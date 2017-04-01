₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by contactmorak: 1:57pm
It's no longer a news as it has now become a normal phenomenon where cheating wives in Kenya get stuck with their lovers during sex. You can read our last report here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fjCfgZrmjQ?t=2
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by contactmorak: 1:57pm
SEE ALL THE PHOTOS & FULL VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/04/drama-as-another-cheating-wife-and.html
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Moreoffaith(m): 1:58pm
Hmmmm again and again.
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Smellymouth: 1:59pm
I wonder why women nor dey do jazz make their cheating husband Jolojolo stick to punna self..
Plenty men for don't turn chewing gum..
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Bumbae1(f): 2:00pm
Those guys need to get laid
See people how dey are looking .. dont they have jobs to go too .
So because one person cheat they carry whole news crew .. dat country get time
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by yomi007k(m): 2:05pm
Bumbae1:
Bae ....ur sounding like u support cheating. .
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Ziggyduben(m): 2:10pm
You are married to a woman. U live in town A and she lives in town B. U should b planning on bringing her home and not how a witchdoctor should activate magun for u. Okporoko........... She don enter 1 chance. EyeSwear
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Papiikush: 2:14pm
I think the devil was born in Kenya.
Nothing good has ever come from that country.
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by martineverest(m): 2:14pm
Kenyan magun strong pass naija own o
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Splashme: 2:15pm
Why is this thing so common in Kenya?
I want to also see it happen in Naija oo
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 2:15pm
Nt again
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by jumbohidi(m): 2:15pm
see gobe o
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Keneking: 2:15pm
"The two lovers and the woman's husband were taken to Bungoma Police Station."
For what ?
To continue the action?
To get the native embark on a restoration plan?
To get confessional statement from the duo?
To get the police officers get a clearer pictures of the encounter?
To take the action out of the purview of children and rate the movie 18+?
This government sef
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by skarz: 2:16pm
every time
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by ifyan(m): 2:16pm
Watch and see how some people will play ignorance here
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by ObikeNkem: 2:16pm
I just finished watching the video. The Lover, the man is a Nigerian. Infact he is an Igbo man, I heard the woman and the crowd calling his name -Onyeka.
We Igbos should stop all these nonsense. We Igbos should stop disgracing our tribe. We Igbos should stop bringing resentment and contempt to our tribe
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:16pm
Keneking:To be flogged, where is my cane to do the flogging according to Sharia laws, they deserve 7000 lashes to enable them be free from the spell of Magun
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by wayceguy(m): 2:17pm
Moreoffaith:
can i ask u a qwstn? is it dat kenya is under a spell?? cox i am not understanding any more, can u help me wit d qwstn?
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by wellmax(m): 2:17pm
Kenya again
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Alesandese(f): 2:17pm
I wish I've got a fvck to give
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by tuncosd38(m): 2:17pm
E don happen...
This is what we call caught in the act
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Newbiee: 2:17pm
Kenya and Magun these days
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by nairalandaddict: 2:17pm
Konji na idiot
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by snipesdam(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by nairaman66(m): 2:17pm
Strong thing for Kenya!
Kenya Jazz strong ooO! Nigeria learn the tricks of Magun from Kenya I swear!!
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Lilymax(f): 2:17pm
Kenya again??
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:18pm
Wiked Pipul
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 2:18pm
Kenya and their Mumuness
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by Amberon: 2:18pm
Some foolish people will come here and start blaming religion now and say this is brainwashing.
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by FTBOY: 2:18pm
yorubas are learners when it comes to magun.
all hail the almighty kenyans!
|Re: Kenyan Cheating Wife Gets Stuck While Having Sex With Lover (Video) by eezeribe(m): 2:18pm
... And the crowd wanted to lynch them...
Africa is still light years behind civilization,no wonder Donald Trump said some should be recolonised
