Nollywood loses Modupe Oyekunle, who died yesterday, April 4, 2017, inside the labour room, after giving birth to her 3rd child, a baby girl. May her sould rest in peace. Amen



sugarbelly:

RIP

loosing life after giving life, oh God ! RIP . 12 Likes 3 Shares

chai



may her soul rest in peace 9 Likes

OMG may her soul rest in the bossom of the Almighty





Amen 1 Like

RIP

So sad!

May her soul rest in peace!!

Chai.. ..una sorry oooo, hmmmmm

Rip

this maternity mortality rate is high oh 4 Likes

At the stage of Nigeria's development we still have high mortality rate during Child delivery, God punish all those looting our money for our Medical sectors, also all the quark doctors in the country, using humans for praticals 13 Likes 2 Shares

Eeeehyah... I was so sad when I heard of her demise... One of the disadvantages of joystick





RIP dear

Rip dear.



God will take care or your children.

Quick recovery sister

I wonder what the details are.



This is not allowed.



It was normal back in the days, but there are not a lot of excuses for Maternal Mortality these days.



Sad state of health in the Motherland.

Mynd44 ban this guy for talking about gambling while we are talking about death.



Aunty is very bad for u to die. These were caused because of quack doctors in Nigeria.



And am assuring your soul that sai baba will fix the Nigerian hospitals



Mynd44 ban this guy for talking about gambling while we are talking about death.Aunty is very bad for u to die. These were caused because of quack doctors in Nigeria.And am assuring your soul that sai baba will fix the Nigerian hospitals

Saddening, heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and relatives

This is bullshit, it is quite alarming how bearing a child has gradually becoming a death sentence for women in Nigeria. Rip to the dead.

Oluwa ma je ki Aye fikan gba kan lowo wa! Amin!



May her soul find eternal rest and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living. 1 Like

May her soul rest in peace

ekems2017:

Oh if this beautiful lady can die during child birth with all that she has hmmm!



Rip dear.

God will take care or your children. Looks much better don't you think? Looks much better don't you think? 6 Likes 1 Share

Eni t'oba loore, too boo're, o ye ko dupe o...



May her soul rest in perfect peace

Rip

So painful..

Chai I sabi her for yoruba film, chai, being a Nigerian on its own is a risk, talk more of having a baby here, it's the biggest risk I wouldn't want anyone I know to take. RIP 1 Like 1 Share

May her soul Rest In Peace

Men that don't love their wivies should learn how to now cus not easy to be a woman. Love you all ladies on here including my mom and sisters. RIP MO. 3 Likes

R.I.P 1 Like