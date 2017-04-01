₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by sar33: 10:17am
Here are photos of Igbo priest,Kings, chiefs, women and elders today as they storm Federal High court Abuja today 6th of April for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu whose case is to be heard today at Abuja court
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/igbo-priestkings-chiefs-storm-abuja.html?m=1
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by sar33: 10:17am
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Swegzfreak: 10:19am
Strong
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agimor(m): 10:20am
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:22am
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore
Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?
And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?
I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland
God bless nigeria
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Jabioro: 10:23am
I hope they with enough preparation to hypnotize the judge..
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by acenazt: 10:24am
Haaa what happened Na dey no dress like RABBIS again?
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agumbankembu: 10:30am
acenazt:
izzou:
Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.
Cutie09:
Boko Haram is working and fighting for right to practice their faith and not to be merged together with unbelievers, they said they want to stay on their own and live with the Sharia law codes which the 12 northern states adopted....
That is what is called faith with works, I dont know how u interpret it, but Boko and ISIS want almost the same thing, an emirate where they will live and dictate for themselves how things will run according to laws of Kor'an.
Boko Haram wants a caliphate with Sharia codes as the law codes, before they came to be it has already been adopted, allow them live with it in peace, u still wont allow them
They are showing their own faith with works of destruction. And young lady, that is how they are making their own statement.
Other people decided to do theirs with words of mouth and protesting and registering displeasures, now everyone wants to kill them, what is their offence?
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by arosunshine(m): 10:34am
I think say na dibia self
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 10:34am
izzou:am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:36am
Agumbankembu:
If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.
Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.
Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agumbankembu: 10:38am
izzou:
Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....
I got no chill for efulefus.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:39am
masseratti:
But the corruption cuts across all borders.
I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?
Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt people
A total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.
A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:39am
Agumbankembu:K
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Progressive01(m): 10:43am
Now, these people don't realize they are even making their case worse, and giving the state invaluable evidence to nail them if, peradventure, this case goes to a higher court elsewhere. The lies they tell about genocide and suppression of freedom of expression would quickly be rendered useless going by these pictures.
A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.
But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 10:47am
izzou:its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by JackieChan01: 10:48am
Progressive01:
what's this one saying?
shatap if you have nothing meaningful to contribute or better still speak for helpless people of Benue
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by profhezekiah: 10:49am
Please Loose this man and let him go,enough of this drama and hatred.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:51am
masseratti:
We are both on the same page with different solutions.
This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etc
Our respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Lloydfather: 10:54am
Igbo people get mind sha, still wearing their biafra flag even in Abuja. that is daring Buhari I guess. men this guys are formidable I remove cap for una.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by cybernaut(m): 10:56am
izzou:restructuring indeed why not visit aburi accord 1967. Ezi.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 11:00am
izzou:never said i dont support restructure,problem is the status quo pays some people and they want it to remain that way,why should we run a federation like a unitary govt?if they are not ready to.change the way govt is run in this country and restructure,everyone should find their way,its not byforce anymore to stay in a union.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by ConqueredWest: 11:00am
izzou:
You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.?
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 11:05am
ConqueredWest:
Where did I say I prayed?
When you get good grades from comprehension classes,quote me
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by toofit007: 11:07am
izzou:what about if they have prayed and God said yes biafra is the only solution, will you still call it fruitless effort ?
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Tazdroid(m): 11:08am
A high priority case like Kanu's should be fast tracked and given short adjournments so that we may see the end of the case.
The judge handling the case should be proactive by not allowing the prosecution to slack, ask for adjournments, and thus extend the lengthy detention of Kanu. He's still an "accused person" not a "convict" and should be treated as such.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by toofit007: 11:08am
izzou:you pray you pray, for now long have you been praying now? what what positive effect has your prayers had on this fraudulent creation called Nigeria? keep on praying oooooo until the first born of your 4th generation calls you papa.
|Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 11:09am
masseratti:
Dissolving the union is not the issue. My reason for not supporting the breakup is because we still have a lot of issues with our regions
If you dissolve nigeria today,these same criminals,whether north or south will still run back to their regions and get key positions too. It means you have actually changed nothing
I understand your point sha
Thanks
