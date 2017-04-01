₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by noetic5: 5:29pm
Remember the 2013 fire accident, that occurred along the Benin-Ore road? If you can recall, the fire accident claimed so many lives, and this man has taken to his IG account to celebrate being one of the survivals of the accident.
See what he looked like, after the incidence, as shared by a Newspaper in 2013, below
The below image shows his transformation between 2012, 2013 and through to 2017. See the image below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgNPyRAECJ/?taken-by=makaveli090
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/04/man-celebrates-4-years-of-surviving.html
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by noetic5: 5:29pm
nice he's OK
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by hemartins(m): 5:38pm
I vividly remember this incident.
The conflagration was enormous and it engulfed so many vehicles and lives
I plied that road the next day and what I saw was jaw dropping and alarming.
If you had escaped from that explosion, then you deserve to be thankful to God.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Ladymacbee(f): 6:57pm
Thank God for his life!
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Jesusbabygirl(f): 6:59pm
Wow, his face is now perfectly clear. God is good and doctors are trying.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Nobody: 6:59pm
Good lord!cute him now looks like iyanya tho
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by chi4ik: 6:59pm
handsome dude, may God be praised
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Derawiz(m): 6:59pm
Looking Nice...
No matter what life throws at you, you're capable of bouncing up stronger and better. You just need to believe in yourself and God
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by eraly(m): 6:59pm
GOD is really good
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Thisis2raw(m): 7:00pm
The accident brought out his handsomeness
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Sylverly(m): 7:00pm
All glory to God.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Jabioro: 7:01pm
Glory be to God, He is worthy to praise, the one make you to yesterday, today and beyond... All adoration your name papa!
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Divay22(f): 7:01pm
Thank God o....
See the way he come handsome the more
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by ABJDOT(m): 7:01pm
Glorious God
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Willdidi(m): 7:01pm
God be praised, is it me or the Guy looks more handsome after the whole fire incident compared to how he looks before the accident.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by princechurchill(m): 7:02pm
The accident just convert the guy to convertible
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by megareal(f): 7:02pm
I thank God for your life and the Doctors He used to save you.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by NinaArsenal(f): 7:02pm
Thank God for his life.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by lumidee2580(m): 7:02pm
wow! This is serious, we thank God. One will not believe he can still look like this. God is great...
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by omololaade(f): 7:02pm
Whao. Thank God for ur life
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Histrings08(m): 7:02pm
I joined d league of grateful minds to thank d almighty nd all knowing God for granting u restoration nd total recovery.... Bless up bro
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Iamtosignno(m): 7:03pm
Ojona koku le leyi truly God deserve to be over everything i follow you thank God
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by ekems2017(f): 7:03pm
Wow thank God for your life. You have a purpose in this life and I pray you fulfill it.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by lumidee2580(m): 7:03pm
front page since...hehehe
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by obo389(m): 7:04pm
Jesusbabygirl:And money is good too.
skin grafting f life was conducted there.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by tonyflash43(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by kachiz(m): 7:05pm
Thr guy even looks fresher now
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Klington: 7:05pm
Wow.... God is indeed Awesome.
|Re: Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident by Tazdroid(m): 7:06pm
That's good
princechurchill:
