The government of Oyo State has taken a giant stride at expanding the frontiers of historical tourism in the state as it has set in motion all machinery needed for the transformation of the spot where a former Nigeria’s Head of State, late Aguiyi Ironsi and the then Military Governor of Western Region, Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi were murdered into a memorial park.
The Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi mobilised and galvanised all parties and stakeholders whose input and presence of minds are needed at ensuring the project see the light to site inspection ceremony on Wednesday 28 March, 2017.
According to the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Prince Toye Arulogun “the Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emphatically urged us to ensure the consultation and participation of all perceived stakeholders in this project viz; the Military, the families of the deceased officers, the museums and monuments, House of Assembly, Aguyi Ironsi–Fajuyi Foundation and the Lalupon Community”
Adhering strictly to the directive, Prince Arulogun made sure that representatives of all the appointed stakeholders were present including Ambassador Thomas Aguyi–Ironsi, who represented the Ironsi family, Agbaakin of Ibadan land. Oloye Lekan Alabi who represented the Adekunle Fajuyi Foundation, Honourable Niyi Adeoye, Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Tourism Committe and members of the committe, Mr O Olorunipa, Curator, Ibadan National Commission for Museum and Monuments, Dr Basher Olarewaju, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and the full representation of Onilalupon–In– Council and members of the community.
Revealing the essence of the day, Prince Arulogun pointed out ‘Today marks another milestone in the lubrication of the chord of unity and brotherhood between the western part of the nation and the Eastern side of the country. It is the continuation of the brotherly love exhibited by the late Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi who was the Governor of Western Region to his boss, the then Head of State, General Aguyi Ironsi who was about to be killed while the latter was on an official duty to the region by insisting that, the murderers must kill him alongside his guests.”
The Commissioner said “This rare show of love, care and affection which led to Colonel Fajuyi paying supreme price has not only saved the two ethnic nationalities from eternal contempt of distrust and loss of confidence, but has substantially helped to cement the trans – ethnic relationship and confidence building between the two groups”.
Prince Arulogun said “Thus, history beckons on the Oyo State government not only to keep the record of what happened 50 years ago on the shelves of library and academic vaults, but to step up at enhancing the exact spot where the event took place not only as a point of historical reference, but also to showcase to this generation and generation yet unborn the site where the West – East brotherhood was consummated and planted.”
He revealed “According to Governor Ajimobi who said that we are duty bound to showcase the spot where gallantry was displayed by Nigerian military officers, where loyalty was showcased at its best and where trust was brazenly extolled not minding paying with their souls. This is the reason why we are here today”.
Prince Arulogun informed “To show that God Almighty sanctioned and approved the planting of a memorial garden here on the plot , we gathered that all attempts at selling the land was never successful . Also , the indelible blood stains and the bullet holes which are visible on the palm tree which stands like a colossus after 50 years are all testimonies of the goodness of today’s event.”
Prince Arulogun who commended all the stakeholders for the attendance specially lauded the owners of the plots of land where the army officers were murdered “not only for offering the land to the government with little compensation, but for not insisting on selling the land at all cost”.
The park and garden, prince Arulogun revealed “is an emphasis on peace, unity and oneness of the nation”
Reinforcing the above Oloye Lekan Alabi who commended Senator Ajimobi for doing that which is good at the sight of the Lord and welcomed by the spirit of the people said that generations yet unborn will not forget this act in a hurry”.
“It is heart warming that senator Ajimobi is not only immortalising these heroes here, but sowing the seed of trans-generational historical knowledge as many children will not only be aware of the characters of the dead heroes, but also read about their values which they exhibited and represented”
Oloye Alabi said that, he would adequately communicate the proceeding of the day to the Fajuyi family.
With emotion laden voice, Ambassador Aguyi –Ironsi said he was short of word to convey the gratitude of the Aguyi -Ironsi family to the Governor of Oyo State and the people the State who deemed it necessary to establish the Ironsi – Fajuyi Memorial Garden Park.
Ambassador Aguyi Ironsi while speaking demanded for a bottle of water which he poured on the ground “I hereby offer my dead father a drink before I take a sip on the ground on which he was killed for peace, unity and togetherness of Nigeria”.
He thanked the good people of Lalupon ‘for their love for the dead heroes and the willingness at releasing the plots of land for the project”.
The Curator of Ibadan Museum, Mr Olorunipa called on the community to be more hospitable, friendly, warm and ready to welcome visitors and investors as they have never seen before urging that Lalupon would soon be a tourist town to behold.
Speaking for the community, Chief Oribayo Okeyode commended Governor Ajimobi for his developmental strides and sense of gratitude particularly his decision to immortalise the dead heroes by building a tourism park in their community.
He assured the government and the families of the dead heroes of the protection of visitors and the structures that would be put in place.
After the speeches, Prince Arulogun led the visitors and guests on inspection of the Palm tree which harbours some bullet holes and blood stains of the dead heroes.
http://tribuneonlineng.com/behold-palm-tree-ironsi-fajuyi-killed-%e2%80%a2-oyo-govt-set-immortalise/
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Atiku2019: 6:10am
#Respect
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by jazinogold(m): 6:12am
Legend who can recite National Anthem unlike the chinco Romanian wey dy claim Nigerian yet simple National Anthem she can't recite
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by dessz(m): 6:12am
op, its too long pls summarize. But from it I can commend the governor cos it is a gud thing to immortalize a hero.it makes them role models for the young and makes their achievements never to be forgotten.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by MakeADifference: 6:18am
Not bad, but after how many years?
And these were military rulers; military rule is something Africa never wants to be again.
Good intentions but in a way you are strengthening the fact that military rule once was and is therefore a possibility.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sarrki(m): 6:23am
MakeADifference:
It's never too late to honor whom honor is due to
Good one Ajumose
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Sweetguy25: 6:27am
The man who killed them is still alive and kicking. In fact, he's a billionaire enjoying his life to the fullest.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sarrki(m): 6:27am
Sweetguy25:
What a sad story
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Tallesty1(m): 6:27am
jazinogold:You will be surprised if you see the number of Nairalanders that cannot say the national anthem and pledge
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by edo3(m): 6:29am
Nice move.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by edo3(m): 6:34am
sarrki:Very sad.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sarrki(m): 6:36am
It is long overdue
Oyo state as shown again that they are pace setters
They do and others follow
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by mcmurphy132: 6:47am
I salute. Good move
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Freiden(m): 6:55am
sarrki:
I know you dont mean this.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by 1shortblackboy: 7:24am
those children screaming afonja and flat heads in this forum will not like this
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by kingzizzy: 7:32am
Sweetguy25:
Thats the thing I will never understand. General TY Danjuma who killed Ironsi and Fajuyi is still walking about a free man and still being praised by the same people who are trying to immortalise the Palm tree where he commited doubble murder
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sarrki(m): 7:38am
Freiden:
What do you mean bro?
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:41am
kingzizzy:it was tY Danjuma that killed em both? We need to bring back History as a compulsory subject in our schools
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sarrki(m): 7:53am
Boleyndynasty2:
He led the troops that killed them both
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by mykeljosef: 8:04am
what manner of fuckery is this
why can't you make statue in bronze.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by horlabiyi(m): 8:04am
Misplaced priority
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Dottore: 8:05am
Na wao
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by rattlesnake(m): 8:05am
how IPOB causing problem since 1700
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by tuncosd38(m): 8:06am
misplaced priority if u ask me
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by sotall(m): 8:06am
took too long
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by YINKS89(m): 8:07am
I jus learnt smfin today.
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by darocha1(m): 8:07am
History at peak
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by gift01: 8:07am
Name Checkers shame on you all. The ofenmanu and the ipobs can relate together. Stop the hate
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by everitina(f): 8:08am
interesting one
|Re: The Palm Tree Where Ironsi, Fajuyi Were Killed • Oyo Govt To Immortalise Them by Debaddest(m): 8:08am
[b][/b]
