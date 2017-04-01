₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by ebosie11(f): 9:54am
According to Monica who shared the story,a Reverend father escaped death in an accident that occurred along Nneobi-Onitsha road.She wrote.....
'This accident happened now at Nneobi Onitsha road no life was lost. The jeep belongs to Revd father. To God be that Glory'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/reverend-father-escapes-death-along.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by ebosie11(f): 9:54am
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by doctimonyeka(m): 10:23am
Oghene meeeee......
Thank God for ur life ooo..... May God protect us all from the jaws of death..
17 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Iamwrath: 10:59am
Nna Pastor , The spirits are behind you
Church will buy you another tear nylon Highlander ..
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by tuncosd38(m): 12:20pm
he got lucky this time, even atheists get lucky
7 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by uzoclinton(m): 12:20pm
No one/God/spirit saved him.. Its just not his time yet.... its as simple as that
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by rusher14: 12:20pm
Doesn't he have a name?
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by skarlett(f): 12:20pm
Wawu
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by keyzo: 12:20pm
We bless God
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by nactommy: 12:21pm
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by sarrki(m): 12:21pm
Ebano
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by lamekiss: 12:21pm
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by lonelydora(m): 12:21pm
May God help his people.
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by joinnow: 12:21pm
Thank God no life is lost
5 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by oberichard(m): 12:21pm
Miracle...thank God for his life oo
3 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by ngwababe: 12:21pm
Oluwa oooo
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Oladelson(m): 12:22pm
oluwaseun o
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Coldfeets: 12:22pm
Im tyme neva reach.
It's as simple as that
2 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by hucienda: 12:22pm
wow.
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by everitina(f): 12:22pm
Na life important pass...
Iamwrath:
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Vickiweezy(m): 12:22pm
God is great.
Untimely death shall never be your portion in Jesus name.
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by egorov(m): 12:22pm
Psalm 23
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Tenim47(m): 12:22pm
where is the father
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by imstillnovice: 12:23pm
And some yeye atheist will conclude there is no God
6 Likes
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Victornezzar(m): 12:23pm
Iamwrath:So in ur mind dats an highlander jeep
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by veekid(m): 12:23pm
Arikuyeri
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Dorxxy: 12:23pm
God is always faithful. Thank God for his life
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Austinoiz(m): 12:23pm
I thank God for him
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Firefire(m): 12:23pm
Thank God Almighty.
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Piercy(m): 12:23pm
i survive this.. I am definitely taking a 9 month trekking vacation.. He has God to thank for this wonder
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Tokziby: 12:23pm
Some people will flood here now and say, its because he's a pastor and anointing
There was a an accident that was worse than this posted here few weeks ago but the person survived and he's not a pastor.
If its ur time, it can never miss u, regardless of who u are and if its not ur time u will survive it no matter the nature of the accident.
Anything can kill anybody at anytime, even headache.
To God be the glory...
1 Like
|Re: Reverend Father Escapes Death In A Terrible Accident Along Nneobi/Onitsha Road(p by Caliph69: 12:23pm
His God is awake.
1 Like
