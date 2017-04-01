₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:53pm
A South African Twitter user, took to Twitter to out her white boss who has been sexually harassing her.
According to her, she has set up a meeting with someone in the HR department tomorrow as regards the issue. Read what he sent her after she told him he is frustrating her by coming for her.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by TRADELYN: 2:55pm
A typical example of the sexual challenges ladies/women face daily around the world.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by youngest85(m): 2:56pm
Jump into the lagoon
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by ElSherriff: 2:57pm
SO this is how you repay me after helping you? too bad girl am on twitter too. Now get a new job!
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by SorftWerk(m): 3:00pm
Later ladies will come here and say white men are loving, caring, know how to treat a woman right and what have you, see the names he called her.. "my dream slut" smh
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by cathodekazim: 3:01pm
i dont need to xpose anybdy tht tries a poo wt my wife
all i need is magun aka thunderbolt
rada rada
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Benita27(f): 3:02pm
That's the best way to treat his fùck up!, Hope the people at this HR department don't dance to his tune.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Alesandese(f): 3:06pm
Is the boss married? If Yes well she did the right thing. If Know, There are better ways to sort this out.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by stalicia(f): 3:08pm
As if say she no wan do
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Keneking: 3:08pm
This text is inconclusive
- cant make out the Boss' text and her response
Anyway, bosses are sometimes nasty...
Any pictures to show the lady in question
How nasty does she dress to workplace?
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by DivinelyBlessed(m): 3:08pm
Sorry
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by nairalandfreak: 3:08pm
Konji boss
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Destined2win: 3:08pm
Sexual harassment at work is more common than you think.
Only the women can tell you
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by lemolemo: 3:08pm
Worst news I read this year, how is this story a news in my country Nigeria ?
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Richnero(m): 3:08pm
Congrats...... We are about to fry beans.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by motherfucker: 3:09pm
FlirtyKaren:
All your twitter stories hardly get retweets up to 5 or you don't have followers? Stop lying and playing on people's intelligence just to get traffic and clicks on ads on your website.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by IYANGBALI: 3:09pm
Upon all dis her gra gra her toto fit no sweet self
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Tisham20(m): 3:10pm
sorry
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Nnamdig2(m): 3:10pm
that white guy no sabi write him mama language...
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by charlesucheh(m): 3:10pm
Expose!! Nibo?
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by IMASTEX: 3:10pm
Busted. . .
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by mmsen: 3:10pm
Alesandese:
Like what?
She put it all out there while it's fresh.
If she kept it to herself for years people would stupidly ask "why didn't you tell anyone?" with her answer being because of people like you who will always side with the person in the position of authority.
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by jeeqaa7(m): 3:10pm
hu
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by tuncosd38(m): 3:10pm
She better thread carefully or else na sack letter go follow...BTW the issue of employers harassing employees is becoming rampant sth needs to be done
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Dottore: 3:11pm
Ok
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by noziz(m): 3:11pm
jst Bleep d man and run ur poo
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by 1Rebel: 3:11pm
youngest85:
Does madness run in your family?
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by Bumbae1(f): 3:13pm
Either way she can kiss her job good bye
|Re: South African Lady Exposes White Boss Sexually Harassing Her At Work by tintingz(m): 3:14pm
This must be fiction.
