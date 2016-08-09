Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live (1940 Views)

Plz it should be anyone to win. I put bet. God plz help me. I no need draw

Arsenal Straight Win

AWEH.. ..

Less than 10 games to go ,no match should be taken for granted arsenal need's to maintain a winning mentality

Gunners are yet to arrive,report says they are presently stuck in traffic

Tear ur slip, he dun die U will Still cry wolf and come here to applaud me U will Still cry wolf and come here to applaud me

Wenger should bench okocha and hazard,he should play Messi and morata at second half then put Ramos and lewandoski 15mins to go then we go win dis match considering the fact that ronaldo is injured.

Abeg which app I fit use stream this match on my mobile device?

Crystal Palace 0-6 Arsenal HT





Maybe because crystal palace wants to add more salt to their injury, or because they are looking like losing their key players to,"the only club in London" or perhaps because Wenger has finally squash even their last bragging right ( I.e. 4place finish) Dunno why but I just dey pity for this club called aresnalMaybe because crystal palace wants to add more salt to their injury, or because they are looking like losing their key players to,"the only club in London" or perhaps because Wenger has finally squash even their last bragging right ( I.e. 4place finish)

Na handball? Even if na handball, una no go still get hand to throw the ball for net na wishful thinking o na wishful thinking o

Na handball? Even if na handball, una no go still get hand to throw the ball for net Hater oshi Hater oshi

Dunno why but I just dey pity for this club called aresnal



Maybe because crystal palace wants to add more salt to their injury, or because they are looking like losing their key players to,"the only club in London" or perhaps because Wenger has finally squash even their last bragging right ( I.e. 4place finish) Bros, siddon watch ball see as we go perfom. Bone pity!

COYG! !!!

Aiight!! Let's do this. It's LIVE!! OP.

na wishful thinking o

Hater oshi

See them See them

Ft 1-2..... Fixed match

Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2





it haff happened oh mukina2 see your mumu defence



Haters food is ready

Haters food is ready No 4th spot for Baba ijebu this year Goal palace scores