:16pm
Watch and see how some people will play ignorance here
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by ObikeNkem: 2:16pm
I just finished watching the video. The Lover, the man is a Nigerian. Infact he is an Igbo man, I heard the woman and the crowd calling his name -Onyeka.
We Igbos should stop all these nonsense. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing resentment and contempt to our tribe

2 Likes

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:16pm
Keneking:
The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station. For what ?
To be flogged, where is my cane to do the flogging according to Sharia laws, they deserve 7000 lashes to enable them be free from the spell of Maguntongue

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by wayceguy(m): 2:17pm
Moreoffaith:
Hmmmm again and again.

can i ask u a qwstn? is it dat kenya is under a spell?? cox i am not understanding any more, can u help me wit d qwstn? grin
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by wellmax(m): 2:17pm
Kenya again
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Alesandese(f): 2:17pm
I wish I've got a fvck to giveundecided

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by tuncosd38(m): 2:17pm
E don happen...

This is what we call caught in the act grin cheesy grin
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Newbiee: 2:17pm
Kenya and Magun these days
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by nairalandaddict: 2:17pm
Konji na idiot
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by snipesdam(m): 2:17pm
cheesy

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by nairaman66(m): 2:17pm
Strong thing for Kenya!

Kenya Jazz strong ooO! Nigeria learn the tricks of Magun from Kenya I swear!! grin grin grin
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Lilymax(f): 2:17pm
Kenya again??
undecided
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:18pm
Wiked Pipul

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:18pm
Kenya and their Mumuness
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Amberon: 2:18pm
Some foolish people will come here and start blaming religion now and say this is brainwashing.
Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by FTBOY: 2:18pm
yorubas are learners when it comes to magun.

all hail the almighty kenyans!

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by eezeribe(m): 2:18pm
... And the crowd wanted to lynch them...
Africa is still light years behind civilization,no wonder Donald Trump said some should be recolonised

(0) (1) (Reply)

Executive 2 And 3 Bedroom Flat To Let In Iyana Ipaja Axis With Pix 08023097721 / Now Its Time To Stop Scams And Have A Free World Of Your Own_07069556007 / How To Attract/seduce Women At First Sight

Viewing this topic: eaglebeing(m), Orjitex15(m), icon8, page5, dadon1990(m), taladinrin, Tallestboi, alfred007(m), outofthebox, ojooluwatoyin(m), giddykay, moneytalks86(m), Shadow002, Adewabdul, mideoy(m), sugarkemi(m), Ebonyitvnews, dubix001, gbadexy(m), vRendoh, kasimshafii, otusnora(f), kingNovak, Teeboi56, Rollyluv, Heebah, currentbrands(m), OldBeer, nwobiebuka(m), Successdude(m), davires, stallionng, iksmoore(m), megafone, Fraegunnaya(m), johnaruson(m), clem62000(m), Fridaos, mblarry1(m), Ruggedpen, topdee(m), drajjay, selfmadeboss, Onyochejohn(f), Lalaonpoint(f), akayalade(m), Ejegbleje(m), oluwamust, blaqshado1(m), Demsay1(m), flexrivers(m), jonnytad(m), Schwartz, tdikeh, gudxson, mcino, liberty3330, Emychina(m), Dukejaja, ovoP(m), obbax(m), Bahdmus123, donchuzy22, omakaokoro(m), virtuousMe(f), Theobright, quomo, raypapy(m), Haywhybaba007(m), olihilistic(m), Coraje(m), Drabrah(m), mikymouse1(m), Ulomoney(f), raymondcoker(m), Fmplenty, Onedibe1, Flakky26(f), harvtech(m), mamabj, maeximilano(m), Jakasibo(m), Augzy(m), ifyDean(m), ecosystm(m), Kindycute(m), sirvvy, Zenithpeak, olarwhumy6(f), Sezua(m), Yinkatolu, AgbenuAnna(f), isaaciog(m), agwu123(m), Facetoface(m), Ikpewe(m), chidiadivictor(m), Mekwen, Alexk2(m), Onuh22, opara28(m), eclecticbaron, ttemmi(m), ayovi(m), omegainterior, Djyucee1, d25(m), nairalandaddict, drsugar, Precy22(f), jeffmyson(m), johnie, SAJA, Pizzanatty(m), wagazala, dovee69, Maxymilliano(m), joeyswift(m), lekenzie, Moosh, RaheemWasium, GuyFawkes, larica69, Yeesh(f), Daveed4Jesus(m), skare, jbix(m), Macantonio(m), ihesiuloa(m), Ayesa(m), BlinkyBling, Bekeem(f), CORNELGAB, sixtusn, tuto, stanislaus67(m), ObikeNkem, DEADALIVE, mikmabray, Ebulonse(m), AnusOdourInhaler, Mmadu111, nairamaniac, eddyvilla, namexyz, CokersClub, collinsoft(m), KINGSP(m), gosj(m), virgindesy, Tmex(m), tejpot(m), titanic1, samhay, rockmite, austonclint(m), Mysticluv(f), donsteady(m), Rahima, autonomous22, Mustack(m), mrjerrfrac(m), olylove, timokoko(f), Jonlafrika(m), lavita2(f), sellYourCar, hucienda, NightRains(m), jahlud, elampiro(m), olrotimi(m), donproject(m), babniyen(m), codebrew85(m), Afobear, ITbomb(m), 2016v2017, Sleekshady(f), 4llerbuntu(m), serikiYCU(m), biodun83L(m), Talk2gentlenick, Ogbulaba(m), hardywaltz(m), OladeleM(m), ahmad4real22, UAE123(m), cutieme(m), MICHEALADEX(m), Justpassingby2, coolestchris(m), culprince(m), richpersonified, Ebeleiscorupt, WotzupNG, Yarduni, masglobalcon, 2aify2017, maskid(m), MallamYahaya(m), segmatt, dammiecool(m), Zeusd3(m), bioda, SlyIg(f), jjwaterfalls(f), emeraldgist(m), Gee645(m), Taiwodada08, wizzywisdom(m), nnacent(m), AmadiAba, ruffhandu, Elkay3, Dynast(m), aparata, chukz999(m), enigma2007(m), Temas(m), calliking(m), kinibigdeal(m), Ibro27, kimacent(m), UncleBob, AKWALES(m), sisisioge, mikkypel(m), eduevolutionnow(m), Flamez01, Anderlis(m), SolidGenius(m), Natureinspred, GKACME1, preccy69(f), Tomasboy(m), PassionateSoul, elvisino112, kudanezer, obiezed, spako4(m), panthera4, missjane, Princesslee, UltimatedeBest(m), ostarlink, WHIZKIDEFE(m), idrisolaide(m), omotolly22(f), ayusman16(m), valdes00(m), ReaLFuckingOG, patchibabe, isiegbe(m), ogbolu0147(m), Phemoo10, Iro1989(m), benbenards(m), vicoloni(m), ibbryte(m), mineANDurs(f), ngmgeek(m), enshi(m), ocloud81(m), Iykecollins(m), tickertop(m), aooo(m), myright, eluquenson(m), ennygr8, Fish4wealth, Aigbehis(m), chukwyy(m), Tundepegba, Elnino4ladies, IntrovertedHuman(m), JideAmuGiaka, yussuff(m), odtahi12(m), madueke6363(m), Augustusbest, ThePathfinder(m), gregs, Tosin249(m), Jofet(m), mirafaav, sboba, Dewtor(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), waxcool, cashboss2017, MikaSoko(m), Tpave(m), PerfectFortune, duchessofyork, Nnamdionu1 and 545 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.