I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 3:34pm
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has described himself as being too old to be governor.

Speaking in Kaduna on the need to reform the State Civil Service, El-Rufai emphasised on the need for young and experienced Nigerians to govern states in the country.

The governor insisted that giving the younger generation opportunity to lead the country was the right way to go.

“Public service is for young people. I’m too old to be a governor. I should have been a governor when I was 40-something.

“That’s the right age because you are active, you have experience, you can put in long hours. I know how many hours I could put in when I was the minister of FCT, I can’t do that now.

“We just have to find a way to give way to the younger generation and, in Kaduna, we are working on that.”

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, noted that his government was looking to reform the state’s civil service to enhance service delivery.

According to the governor, ageing workers would be eased out and replaced with younger, “tech-savvy workforce.”

“If we don’t do that, we will not have a modern civil service and ICT-compliant public service,” he said.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/05/im-old-governor-el-rufai/

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by SweetLove0(f): 3:37pm
what nonsense. and you agreed to become governor. lalasticlala abeg borrow me snake make i take treat El-rufai fvck up

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:40pm
lipsrsealed
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 3:41pm
cheesy cheesy
SweetLove0:
what nonsense. and you agreed to become governor. lalasticlala abeg borrow me snake make i take treat El-rufai fvck up

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by sarrki(m): 3:42pm
You are not too old your excellency

You lack ideaso

Many of your colleagues across party does

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by psucc(m): 3:42pm
That's a coded extension of the memo to Buhari.
He's by interpretation referring to Buhari and his quest for 2019.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:44pm
why Buhari undecided

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 3:45pm
I know how many hours I could put in when I was the minister of FCT.

the one you did and made many homeless or by allocating land to yourself and family. mtchew

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 3:46pm
psucc:
That's a coded extension of the memo to Buhari.

He's by interpretation referring to Buhari and his quest for 2019.

El-Rufai too can never be the choice for 2019. We can't keep recycling politicians. They are all the same,. El-Rufai is even worse.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by Jabioro: 3:48pm
Resign your position to proved every line of your words.. then I will dance azoto and clap for you.. All bleeps old generation that never believed in their own fart.. still comes rub our face with lies..

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by successmatters(f): 3:48pm
What about the dinosaur getting extinct at Aso rock grin

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by argon500: 3:48pm
Resign then

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by Splinz(m): 3:49pm
Is Hell-Rufai indirectly shading bubu? smiley

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by stephnie1(f): 3:49pm
i stand with pmb

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by Mynd44: 3:49pm
You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?

Abeg abeg abeg…… .

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by stephnie1(f): 3:50pm
Jabioro:
Resign your position to proved every line of your words.. then I will dance azoto and clap for you.. All bleeps old generation that never believed in their own fart.. still comes rub our face with lies..

you mind am
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by successmatters(f): 3:51pm
Mynd44:
You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?

Abeg abeg abeg…… .

Don't blame the youths, blame the disaster which is APC that has reversed this country back to 1983.

Big brother is a welcome distraction, or do you want more youths to be fished out of the lagoon before you know the dinosaur at aso rock has messes up their future?

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:51pm
Rufai, we know your game plan. 2019 is around the corner already. If you think you are too old. Please tender your resignation.

Simple

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by sdindan: 3:52pm
Indirectly talking to the most clueless one.
Buhari. Very old to be Nigerian president.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by ufuosman(m): 3:52pm
Since he don't hv anything to say..... Oga you can resign

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by OsusuMustFlow(f): 3:53pm
Mynd44:
You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?

Abeg abeg abeg…… .

lack of Job is the reason. But as for voting, i can never waste my N30 vote anyone.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by ogologoamu: 3:54pm
sarrki:
You are not too old your excellency

You lack ideaso

Many of your colleagues across party does

You won't agree with him because Buhari's angle will hook you.

when you and progressive01 are tired of pressing the report button you let me know.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 3:55pm
OsusuMustFlow:
Rufai, we know your game plan. 2019 is around the corner already. If you think you are too old. Please tender your resignation.

Simple

i concur! I think there is more to these. going by his memo to the president. The short man is nursing 2019 ambition.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by OnankpaBa(m): 3:56pm
this man again
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by sarrki(m): 3:57pm
ogologoamu:


You won't agree with him because Buhari's angle will hook you.

when you and progressive01 are tired of pressing the report button you let me know.


Hmmm

I understand with you the weather is hot for the upper chamber


All you need to do is relax look for a pump price a motuary standard 1759

It will go a long way in cooling off the system

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by OnankpaBa(m): 3:59pm
Mynd44:
You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?

Abeg abeg abeg…… .
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by DONSMITH123(m): 4:00pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by oluwaSmith1(f): 4:04pm
grin
Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by ogologoamu: 4:12pm
sarrki:



Hmmm

I understand with you the weather is hot for the upper chamber


All you need to do is relax look for a pump price a motuary standard 1759

It will go a long way in cooling off the system

Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.


We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.


What's happening to you is not ordinary.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by danmasani101: 4:14pm
Mynd44:
You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion

Abeg abeg abeg…… .

How are you different from the type of people you mentioned?

Everyone knows you promote hate, tribalism & a bigot.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by stephnie1(f): 4:17pm
ogologoamu:


Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.


We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.


What's happening to you is not ordinary.

Re: I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai by sarrki(m): 4:19pm
ogologoamu:


Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.


We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.


What's happening to you is not ordinary.


Bros I don't know my advice will pain you

Why the thing come vex you like that

