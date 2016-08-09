₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,736 members, 3,470,101 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live (1940 Views)
Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (0 - 1) ON 17th December 2016 / Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United: FA Cup Final (1 - 2) On 21st May 2016 / Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (0 - 3) On 3rd January 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by xana101: 6:50pm
Plz it should be anyone to win. I put bet. God plz help me. I no need draw
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by idbami2(m): 6:50pm
Arsenal Straight Win
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by kingDELE(m): 6:53pm
AWEH.. ..
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 7:05pm
Less than 10 games to go ,no match should be taken for granted arsenal need's to maintain a winning mentality
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 7:09pm
Gunners are yet to arrive,report says they are presently stuck in traffic
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Lastpharoah33(m): 7:27pm
trinity11:U will Still cry wolf and come here to applaud me
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by zeusdgrt(m): 7:42pm
Wenger should bench okocha and hazard,he should play Messi and morata at second half then put Ramos and lewandoski 15mins to go then we go win dis match considering the fact that ronaldo is injured.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by avalontony(m): 7:43pm
Abeg which app I fit use stream this match on my mobile device?
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Jacksparr0w127: 7:47pm
Marvel1206:Na handball? Even if na handball, una no go still get hand to throw the ball for net
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by eternalcity(m): 7:50pm
Dunno why but I just dey pity for this club called aresnal
Maybe because crystal palace wants to add more salt to their injury, or because they are looking like losing their key players to,"the only club in London" or perhaps because Wenger has finally squash even their last bragging right ( I.e. 4place finish)
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Marvel1206: 7:55pm
Jacksparr0w127:na wishful thinking o
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by iamkingzlee(m): 7:56pm
Jacksparr0w127:Hater oshi
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by iamkingzlee(m): 7:59pm
eternalcity:Bros, siddon watch ball see as we go perfom. Bone pity!
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Aminat508(f): 8:04pm
COYG! !!!
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by SirWere(m): 8:04pm
Aiight!! Let's do this. It's LIVE!! OP.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Jacksparr0w127: 8:12pm
Marvel1206:
iamkingzlee:
See them
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by vicardino(m): 8:17pm
Really?
Aminat508:
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by Dotman23(m): 8:18pm
Ft 1-2..... Fixed match
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by spencekat(m): 8:18pm
Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:19pm
mukina2 see your mumu defence
it haff happened oh
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 8:19pm
Goal palace scores
Haters food is ready
No 4th spot for Baba ijebu this year
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (0. - 0) - Live by mukina2: 8:19pm
For arsenal
Adidas & Arsenal Kit Deal To Happen In 2013? / Champions League Draw: Chelsea Vs Inter Milan / Man United(0) Vs Arsenal(0) On Saturday May 16th
Viewing this topic: Viking007(m), Aminat508(f), Basildvalour(m), chima82, holaconley, Temmmmy(m), sekem, BigBen10(m), ibnquasale(m), Easy023(m), vicardino(m), joey150(m), ayuzee(m), unitysheart(m), Nathblessing(m), MrEgghead(m), Gordieshegz(m), highest2005, lilyeverest, brushesz, babyfaceafrica, engrhorla(m), Piloeternity(m), spencekat(m), mukina2, Dotman23(m), Cyberrex(m), Babaflenjor, bettercreature(m), okeyjoel89(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18