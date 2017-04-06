₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by nnadychuks(m): 10:35am
Believe it or not, Nigerians are very creative in one way or the other. :DThis aeroplane was built locally with tricycle(keke) engine and the body by engineer Godspower In Ugheli North, Delta State.
2 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 10:37am
Very creative but childish
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Tallesty1(m): 10:44am
nnadychuks:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by nnadychuks(m): 10:58am
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by kestolove95(f): 11:04am
If e take off make una let me know
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by WeNoGoDie: 11:55am
That is eeh... with air condition factory fitted.
All glasses rolled up. lol
9ja no dey carry last.
1 Like
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:49pm
and will someone enter such? hian!
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by MrEgbegbe(m): 12:50pm
Kids
This is the reason why you shouldn't do drugs
2 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:50pm
If those tyres no fit comot for ground, then na to find anoda name for dis design
Perhaps "aerocopter" may fit
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by IpobExposed: 12:50pm
I love this. We Igbos are great.
2 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Iamwrath: 12:50pm
hahahahahahahaha , make i follow you laugh \
jahahahahah
[quote author=Tallesty1 post=55313462][/quote]
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by BLACKdagger: 12:50pm
Wow
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:51pm
WeNoGoDie:na wetin dem dey call "OROMPLANE" for primary skul b dis
5 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by kellz0(m): 12:51pm
naija
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 12:51pm
is that tboss private jet toasters?
5 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 12:51pm
Technology
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 12:51pm
Lol
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by CokersClub: 12:51pm
Aeroplane or airloprane. Yeye
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by jesusson22: 12:51pm
Wawuu
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by presido997(m): 12:51pm
so creative,
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 12:51pm
This one no be Aeroplane, Na Landoplane
2 Likes
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Izzy002(m): 12:51pm
Tiri Gbosa For You!!!
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Bintak(f): 12:51pm
This is tricycle. I will just sit down and watch it take off
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Dottore: 12:51pm
A very innovative modification
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by piperson(m): 12:51pm
when Tboss says
"I only date private jet owners"
and you are a sharp guy
1 Like
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Tokziby: 12:52pm
Of what importance is this now??
- its as good as toy or model cos it cant fly
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:52pm
midehi2:Na infrared dem dey us control am
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by doubled123(m): 12:52pm
End time aeroplane
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Student125(m): 12:52pm
I don't understand, is that thing suppose to fly or what is the wing for.
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by shammah1(m): 12:52pm
1 Like
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by tgmservice: 12:52pm
waiting for this aeroplane to take off
|Re: "Aeroplane" Moving On Main Road In Delta State (Photos) by Mentcee(m): 12:52pm
Buhari is an animal.
