|BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by LOGDAN(m): 10:40pm On Apr 05
EFE for the money
Bros lalasticlala
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by DozieInc(m): 10:41pm On Apr 05
His konsign.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by auntysimbiat(f): 10:49pm On Apr 05
Efenation
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by dacovajnr: 10:51pm On Apr 05
His Car ↪ His problem ↪ His problem ↪ His policy ↪ His life #BasedOnLogistics
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by rafhell(m): 10:53pm On Apr 05
so na the new madness be this?
what a wasted generation.
waiting for mark zuckerberg to do the same
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by BigBrother9ja: 10:55pm On Apr 05
He's wasting his time
Bbn is not a charity program nor a poverty elevation show.
Make efe win my left ball.
Rubbish
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by xqzytchyca(f): 11:01pm On Apr 05
My generation! smh
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by SNOWCREAM(m): 11:04pm On Apr 05
BigBrother9ja:This ode said "poverty elevation"
Your whole Life is useless, talk less of your deflated balls
102 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by Emjay1310(m): 11:11pm On Apr 05
mehn, warri no dey carry last. as e dey hot based on logistics.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by SooCute(m): 11:20pm On Apr 05
Oh my GOD i need this kind of EFE favour....
to at least put the devil to shame!
16 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by LOGDAN(m): 11:23pm On Apr 05
Lalasticlala you done sleep?
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by kayusre: 11:37pm On Apr 05
Lol..seriously
xqzytchyca:
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by ikp120(m): 11:40pm On Apr 05
rafhell:What's wrong with these Nigerians with low self esteem? So Mark Zuckerberg has now become the standard of life? I guess you should bleach your skin to look like Mark Zuckerberg. Mtcheww
People can't just live their lives freely without trying to imitate others. I really pity you.
I go die is simply supporting a guy who he believes represents the street. That's original thinking, unlike you who is living a fake life. Wake up and live your real life. Place value on your originality and stop trying to be like another person.
This show is just like soccer; fans are supporting Chelsea or Barcelona or other teams. It's all for entertainment. If you don't like it, please get lost and look for another person's life to copy!
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by Moving4: 11:52pm On Apr 05
Baba "I go die" thanks 4ur support.... EFE all d way 4d Money..
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by rafhell(m): 11:58pm On Apr 05
ikp120:
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by 666Antichrist: 12:15am
ikp120:word.
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by COdeGenesis: 4:52am
SNOWCREAM:GUY NO CURSE YOURSELF EFE HAS WON ALREADY BASED ON THE VOTES I COUNTED FOR EVERY 10VOTES 6 BELONG TO EFE AND 4 IS SHARED BETWEEN TBOSS, BISOLA AND MARVIS. DO THE MATHS
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by LOGDAN(m): 7:32am
ikp120:
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by BrutusOj(m): 7:49am
BigBrother9ja:Oh yea, it is not a *poverty elevation* show, that's why the poor boy EFE need to win to *alleviate him from poverty*
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by potbelly(m): 7:55am
Please what's up with all this based on logistics stuff...
I am not understanding...
cc: emjay1310, dacovajnr
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by Divay22(f): 8:49am
Chai
This boy he haff win o
God please Crown all our efforts with success, we'll keep doing our best But make it perfect.
Thank you Father Amen.
EFE for the money /car
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by Flexherbal(m): 8:50am
O boy!
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by goldenceo1: 8:50am
A Million Vote for EFE is my target...
Real recognise Real!
#EfeNation
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by bastien: 8:51am
Lubbish
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by SFSNIPER(m): 8:51am
Chief Logistics Officer.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by iluvdonjazzy: 8:51am
the guy don win already
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by dogtails: 8:51am
BigBrother9ja:E go shock u MUMU
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by awa(m): 8:52am
Hmm....which one concern me....
Motor or abi na Car or Vehicle na him own.
If the Efe go win make him win, at least one dude go comot from under the poverty Line.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: I Go Die Supports Efe With His Cadillac Escalade by JackieChan01: 8:52am
SNOWCREAM:Jesus!
2 Likes
