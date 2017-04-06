₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Okocha101: 11:11pm On Apr 05
In the very end, all that a man has is only himself. Where is the paparazzi? Where are all the political busybodies and overzealous aides?
Moral lesson: power is transient. Use it wisely while it lasts.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by hardywaltz(m): 11:20pm On Apr 05
Poor guy
Amaechi offered him the olive branch severally he refused now see how he is running around Wike like a child.
Even Wike and his aides no send am...
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by watered(m): 11:29pm On Apr 05
Tuface said it all in these lines "My guy na your eye go sharpen because e be like say e don dey happen... It is all man for himself"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by OKUCHI11(m): 12:32am
Okocha101:please enlighten me more on his administration... Thought d only reason he was removed was ...secret cult issue... I was very very young when he ruled ... Jss 2 then...
... Power is transcient ...the variable sum concept of power
1 Like
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by ugolance(m): 12:58am
Life is not without a sense of irony.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by safetyInspector(m): 5:07am
He was removed by S.Court few months after 2007 Election. Amachi was declared the right candidate of PDP for 2007 Election.
4 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by joe4real12: 5:11am
Ma guy, you no chop when you be gov?
1 Like
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by adorablepepple(f): 6:05am
And so? Should we spice, fry and eat him .
He looks good
12 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by morbeta(m): 6:11am
Power dey sweet like sugar but e dey burn like fire.
2 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by edo3(m): 6:40am
Very handsome man then ooo..
5 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by ikaboy: 6:41am
I hope he is not depressed??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by ourema(f): 7:36am
hardywaltz:The man is better off with Wike than Amaechi. It was Wike who restored his entitlement as a governor of rivers state to the man
14 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by 1shortblackboy: 7:44am
so somebody cannot sit quitely in the presence of God again ? i norh understand o
43 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by SlayerForever: 8:01am
1shortblackboy:
Nna ehnn,ike gwu(I tire).
15 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Progressive01(m): 8:03am
#Life..
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by NextGovernor(m): 8:05am
So he should pack police and aids inside church abi. I non just understand ooo
hardywaltz:
You don't even know anything. Amaechi refused his right as former governor. It's Wike that restored that right to him. So Wike is of more benefit to him. So when did Amaechi offered the olive branch?
9 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:44am
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by KingAfo(m): 8:45am
Ah
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by DrObum(m): 8:45am
Him still fresh small sef
1 Like
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Onyeoguego: 8:45am
OP wat do u know.
if only u know d kind of peace d man is enjoying,u wudnt post dis.
3 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by sleemfesh: 8:46am
NextGovernor:
Some guys come in here high on cheap weed. Don't mind them. By the way who told the OP the man lived paparazzo and misses them? Nigeria and busy body mentality.
3 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by chumakk: 8:46am
He looks like he is out
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by sleemfesh: 8:46am
NextGovernor:
Some guys come in here high on cheap weed. Don't mind them. By the way who told the OP the man lived paparazzo and missea them? Nigeria and busy body mentality.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Flexherbal(m): 8:47am
We only have one life to live!
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by orjikuramo(m): 8:47am
Just negodu! Abi u think if he has over stolen, he would be looking like this. Let the man be instead of preaching stupid gospel.
When u see d likes of tinubu and ibori, tell dem power is transient. OP with hin OPolo eyes. #busybody
2 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by izzou(m): 8:47am
ikaboy:
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by nwabobo: 8:48am
hardywaltz:
Okocha101:
How does Buhari look now?
6 Likes
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Abudu2000(m): 8:48am
Well that doesn't show us how broke he is,,, or you wanna judge a book by its cover?
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 8:48am
NextGovernor:The guy u quoted is an Apc propaganda guy. Just imagine he saying Ameachi offered him Olive branch by denying his entitlements as a former Gov compared to Wike that restored it.
1 Like
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by texazzpete(m): 8:48am
ourema:
He should have had precisely ZERO entitlement as he was never a legal governor of the state.
Now, he is getting tens of millions of naira of Rivers State taxpayer funds...money he should never be getting...and zombies in Rivers state were praising the State Govt for that.
We are finished as a nation.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: New Photo & Look Of Celestine Omehia, Former Governor Of Rivers State by Lusola15: 8:48am
We are our own problems, the man is living a simple life we are saying he is poor if he stole we will be saying sai baba
1 Like
