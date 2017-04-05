₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by freeze001(f): 2:41pm
A judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Justice J.D. Peter, has ordered activist lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), to appear before him over comments credited to him.
http://punchng.com/court-summons-falana-over-supermarket-judgment-comments/
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by stephleena(f): 2:42pm
wehdone sah!!!..shey na falz papa? ...falz go escort him.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by freeze001(f): 2:44pm
This is what happens when a culture of institutional disregard and disrespect becomes the order of the day. Some idiots get too comfortable and forget that they must be circumspect at all times.
I hope he will not stupidly tell the court that it doesn't have power to summon him like Sagay told the NASS.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by hucienda: 2:48pm
Falana? the APC lawyer? Over to him.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:50pm
FALANA is a bloody lawyer cum conman
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by sarrki(m): 2:52pm
freeze001:
Mothers are good teachers
Some are not
They like a lawless society
So Sagay cannot express himself anymore ?
Oya the Senate should also come for us that speaks our mind out
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by sarrki(m): 2:55pm
I nw know why Gej failed woefully
His followers really damaged his government
They are so comfortable with a lawless society
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Raziii(m): 2:55pm
The problem in Nigeria is we don't know how much is too much. Some individuals in the judiciary are corrupt doesn't mean the whole judiciary is corrupt. My sister flawed her landlord in court just yesterday despite her landlord being richer than her. There are still very good lawyers and judges with integrity out there. So it will be unfair to tag them all as being corrupt just as it would be unfair to to same to the executive, but we all know a good number of them are corrupt.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by tspouse: 2:56pm
hucienda:abeg who get hammer and 6 inch nail here,i think dis guy need to be crucify,,APC or PDP was he not saying d truth,use ur common sense
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by fergie001(m): 2:59pm
Well,he has been summoned,let him answer for himself and move with his case,that person 3 spaces above me,I dont know whether GEJ(a man I am personally indifferent about)paid d judge.
Let us be reticent on how we make statements lest people see us as not been serious.
Sometimes clarifications and little details are important.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by freeze001(f): 2:59pm
sarrki:
Of course! I trust u to totally avoid the substance of the post and get hung up on peripheral issues. Falana has also spoken his mind abi?
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by sarrki(m): 3:02pm
freeze001:
He spoke the minds of millions of Nigerians
The truth is we lack confidence in the judiciary
I know he will honor the invitation
Is as simple as ABC
Freedom of speech is now a crime?
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Keneking: 3:05pm
Amazing summon and request for appearance
But where is lalasticlala sef - so that we can determine if this story is from a supermarket
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by seunlayi(m): 3:22pm
sarrki:
But when the govt of the day is not the listening type.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Sharon6(f): 3:22pm
He simply said the truth. Why the court summons? No more freedom of speech?
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by GreenMavro: 3:22pm
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by cathodekazim: 3:22pm
wch court
abi mk falana summon court
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by qualityovenbake(m): 3:24pm
I agree with him that the judiciary is corrupt but never the less we still have some good lawyers that will never sell their conscience.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by bedspread: 3:25pm
FALZ AND OGA FALANA WILL MEET U IN COURT
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by AnyibestDede(m): 3:25pm
Falana, i hope u know that u also belong to the RICH Can u pls tell Nigerians how much u having been paying to recieve judgment from the judicial supermarket I tot this man was an ACTIVITIST
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Dottore: 3:25pm
Ok
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Dandeson1(m): 3:26pm
GH
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by RockHard: 3:26pm
Attorney generals who can’t enforce court orders should resign — Falana
Was falana right for making the above statement??
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by GlorifiedTunde(m): 3:27pm
freeze001:
Rubbish!
I don't understand how speaking the truth has become an institutional disregard.
When the government itself is wrong, you expect someone who's head is right to keep quiet?
Has our current situation in this nation not been as a result of silence?
In a saner society with effective organs you may decide to put such statements in check; but in a society like Nigeria where Judges receive money over justice on the poor masses I do not think "stating the obvious" should be categorized as unpatriotic.
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by blackpanda: 3:28pm
What kind of stupid useless judge is this
seriously Since when did judges start paying attention to online gossip??
This is just pathetic!
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by 12345baba: 3:28pm
Papa falz malu nu ihe Biko
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by babablogger: 3:28pm
So no freedom of speech again bah even if Falana appears before the court the judge go only do talk and go
And i still wonder why it should affect a clients case since its not his personal case
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by beamtopola: 3:29pm
freeze001:Activist I no
Always fights against govt nd its agencies
But for this fuol his supporting govt nd opposing its citizens.
Nonsense activist
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by binsanni(m): 3:29pm
qualityovenbake:as if his money is clean. main While, POSSIBLE U ARE A CHANGE LAWYER..
WHO CARES IF U CHANGE OR NOT
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by Emassive(m): 3:30pm
If only he would be sentenced to only 1month then we will know the judiciary is no joker.
So now what does his chamber wish to buy from the supermarket that he couldn't appear himself... Go and report to Buhari that the court has no right to summon you now. Nonsense people called Activists
|Re: Court Summons Falana Over 'supermarket Judgment' Comments by magoo10: 3:30pm
falana always making complicating statements,only God knows what he really wants at least we know how gani fawehimi fought sincerely for human rights. no wonder okonjo iweala said he his 'integrity challenged'
