In the very end, all that a man has is only himself. Where is the paparazzi? Where are all the political busybodies and overzealous aides?



Moral lesson: power is transient. Use it wisely while it lasts. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Poor guy

Amaechi offered him the olive branch severally he refused now see how he is running around Wike like a child.

Even Wike and his aides no send am... 19 Likes 2 Shares

Tuface said it all in these lines "My guy na your eye go sharpen because e be like say e don dey happen... It is all man for himself" 4 Likes 1 Share

... Power is transcient ...the variable sum concept of power please enlighten me more on his administration... Thought d only reason he was removed was ...secret cult issue... I was very very young when he ruled ... Jss 2 then...... Power is transcient ...the variable sum concept of power 1 Like

Life is not without a sense of irony. 2 Likes 1 Share

He was removed by S.Court few months after 2007 Election. Amachi was declared the right candidate of PDP for 2007 Election. 4 Likes

Ma guy, you no chop when you be gov? 1 Like

He looks good And so? Should we spice, fry and eat himHe looks good 12 Likes

Power dey sweet like sugar but e dey burn like fire. 2 Likes

Very handsome man then ooo.. 5 Likes

I hope he is not depressed?? 2 Likes 1 Share

so somebody cannot sit quitely in the presence of God again ? i norh understand o 43 Likes

#Life..





Ah

Him still fresh small sef 1 Like

OP wat do u know.













if only u know d kind of peace d man is enjoying,u wudnt post dis. 3 Likes

He looks like he is out

We only have one life to live!

Just negodu! Abi u think if he has over stolen, he would be looking like this. Let the man be instead of preaching stupid gospel.



When u see d likes of tinubu and ibori, tell dem power is transient. OP with hin OPolo eyes. #busybody 2 Likes

How does Buhari look now? How does Buhari look now? 6 Likes

Well that doesn't show us how broke he is,,, or you wanna judge a book by its cover?

The man is better off with Wike than Amaechi. It was Wike who restored his entitlement as a governor of rivers state to the man

He should have had precisely ZERO entitlement as he was never a legal governor of the state.



Now, he is getting tens of millions of naira of Rivers State taxpayer funds...money he should never be getting...and zombies in Rivers state were praising the State Govt for that.





We are finished as a nation. He should have had precisely ZERO entitlement as he was never a legal governor of the state.Now, he is getting tens of millions of naira of Rivers State taxpayer funds...money he should never be getting...and zombies in Rivers state were praising the State Govt for that.We are finished as a nation. 3 Likes 1 Share