|Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by informant001: 10:09am
Read the press statement by the Enugu State Police Command...
Gradually land acquisition is beginning to gain prominence because of its economic value amongst others but the same land usually serve as man''s final resting place as he will be committed to the earth following his death.The history of land dispute is always associated with evil and sometimes loss of lives and properties.
On that fateful day being 4th of march,2017 at about few minutes to 8pm at Ukpata Community of Uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, Suspect identified as Daniel Ekemezie Alias Bakasi and a father of two and an acclaimed mathematics teacher with ukpata community secondary school in uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu Coalcity state had allegedly left his house in Ukpata community and headed to his uncle''s place patrick Odoh now deceased and believed to be about 83 years.
According to the suspect,he had left to his uncle''s place with the intention to ensure that he is sent to the great beyond in other to settle their age long family land dispute. He disclosed that on getting to the place, he woke Patrick his uncle up and informing him that he has an issue of discussions with him and when he woke up, he now tied his mouth with cloths to avoid shouting and whisked him quietly that evening to Iyimkpafu/Ofiakputu forest at Ukpata where he tied Patrick odoh on the tree with rope and left him till 8th march 2017 when according to him, the victim was seen to have given up the ghost.
He further disclosed that on noticing that the victim is now dead, he hurriedly buried him in a shallow grave and left.
The Enugu state police command through its operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit acting on intelligence information promptly nabbed the suspect who disclosed what allegedly transpired between him and his late uncle and claiming that they have been in an agelong land dispute.
Suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations as he has also guided the operatives in the recovery of the decomposed corpse of late PA Patrick from the shallow grave inside the forest on 4th April,2017. Suspect is regretting his evil act which he blamed as act of devil.
"I want to tell people to distance themselves from any issue of dragging of lands because it can lead to loss of lives and properties. I want the son of late Pa Patrick odoh to forgive me and even take the land. Am ready to leave the land for them. I am regretting my action now.I recently lost my wife and I am left alone with my two kids. God please help me" stated the suspect.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/man-blames-devil-after-killing-his.html
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:16am
Humanity has lost its essence...... Killing your uncle because of land??
Angel Gabriel, if trumpet nor dey, abeg blow whistle.. We go still hear...
#world people
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 10:18am
These people again?
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Swegzfreak: 10:18am
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Destined2win: 10:22am
Land dispute is a very serious issue
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by muykem: 10:32am
over to NCAN.
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:34am
devil no get your time
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by juman(m): 10:37am
He is a victim of a destroyed country.
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by arosunshine(m): 10:37am
Igbos and land grabbing
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by lofty900(m): 10:43am
He should continue to blame the devil until he faces the hangman's noose
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Jabioro: 10:43am
Give us the name of that stewpid devil.
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Progressive01(m): 10:47am
He's most definitely one of such people who tell you "biafra or death", and "the zoo must fall" - a typical ipob miscreant.
An Igbo man wouldn't do such to his blood.
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by pritykate(f): 10:48am
which devil?? devil never see big thing do. am sure that land doesn't belong to him
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by IpobExposed: 10:48am
Which Tribe is he from
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by pritykate(f): 10:50am
Progressive01:Nawa o I wonder how some people won't live without mentioning biafra
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by JackieChan01: 10:51am
myplaydiary:God this looks like a horror movie
these fiful are naturally wicked
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by JackieChan01: 10:52am
pritykate:their worst nightmare eating them from inside out
we know that and we intend to make it worst for them
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by myplaydiary: 10:55am
Progressive01:yes I had to do that because Afonjas were already setting up canopies for owambe on this thread
You guys should go and rent a hall for your owambe and stop littering the thread like cow dungs
Afonja be looking at this omo yeebo like
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Iamwrath: 10:56am
Even devil will tell you " I KNOW YOU NOT"
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by pritykate(f): 10:59am
JackieChan01:Lolz
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by JackieChan01: 11:01am
pritykate:softwork itiz awa work
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by skarlett(f): 12:26pm
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by Firefire(m): 12:26pm
doctimonyeka:
Maranatha!
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by veekid(m): 12:27pm
Flatinoes are horrible sha
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 12:27pm
smh we Always blame the Devil.... He is the cause of all our woes/suffering/ etc...
|Re: Man Kills His Uncle In Enugu Over Land Dispute. (Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 12:27pm
Well...who else to blame?
