Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) (6478 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their lovers during sex. You can read our last report here



Yesterday, April 4, 2017, another married woman and her lover from Bungoma were caught after they got stuck while having sex. The unidentified woman who has been married for five years, was caught with her lover stuck at a room in Plan B Hotel, Chwele town.







Speaking to Nairobi News, her husband, Wilber Kibagendi, who works in another town, claimed he served his wife a witchdoctor's concoction, which she unknowingly took to expose herself.



'I have been married to her for the last five years but I live in Bungoma as I have businesses there. I was told she was cheating on me and three days ago I went to see a witchdoctor who gave me a concoction that will help nab her,' he said.



It was also reported that crowd who stormed the hotel had wanted to lynch the lovers, but police men around the scene disperse them with teargas before rescuing the Unclad lovers.



The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station.



Watch the video after cut





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fjCfgZrmjQ?t=2





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html 1 Share

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS & FULL VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html

Hmmmm again and again. 2 Likes

Jolojolo stick to punna self..



Plenty men for don't turn chewing gum.. I wonder why women nor dey do jazz make their cheating husbandstick to punna self..Plenty men for don't turn chewing gum.. 7 Likes



See people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .



So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time Those guys need to get laidSee people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time 2 Likes

Bumbae1:

Those guys need to get laid

See people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .



So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time



Bae ....ur sounding like u support cheating. . Bae ....ur sounding like u support cheating. . 4 Likes 1 Share

You are married to a woman. U live in town A and she lives in town B. U should b planning on bringing her home and not how a witchdoctor should activate magun for u. Okporoko........... She don enter 1 chance. EyeSwear 1 Like

I think the devil was born in Kenya.



Nothing good has ever come from that country. 1 Like 1 Share

Kenyan magun strong pass naija own o



Why is this thing so common in Kenya?

I want to also see it happen in Naija oo

Nt again 1 Like 1 Share

see gobe o





For what ?

To continue the action?

To get the native embark on a restoration plan?

To get confessional statement from the duo?

To get the police officers get a clearer pictures of the encounter?

To take the action out of the purview of children and rate the movie 18+?



This government sef "The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station."For what ?To continue the action?To get the native embark on a restoration plan?To get confessional statement from the duo?To get the police officers get a clearer pictures of the encounter?To take the action out of the purview of children and rate the movie 18+?This government sef 1 Like

every time

Watch and see how some people will play ignorance here

I just finished watching the video. The Lover, the man is a Nigerian. Infact he is an Igbo man, I heard the woman and the crowd calling his name -Onyeka.

We Igbos should stop all these nonsense. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing resentment and contempt to our tribe 2 Likes

Keneking:

The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station. For what ? To be flogged, where is my cane to do the flogging according to Sharia laws, they deserve 7000 lashes to enable them be free from the spell of Magun

Moreoffaith:

Hmmmm again and again.

can i ask u a qwstn? is it dat kenya is under a spell?? cox i am not understanding any more, can u help me wit d qwstn? can i ask u a qwstn? is it dat kenya is under a spell?? cox i am not understanding any more, can u help me wit d qwstn?

Kenya again

I wish I've got a fvck to give 1 Like





This is what we call caught in the act E don happen...This is what we call caught in the act

Kenya and Magun these days

Konji na idiot





Kenya Jazz strong ooO! Nigeria learn the tricks of Magun from Kenya I swear!! Strong thing for Kenya!Kenya Jazz strong ooO! Nigeria learn the tricks of Magun from Kenya I swear!!



Kenya again??

Wiked Pipul 1 Like

Kenya and their Mumuness

Some foolish people will come here and start blaming religion now and say this is brainwashing.

yorubas are learners when it comes to magun.



all hail the almighty kenyans! 1 Like