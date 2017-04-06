Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) (10103 Views)

Believe it or not, Nigerians are very creative in one way or the other. :DThis aeroplane was built locally with tricycle(keke) engine and the body by engineer Godspower In Ugheli North, Delta State. 2 Likes

Very creative but childish 17 Likes 1 Share

If e take off make una let me know 9 Likes 3 Shares

That is eeh... with air condition factory fitted.



All glasses rolled up. lol



9ja no dey carry last. 1 Like

and will someone enter such? hian!



Kids



This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs 2 Likes

If those tyres no fit comot for ground, then na to find anoda name for dis design





Perhaps "aerocopter" may fit

I love this. We Igbos are great. 2 Likes

hahahahahahahaha , make i follow you laugh \







jahahahahah



Wow

na wetin dem dey call "OROMPLANE" for primary skul b dis 5 Likes

is that tboss private jet toasters?



5 Likes

Technology

Aeroplane or airloprane. Yeye

so creative,

This one no be Aeroplane, Na Landoplane 2 Likes

Tiri Gbosa For You!!!

This is tricycle. I will just sit down and watch it take off

A very innovative modification

when Tboss says



"I only date private jet owners"



and you are a sharp guy 1 Like

Of what importance is this now??



- its as good as toy or model cos it cant fly

midehi2:

and will someone enter such? hian! Na infrared dem dey us control am Na infrared dem dey us control am

End time aeroplane

I don't understand, is that thing suppose to fly or what is the wing for.

waiting for this aeroplane to take off