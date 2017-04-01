Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Celebrates 4 Years Of Surviving 2013 Benin-Ore Road Fire Accident (9577 Views)

See what he looked like, after the incidence, as shared by a Newspaper in 2013, below









The below image shows his transformation between 2012, 2013 and through to 2017. See the image below







https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgNPyRAECJ/?taken-by=makaveli090





nice he's OK 2 Likes

I vividly remember this incident.

The conflagration was enormous and it engulfed so many vehicles and lives

I plied that road the next day and what I saw was jaw dropping and alarming.

If you had escaped from that explosion, then you deserve to be thankful to God. 12 Likes

Thank God for his life! 1 Like

Wow, his face is now perfectly clear. God is good and doctors are trying. 3 Likes

Good lord!cute him now looks like iyanya tho Good lord!cute him nowlooks like iyanya tho 1 Like

handsome dude, may God be praised

Looking Nice...

No matter what life throws at you, you're capable of bouncing up stronger and better. You just need to believe in yourself and God 1 Like

GOD is really good 1 Like

The accident brought out his handsomeness 1 Like

All glory to God. 1 Like

Glory be to God, He is worthy to praise, the one make you to yesterday, today and beyond... All adoration your name papa!

Thank God o....

See the way he come handsome the more

Glorious God

God be praised, is it me or the Guy looks more handsome after the whole fire incident compared to how he looks before the accident.

The accident just convert the guy to convertible

I thank God for your life and the Doctors He used to save you.

Thank God for his life.

wow! This is serious, we thank God. One will not believe he can still look like this. God is great...

Whao. Thank God for ur life

I joined d league of grateful minds to thank d almighty nd all knowing God for granting u restoration nd total recovery.... Bless up bro

Ojona koku le leyi truly God deserve to be over everything i follow you thank God

Wow thank God for your life. You have a purpose in this life and I pray you fulfill it.

front page since...hehehe

Jesusbabygirl:

Wow, his face is now perfectly clear. God is good and doctors are trying. And money is good too.

skin grafting f life was conducted there. And money is good too.skin grafting f life was conducted there.

Thr guy even looks fresher now

Wow.... God is indeed Awesome.