Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu (9088 Views)

Abia: Ikpeazu’s Removal Stands, Says Federal High Court / Picture Of Nnamdi Kanu At The Court Today / Picture Of Gov Okorocha Demanding The Release Of Voters Held Illegally (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Here are photos of Igbo priest,Kings, chiefs, women and elders today as they storm Federal High court Abuja today 6th of April for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu whose case is to be heard today at Abuja courtSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/igbo-priestkings-chiefs-storm-abuja.html?m=1 3 Likes 1 Share

Strong 14 Likes

7) 7)

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria 47 Likes 3 Shares

I hope they with enough preparation to hypnotize the judge.. 1 Like

Haaa what happened Na dey no dress like RABBIS again?

acenazt:

Haaa what happened Na dey no dress like RABBIS again?





izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am efulefu and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God curse nigeria

Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.



Cutie09:



You sound funny faith without work my ass no wonder boko haram and isis going about killing people from other religion cause they are doing the work of their faith I never know that priest is into politics

Boko Haram is working and fighting for right to practice their faith and not to be merged together with unbelievers, they said they want to stay on their own and live with the Sharia law codes which the 12 northern states adopted....

That is what is called faith with works, I dont know how u interpret it, but Boko and ISIS want almost the same thing, an emirate where they will live and dictate for themselves how things will run according to laws of Kor'an.



Boko Haram wants a caliphate with Sharia codes as the law codes, before they came to be it has already been adopted, allow them live with it in peace, u still wont allow them



They are showing their own faith with works of destruction. And young lady, that is how they are making their own statement.



Other people decided to do theirs with words of mouth and protesting and registering displeasures, now everyone wants to kill them, what is their offence? Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.Boko Haram is working and fighting for right to practice their faith and not to be merged together with unbelievers, they said they want to stay on their own and live with the Sharia law codes which the 12 northern states adopted....That is what is called faith with works, I dont know how u interpret it, but Boko and ISIS want almost the same thing, an emirate where they will live and dictate for themselves how things will run according to laws of Kor'an.Boko Haram wants a caliphate with Sharia codes as the law codes, before they came to be it has already been adopted, allow them live with it in peace, u still wont allow themAnd young lady, that is how they are making their own statement.Other people decided to do theirs with words of mouth and protesting and registering displeasures, now everyone wants to kill them, what is their offence? 66 Likes 5 Shares

I think say na dibia self

izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this. am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this. 38 Likes 1 Share

Agumbankembu:













Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.

If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.

Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.



Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored 8 Likes 2 Shares

izzou:





If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.

Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.



Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored

Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....



I got no chill for efulefus. Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....I got no chill for efulefus. 37 Likes 4 Shares

masseratti:

am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this.

But the corruption cuts across all borders.



I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?

Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt people



A total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.

A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything But the corruption cuts across all borders.I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt peopleA total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything 4 Likes 1 Share

Agumbankembu:





Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....



I got no chill for efulefus. K





A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.



But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant. Now, these people don't realize they are even making their case worse, and giving the state invaluable evidence to nail them if, peradventure, this case goes to a higher court elsewhere. The lies they tell about genocide and suppression of freedom of expression would quickly be rendered useless going by these pictures.A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant. 4 Likes 3 Shares

izzou:





But the corruption cuts across all borders.



I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?

Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt people



A total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.

A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy. its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy. 7 Likes

Progressive01:

Now, these people don't realize they are even making their case worse, and giving the state invaluable evidence to nail them if, peradventure, this case goes to a higher court elsewhere. The lies they tell about genocide and suppression of freedom of expression would quickly be rendered useless going by these pictures.



A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.



But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant.

what's this one saying?

shatap if you have nothing meaningful to contribute or better still speak for helpless people of Benue

what's this one saying?shatap if you have nothing meaningful to contribute or better still speak for helpless people of Benue 29 Likes 2 Shares

Please Loose this man and let him go,enough of this drama and hatred. 10 Likes

masseratti:

its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy.

We are both on the same page with different solutions.



This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etc



Our respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up We are both on the same page with different solutions.This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etcOur respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up 1 Like

Igbo people get mind sha, still wearing their biafra flag even in Abuja. that is daring Buhari I guess. men this guys are formidable I remove cap for una. 30 Likes 3 Shares

izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria restructuring indeed why not visit aburi accord 1967. Ezi. restructuring indeed why not visit aburi accord 1967. Ezi. 18 Likes 1 Share

izzou:





We are both on the same page with different solutions.



This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etc



Our respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up never said i dont support restructure,problem is the status quo pays some people and they want it to remain that way,why should we run a federation like a unitary govt?if they are not ready to.change the way govt is run in this country and restructure,everyone should find their way,its not byforce anymore to stay in a union. never said i dont support restructure,problem is the status quo pays some people and they want it to remain that way,why should we run a federation like a unitary govt?if they are not ready to.change the way govt is run in this country and restructure,everyone should find their way,its not byforce anymore to stay in a union. 10 Likes 1 Share

izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria

You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.? You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.? 7 Likes

ConqueredWest:





You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.?

Where did I say I prayed?



When you get good grades from comprehension classes,quote me Where did I say I prayed?When you get good grades from comprehension classes,quote me

izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria what about if they have prayed and God said yes biafra is the only solution, will you still call it fruitless effort ? what about if they have prayed and God said yes biafra is the only solution, will you still call it fruitless effort ? 4 Likes 1 Share

A high priority case like Kanu's should be fast tracked and given short adjournments so that we may see the end of the case.



The judge handling the case should be proactive by not allowing the prosecution to slack, ask for adjournments, and thus extend the lengthy detention of Kanu. He's still an "accused person" not a "convict" and should be treated as such. 1 Like

izzou:

Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore



Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?



And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?



I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland



God bless nigeria you pray you pray, for now long have you been praying now? what what positive effect has your prayers had on this fraudulent creation called Nigeria? keep on praying oooooo until the first born of your 4th generation calls you papa. you pray you pray, for now long have you been praying now? what what positive effect has your prayers had on this fraudulent creation called Nigeria? keep on praying oooooo until the first born of your 4th generation calls you papa. 6 Likes 1 Share