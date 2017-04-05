Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I’m Too Old To Be Governor – El-rufai (8483 Views)

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has described himself as being too old to be governor.



Speaking in Kaduna on the need to reform the State Civil Service, El-Rufai emphasised on the need for young and experienced Nigerians to govern states in the country.



The governor insisted that giving the younger generation opportunity to lead the country was the right way to go.



“Public service is for young people. I’m too old to be a governor. I should have been a governor when I was 40-something.



“That’s the right age because you are active, you have experience, you can put in long hours. I know how many hours I could put in when I was the minister of FCT, I can’t do that now.



“We just have to find a way to give way to the younger generation and, in Kaduna, we are working on that.”



The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, noted that his government was looking to reform the state’s civil service to enhance service delivery.



According to the governor, ageing workers would be eased out and replaced with younger, “tech-savvy workforce.”



“If we don’t do that, we will not have a modern civil service and ICT-compliant public service,” he said.







what nonsense. and you agreed to become governor. lalasticlala abeg borrow me snake make i take treat El-rufai fvck up 24 Likes 1 Share

SweetLove0:

what nonsense. and you agreed to become governor. lalasticlala abeg borrow me snake make i take treat El-rufai fvck up 1 Like

You are not too old your excellency



You lack ideaso



Many of your colleagues across party does 9 Likes 1 Share

That's a coded extension of the memo to Buhari.

He's by interpretation referring to Buhari and his quest for 2019. 30 Likes 4 Shares

why Buhari 2 Likes

I know how many hours I could put in when I was the minister of FCT.

the one you did and made many homeless or by allocating land to yourself and family. mtchew the one you did and made many homeless or by allocating land to yourself and family. mtchew 1 Like

psucc:

That's a coded extension of the memo to Buhari.



He's by interpretation referring to Buhari and his quest for 2019.

El-Rufai too can never be the choice for 2019. We can't keep recycling politicians. They are all the same,. El-Rufai is even worse. El-Rufai too can never be the choice for 2019. We can't keep recycling politicians. They are all the same,. El-Rufai is even worse. 13 Likes 1 Share

Resign your position to proved every line of your words.. then I will dance azoto and clap for you.. All bleeps old generation that never believed in their own fart.. still comes rub our face with lies.. 4 Likes

What about the dinosaur getting extinct at Aso rock 12 Likes

Resign then 3 Likes

Is Hell-Rufai indirectly shading bubu? 6 Likes

i stand with pmb 1 Like

You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?



Abeg abeg abeg…… . 13 Likes 2 Shares

Jabioro:

Resign your position to proved every line of your words.. then I will dance azoto and clap for you.. All bleeps old generation that never believed in their own fart.. still comes rub our face with lies..

you mind am you mind am

Mynd44:

You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?



Abeg abeg abeg…… .

Don't blame the youths, blame the disaster which is APC that has reversed this country back to 1983.



Big brother is a welcome distraction, or do you want more youths to be fished out of the lagoon before you know the dinosaur at aso rock has messes up their future? Don't blame the youths, blame the disaster which is APC that has reversed this country back to 1983.Big brother is a welcome distraction, or do you want more youths to be fished out of the lagoon before you know the dinosaur at aso rock has messes up their future? 8 Likes 1 Share

Rufai, we know your game plan. 2019 is around the corner already. If you think you are too old. Please tender your resignation.



Simple 2 Likes

Indirectly talking to the most clueless one.

Buhari. Very old to be Nigerian president. 7 Likes

Since he don't hv anything to say..... Oga you can resign 1 Like

Mynd44:

You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?



Abeg abeg abeg…… .

lack of Job is the reason. But as for voting, i can never waste my N30 vote anyone. lack of Job is the reason. But as for voting, i can never waste my N30 vote anyone. 1 Like

sarrki:

You are not too old your excellency



You lack ideaso



Many of your colleagues across party does

You won't agree with him because Buhari's angle will hook you.



when you and progressive01 are tired of pressing the report button you let me know. You won't agree with him because Buhari's angle will hook you.when you and progressive01 are tired of pressing the report button you let me know. 5 Likes 1 Share

OsusuMustFlow:

Rufai, we know your game plan. 2019 is around the corner already. If you think you are too old. Please tender your resignation.



Simple

i concur! I think there is more to these. going by his memo to the president. The short man is nursing 2019 ambition. i concur! I think there is more to these. going by his memo to the president. The short man is nursing 2019 ambition. 1 Like

this man again

ogologoamu:





You won't agree with him because Buhari's angle will hook you.



when you and progressive01 are tired of pressing the report button you let me know.



Hmmm



I understand with you the weather is hot for the upper chamber





All you need to do is relax look for a pump price a motuary standard 1759



It will go a long way in cooling off the system HmmmI understand with you the weather is hot for the upper chamberAll you need to do is relax look for a pump price a motuary standard 1759It will go a long way in cooling off the system 1 Like

Mynd44:

You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion and spend their time and money watching and voting for BigBrother housemates?



Abeg abeg abeg…… .

lalasticlala, Mynd44

sarrki:







Hmmm



I understand with you the weather is hot for the upper chamber





All you need to do is relax look for a pump price a motuary standard 1759



It will go a long way in cooling off the system

Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.





We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.





What's happening to you is not ordinary. Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.What's happening to you is not ordinary. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Mynd44:

You mean this youths that are too busy fighting over tribe and religion



Abeg abeg abeg…… .

How are you different from the type of people you mentioned?



Everyone knows you promote hate, tribalism & a bigot. How are you different from the type of people you mentioned?Everyone knows you promote hate, tribalism & a bigot. 4 Likes 2 Shares

ogologoamu:





Buy One white fowl, two White he goats, 7 alligator pepper, one tortoise, 4 big native cola nuts, 3 native eggs and the skull of a rabbit.





We will bundle you to Ijebu river where total cleansing will be carried out on you.





What's happening to you is not ordinary. 5 Likes