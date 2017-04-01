₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,257 members, 3,462,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 01:26 PM

Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu (9088 Views)

Abia: Ikpeazu’s Removal Stands, Says Federal High Court / Picture Of Nnamdi Kanu At The Court Today / Picture Of Gov Okorocha Demanding The Release Of Voters Held Illegally (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by sar33: 10:17am
Here are photos of Igbo priest,Kings, chiefs, women and elders today as they storm Federal High court Abuja today 6th of April for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu whose case is to be heard today at Abuja court


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/igbo-priestkings-chiefs-storm-abuja.html?m=1

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by sar33: 10:17am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/igbo-priestkings-chiefs-storm-abuja.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Swegzfreak: 10:19am
Strong

14 Likes

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agimor(m): 10:20am
cool cool 7)
Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:22am
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria

47 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Jabioro: 10:23am
I hope they with enough preparation to hypnotize the judge..

1 Like

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by acenazt: 10:24am
Haaa what happened Na dey no dress like RABBIS again?
Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agumbankembu: 10:30am
acenazt:
Haaa what happened Na dey no dress like RABBIS again?



izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am efulefu and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God curse nigeria

Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.

Cutie09:

You sound funny faith without work my ass no wonder boko haram and isis going about killing people from other religion cause they are doing the work of their faith I never know that priest is into politics

Boko Haram is working and fighting for right to practice their faith and not to be merged together with unbelievers, they said they want to stay on their own and live with the Sharia law codes which the 12 northern states adopted....
That is what is called faith with works, I dont know how u interpret it, but Boko and ISIS want almost the same thing, an emirate where they will live and dictate for themselves how things will run according to laws of Kor'an.

Boko Haram wants a caliphate with Sharia codes as the law codes, before they came to be it has already been adopted, allow them live with it in peace, u still wont allow them

They are showing their own faith with works of destruction. And young lady, that is how they are making their own statement.

Other people decided to do theirs with words of mouth and protesting and registering displeasures, now everyone wants to kill them, what is their offence?

66 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by arosunshine(m): 10:34am
I think say na dibia self
Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 10:34am
izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria
am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this.

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:36am
Agumbankembu:






Pray your own, make another person pray and believe his own.....it is not by staying inside room and pray for restructuring, do something, the whole faith and without works is what has kept the contraption called nigeria a cesspit since 1960 till date.

If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.
Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.

Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Agumbankembu: 10:38am
izzou:


If you feel pained by my write up,then I can't help you. You folks come online and rant but you don't know what it feels like to fight a war.
Ask your parents. Even though they love Biafra, they can never wish such experience befall us again.

Don't quote me again cause you will be highly ignored

Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....

I got no chill for efulefus.

37 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:39am
masseratti:
am yoruba,if the system aint working its better we split,the North is not ready to develop its resources both human and natural,most of the govs both up north and south are lazy enjoying oil money,we cant develop like this.

But the corruption cuts across all borders.

I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?
Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt people

A total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.
A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:39am
Agumbankembu:


Whatever, keep ranting online and asking for restructuring, no be ur fellow men dey street dey act on what they think is best for them....and yes this is the last time i am quoting you....

I got no chill for efulefus.
K
Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Progressive01(m): 10:43am
Now, these people don't realize they are even making their case worse, and giving the state invaluable evidence to nail them if, peradventure, this case goes to a higher court elsewhere. The lies they tell about genocide and suppression of freedom of expression would quickly be rendered useless going by these pictures.

A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.

But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant. cheesy

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 10:47am
izzou:


But the corruption cuts across all borders.

I agree the north is power drunk,but what about our regions? Isn't corruption thriving there?
Even if we divide,we may have no option than to hand over to these corrupt people

A total overhaul of the government is better. We need to restructure our systems and laws.
A revolution can lead to this. But dividing may not change anything
its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy.

7 Likes

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by JackieChan01: 10:48am
Progressive01:
Now, these people don't realize they are even making their case worse, and giving the state invaluable evidence to nail them if, peradventure, this case goes to a higher court elsewhere. The lies they tell about genocide and suppression of freedom of expression would quickly be rendered useless going by these pictures.

A "dictator" who suppresses freedoms and kills your people would certainly not allow such in the very seat of power, right under his watch.

But y'all don't know because you are too darn ignorant. cheesy

what's this one saying?
shatap if you have nothing meaningful to contribute or better still speak for helpless people of Benue cheesy

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by profhezekiah: 10:49am
Please Loose this man and let him go,enough of this drama and hatred.

10 Likes

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 10:51am
masseratti:
its easier for you and me to hold our regional state govts accountable than fg,the main problem is the free oil money,if we all pay tax and the bulk of the budget comes from our taxes,it will be difficult for someone to loot at the rate they are looting right now,but most Nigerian are outside the tax bracket and thats the main thing affecting the economy.

We are both on the same page with different solutions.

This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etc

Our respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up

1 Like

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Lloydfather: 10:54am
Igbo people get mind sha, still wearing their biafra flag even in Abuja. that is daring Buhari I guess. men this guys are formidable I remove cap for una.

30 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by cybernaut(m): 10:56am
izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria
restructuring indeed why not visit aburi accord 1967. Ezi.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by masseratti: 11:00am
izzou:


We are both on the same page with different solutions.

This is where we need restructuring. Let every state fend for theirselves. Lawmakers and the Senate should be on the civil service salary scale,etc

Our respective regions are not in order and it will cause more damage if we break up
never said i dont support restructure,problem is the status quo pays some people and they want it to remain that way,why should we run a federation like a unitary govt?if they are not ready to.change the way govt is run in this country and restructure,everyone should find their way,its not byforce anymore to stay in a union.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by ConqueredWest: 11:00am
izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria

You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.?

7 Likes

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 11:05am
ConqueredWest:


You that prayed, what did God tell you about Biafra.?

Where did I say I prayed?

When you get good grades from comprehension classes,quote me
Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by toofit007: 11:07am
izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria
what about if they have prayed and God said yes biafra is the only solution, will you still call it fruitless effort ?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by Tazdroid(m): 11:08am
A high priority case like Kanu's should be fast tracked and given short adjournments so that we may see the end of the case.

The judge handling the case should be proactive by not allowing the prosecution to slack, ask for adjournments, and thus extend the lengthy detention of Kanu. He's still an "accused person" not a "convict" and should be treated as such.

1 Like

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by toofit007: 11:08am
izzou:
Nowadays, pastors and clergymen cant pray for solutions anymore

Why not enquire from the Almighty God if Biafra is his will instead of leading a fruitless protest to Abuja?

And who even told him Biafra is the only solution?

I am Igbo and I pray nigeria never divides. I pray for a total restructuring of this country and the eradication of corrupt leaders and systems even in igboland

God bless nigeria
you pray you pray, for now long have you been praying now? what what positive effect has your prayers had on this fraudulent creation called Nigeria? keep on praying oooooo until the first born of your 4th generation calls you papa.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Catholic Priest At Abuja Federal High Court For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu by izzou(m): 11:09am
masseratti:
never said i dont support restructure,problem is the status quo pays some people and they want it to remain that way,why should we run a federation like a unitary govt?if they are not ready to.change the way govt is run in this country and restructure,everyone should find their way,its not byforce anymore to stay in a union.

Dissolving the union is not the issue. My reason for not supporting the breakup is because we still have a lot of issues with our regions

If you dissolve nigeria today,these same criminals,whether north or south will still run back to their regions and get key positions too. It means you have actually changed nothing

I understand your point sha
Thanks

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Bomb Blast In Gombe State Mobile Police Barracks / Ikorodu Militants Attack: Setting The Record Straight / Ambode Urges South-West To Activate Odu’a Investment

Viewing this topic: revolutionary(m), Debonair01, edetcnn(m), vikkimimi(f), ShitHead, PrettyCherry, RisingStar1(m), augustineokoro, stanveron, last35, Fumilayo1555, Tmex(m), Noble11(m), Nwades(m), malware, belej2, passwelle, MisterNuel(m), Syncan(m), Passy089(m), boneruns(m), annayawchee, gospelchimez, Iwonttell(m), AntiIPOB, Statsocial, santosjohn(m), Praktikals(m), georgeakins, Zapence(m), b3llo(m), slyopez(m), memeluv(m), kpumpey, larrrymore(m), kelahns, eduwando, NmeriEkele(m), chyeexcel, viexcey(f), Truth4eva, fghanni(m), nicetboy(m), Sirlovings, Splendid235, desamuellss, XYZADIGOR7(m), Ademolaglory, ogashman(m), king99(m), victormartyn, peejay4vision(m), khaz(m), 9jalyte, adeoyemandel, Vicolan, crest2j(m), OBAGADAFFI, Ijaya123, rocasmilatos(m), datimogal(f), libertyagroltd, BennyMM, vayne(m), SpecialNkem(m), blezzymoore, morscino, uchman48(m), MutantMetahuman, superindia, timatedre, Ushafaiza(m), funmilade4real(m), firstking01(m), TOLKEN, Xkalaban(m) and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.