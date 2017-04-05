Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments (10216 Views)

A judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice J.D. Peter, has ordered activist lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), to appear before him over comments credited to him.



Falana was reported to have said that Nigerian courts had become “supermarkets where only the rich do their shopping” during the opening of the Enugu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association Law Week.



The Lagos lawyer was the guest speaker at the event. The theme of the event was Corruption and the Justice Sector: Implications for the Rule of Law and Democracy.



Attorney generals who can’t enforce court orders should resign — Falana



The lawyer was also said to have attacked the NBA for condoning corruption, saying that the body’s national election had become even more expensive than a governorship election, with each candidate spending as much as N700m during the association’s presidential poll.



Falana asked the National Judicial Council and the NBA to restore integrity to the judiciary by identifying and exposing corrupt judges and lawyers.



However, a lawyer from Falana’s chambers had on March 28 appeared before Justice Peter, who sits in Court 5 at the Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court.



The lawyer appeared in the court regarding a case, marked NICN/LA/601/2012 involving Chief Ebenezer Ayodele Obadimu vs G. CAPPA Plc.



Falana’s chambers is representing the judgment-creditor in the case and had then taken an application seeking to enforce the judgment through a garnishee procedure before Justice Peter.



However, before the lawyer from Falana’s chambers could make his submissions, the judge drew the counsel’s attention to an online publication in which Falana had described courts as “supermarkets where only the rich do their shopping”.



The judge subsequently adjourned the case for Falana to appear personally in court to explain “if he obtained the judgment by purchase from the judicial supermarket and for how much”.



He adjourned the case till May 13, stressing that Falana must appear in court to say how much he paid for the judgment which he sought to enforce.

wehdone sah!!!..shey na falz papa? ...falz go escort him.

This is what happens when a culture of institutional disregard and disrespect becomes the order of the day. Some idiots get too comfortable and forget that they must be circumspect at all times.



I hope he will not stupidly tell the court that it doesn't have power to summon him like Sagay told the NASS. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Falana? the APC lawyer? Over to him. 21 Likes

FALANA is a bloody lawyer cum conman 22 Likes 1 Share

Mothers are good teachers



Some are not



They like a lawless society



So Sagay cannot express himself anymore ?



So Sagay cannot express himself anymore ?

Oya the Senate should also come for us that speaks our mind out

I nw know why Gej failed woefully



His followers really damaged his government



They are so comfortable with a lawless society 16 Likes

The problem in Nigeria is we don't know how much is too much. Some individuals in the judiciary are corrupt doesn't mean the whole judiciary is corrupt. My sister flawed her landlord in court just yesterday despite her landlord being richer than her. There are still very good lawyers and judges with integrity out there. So it will be unfair to tag them all as being corrupt just as it would be unfair to to same to the executive, but we all know a good number of them are corrupt. 6 Likes

Well,he has been summoned,let him answer for himself and move with his case,that person 3 spaces above me,I dont know whether GEJ(a man I am personally indifferent about)paid d judge.

Let us be reticent on how we make statements lest people see us as not been serious.

Sometimes clarifications and little details are important. 2 Likes 1 Share

Of course! I trust u to totally avoid the substance of the post and get hung up on peripheral issues. Falana has also spoken his mind abi? Of course! I trust u to totally avoid the substance of the post and get hung up on peripheral issues. Falana has also spoken his mind abi? 16 Likes

He spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians



The truth is we lack confidence in the judiciary



I know he will honor the invitation



Is as simple as ABC



He spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians

The truth is we lack confidence in the judiciary

I know he will honor the invitation

Is as simple as ABC

Freedom of speech is now a crime?





Amazing summon and request for appearance

But where is lalasticlala sef - so that we can determine if this story is from a supermarket

But when the govt of the day is not the listening type. But when the govt of the day is not the listening type. 1 Like

He simply said the truth. Why the court summons? No more freedom of speech?







I agree with him that the judiciary is corrupt but never the less we still have some good lawyers that will never sell their conscience.

FALZ AND OGA FALANA WILL MEET U IN COURT

Falana, i hope u know that u also belong to the RICH

Can u pls tell Nigerians how much u having been paying to recieve judgment from the judicial supermarket

I tot this man was an ACTIVITIST

Attorney generals who can’t enforce court orders should resign — Falana

Was falana right for making the above statement??

Rubbish!



I don't understand how speaking the truth has become an institutional disregard.



When the government itself is wrong, you expect someone who's head is right to keep quiet?



Has our current situation in this nation not been as a result of silence?



Rubbish!

I don't understand how speaking the truth has become an institutional disregard.

When the government itself is wrong, you expect someone who's head is right to keep quiet?

Has our current situation in this nation not been as a result of silence?

In a saner society with effective organs you may decide to put such statements in check; but in a society like Nigeria where Judges receive money over justice on the poor masses I do not think "stating the obvious" should be categorized as unpatriotic.



Since when did judges start paying attention to online gossip??

This is just pathetic!

This is just pathetic! What kind of stupid useless judge is thisseriouslySince when did judges start paying attention to online gossip??This is just pathetic! 1 Like

Papa falz malu nu ihe Biko

So no freedom of speech again bah even if Falana appears before the court the judge go only do talk and go



And i still wonder why it should affect a clients case since its not his personal case

Activist I no

Always fights against govt nd its agencies

But for this fuol his supporting govt nd opposing its citizens.

Activist I no

Always fights against govt nd its agencies

But for this fuol his supporting govt nd opposing its citizens.

Nonsense activist

If only he would be sentenced to only 1month then we will know the judiciary is no joker.



So now what does his chamber wish to buy from the supermarket that he couldn't appear himself... Go and report to Buhari that the court has no right to summon you now. Nonsense people called Activists