₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,777,833 members, 3,460,883 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 April 2017 at 07:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) (18801 Views)
Sad: Nollywood Actress, Modupe Oyekunle, Dies During Childbirth / Two Months After Childbirth, Bovi's Wife Flaunts Her Slim Body / Twin Sisters Holding Hands During Childbirth Still Growing Stronger 2years After (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by sugarbelly: 5:07pm
Nollywood loses Modupe Oyekunle, who died yesterday, April 4, 2017, inside the labour room, after giving birth to her 3rd child, a baby girl. May her sould rest in peace. Amen
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/nollywood-actress-modupe-oyekunle-dies.html
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by youngest85(m): 5:12pm
sugarbelly:
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by mrsfavour(f): 5:26pm
loosing life after giving life, oh God ! RIP .
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 6:20pm
chai
may her soul rest in peace
9 Likes
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 6:21pm
OMG may her soul rest in the bossom of the Almighty
Amen
1 Like
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:21pm
RIP
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:21pm
So sad!
May her soul rest in peace!!
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ngwababe: 6:21pm
Chai.. ..una sorry oooo, hmmmmm
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Alariwo2: 6:21pm
Rip
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 6:21pm
this maternity mortality rate is high oh
4 Likes
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 6:21pm
At the stage of Nigeria's development we still have high mortality rate during Child delivery, God punish all those looting our money for our Medical sectors, also all the quark doctors in the country, using humans for praticals
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 6:21pm
Eeeehyah... I was so sad when I heard of her demise... One of the disadvantages of joystick
RIP dear
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 6:22pm
Rip dear.
God will take care or your children.
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Movingcoil(m): 6:22pm
Quick recovery sister
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ziga: 6:22pm
I wonder what the details are.
This is not allowed.
It was normal back in the days, but there are not a lot of excuses for Maternal Mortality these days.
Sad state of health in the Motherland.
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by IpobExposed: 6:22pm
Pasasas213:
Mynd44 ban this guy for talking about gambling while we are talking about death.
Aunty is very bad for u to die. These were caused because of quack doctors in Nigeria.
And am assuring your soul that sai baba will fix the Nigerian hospitals
Sai Baba
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:22pm
Saddening, heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and relatives
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ogaibe1(m): 6:22pm
This is bullshit, it is quite alarming how bearing a child has gradually becoming a death sentence for women in Nigeria. Rip to the dead.
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 6:22pm
Oluwa ma je ki Aye fikan gba kan lowo wa! Amin!
May her soul find eternal rest and May the Lord comfort and sustain the living.
1 Like
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ilsmiling(m): 6:23pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:23pm
ekems2017:Looks much better don't you think?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by nairalandbuzz(m): 6:23pm
Eni t'oba loore, too boo're, o ye ko dupe o...
May her soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by boomssey(f): 6:23pm
Rip
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by fatymore: 6:23pm
So painful..
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by ventilation: 6:23pm
Chai I sabi her for yoruba film, chai, being a Nigerian on its own is a risk, talk more of having a baby here, it's the biggest risk I wouldn't want anyone I know to take. RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by AdeAlfred123: 6:23pm
May her soul Rest In Peace
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 6:24pm
Men that don't love their wivies should learn how to now cus not easy to be a woman. Love you all ladies on here including my mom and sisters. RIP MO.
3 Likes
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by deneut: 6:24pm
R.I.P
1 Like
|Re: Modupe Oyekunle Dies During Childbirth (Photos) by haydeey(m): 6:24pm
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!! I pray this will not happen to anyone of us. R.I.P
anyways,
#haydeeywashere
1 Like
Who Is Nigeria's Weirdest Celebrity? / Sexy Picture Of Flavour Standing In A Canoe / Kefee's Ex-husband Relocates To America, Wants Fresh Start.
Viewing this topic: saxwizard(m), snahomie(f), deedeemob(m), CooldudeX1, hayotundeh, Cakay, Gracious18, Hassanabioduna(m), Bigsteveg(m), tbaby534(f), Jethrolite(m), Kings1464(m), KarisT, quest003, dhesire(m), jennifer22(f), Amis(f), piagetskinner(m), yemiokd, JOYEVERLASTING, kocoD(m), bunmmy5, oyenco(m), Sincerelyme(f), nameoh, thatchick, henryutd, greatwin100, vhatpweetygurl(f), meekohli, Fiyinfoluwa20, shockwave(m), sammyhands, melaniga, juventino, mjbaba, iluvdonjazzy, ajufinz(m), Lincoln275(m), factorial1(m), Babaflenjor, shayoor(f), munas, auxioneer(m), Actuarydeji(m), ed2gbi(m), Ezemistic, maxkoko, ayans007(m), osiawa(m), ELShehzad, bobochem, Acos925(m), adisajoshua(m), hadedeji, Liftedhands, MrcuteOscar, DonJuan1(m), IFELEKE(m), Destinyy22(f), Geepapa, Immatex(m), Abakeade, Venom247, Olonade02(m), Eibams60(m), Penuelseun(m), hardebaur(m), sil4all(m), BrokenPussy(f), Abibanjo(m), lovelygurl(f), waleakanfe(m), lobiologs(m), christnazirite(m), PrettyMizQdot(f), vicjinny(m), Yabiola26(m), vibeskartel101, mitchel, quickberry(m) and 181 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13