Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work (28334 Views)

How To Look Busy At Work Without Really Working / 9 Pictures that Define Some Moments At Work / When Doctor Asks You "Are You Sexually Active?" In Front Of Your Mum (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to her, she has set up a meeting with someone in the HR department tomorrow as regards the issue. Read what he sent her after she told him he is frustrating her by coming for her.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lady-exposes-white-boss-sexually.html A South African Twitter user, took to Twitter to out her white boss who has been sexually harassing her.According to her, she has set up a meeting with someone in the HR department tomorrow as regards the issue. Read what he sent her after she told him he is frustrating her by coming for her. 1 Like 1 Share





Click below for all your research projects, business plans, etc.

http://www.nairaland.com/tradelyn A typical example of the sexual challenges ladies/women face daily around the world.

Jump into the lagoon 3 Likes

SO this is how you repay me after helping you? too bad girl am on twitter too. Now get a new job! 7 Likes

Later ladies will come here and say white men are loving, caring, know how to treat a woman right and what have you, see the names he called her.. "my dream slut" smh 38 Likes

i dont need to xpose anybdy tht tries a poo wt my wife



all i need is magun aka thunderbolt

rada rada 4 Likes 1 Share

That's the best way to treat his fùck up!, Hope the people at this HR department don't dance to his tune. 9 Likes

Is the boss married? If Yes well she did the right thing. If Know, There are better ways to sort this out.

As if say she no wan do 3 Likes





- cant make out the Boss' text and her response



Anyway, bosses are sometimes nasty...

Any pictures to show the lady in question

How nasty does she dress to workplace? This text is inconclusive- cant make out the Boss' text and her responseAnyway, bosses are sometimes nasty...Any pictures to show the lady in questionHow nasty does she dress to workplace? 2 Likes

Sorry

Konji boss

Sexual harassment at work is more common than you think.



Only the women can tell you 7 Likes

Worst news I read this year, how is this story a news in my country Nigeria ?

Congrats...... We are about to fry beans. 1 Like

FlirtyKaren:

A South African Twitter user, took to Twitter to out her white boss who has been sexually harassing her.



According to her, she has set up a meeting with someone in the HR department tomorrow as regards the issue. Read what he sent her after she told him he is frustrating her by coming for her.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lady-exposes-white-boss-sexually.html



All your twitter stories hardly get retweets up to 5 or you don't have followers? Stop lying and playing on people's intelligence just to get traffic and clicks on ads on your website. All your twitter stories hardly get retweets up to 5 or you don't have followers? Stop lying and playing on people's intelligence just to get traffic and clicks on ads on your website. 3 Likes

Upon all dis her gra gra her toto fit no sweet self 3 Likes

sorry

that white guy no sabi write him mama language...

!! Nibo? Expose!! Nibo?

Busted. . .

Alesandese:

Is the boss married? If Yes well she did the right thing. If Know, There are better ways to sort this out.

Like what?



She put it all out there while it's fresh.



If she kept it to herself for years people would stupidly ask "why didn't you tell anyone?" with her answer being because of people like you who will always side with the person in the position of authority. Like what?She put it all out there while it's fresh.If she kept it to herself for years people would stupidly ask "why didn't you tell anyone?" with her answer being because of people like you who will always side with the person in the position of authority. 1 Like

hu

She better thread carefully or else na sack letter go follow...BTW the issue of employers harassing employees is becoming rampant sth needs to be done

Ok

jst Bleep d man and run ur poo

youngest85:

Jump into the lagoon

Does madness run in your family? Does madness run in your family? 2 Likes

Either way she can kiss her job good bye