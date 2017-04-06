₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,257 members, 3,462,205 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 01:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) (1056 Views)
Exposed: The Games Behind Senator Dariye's Defection By Gaaden Puun / Photos From Senate Plenary, As Dariye Decamps To APC / Joshua Dariye Decamps To APC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by samuelgogo: 10:40am
Senator Joshua Dariye was seen using a 3310 today in National Assembly
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by malware: 10:41am
SO WHAT
1 Like
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by Keneking: 11:28am
But where is lalasticlala sef?
- They use such phones so that they are disconnected from the reality.
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by Katyusha(m): 11:54am
But has billions stashed away.....These thief is fooling us with calculated photo ops to try to look humble.Who else noticed the huge gold watch on his wrist?
How stupid do these people think we are?
4 Likes
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by profhezekiah: 11:58am
Hypocrites
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by rassan: 12:03pm
Who is deceiving who?
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by venai(m): 12:04pm
That does not mean he is broke. I am not a phone enthuisiast but I am sure that the simplicity, voice clarity and ruggedness of that phone is enough to make one fall for it. As for his corruption status, I leave that to efcc and dsss. I no be sahara reporter.
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by DickDastardly(m): 1:21pm
Thief disguise
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 1:22pm
When then and then?
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by GreenMavro: 1:22pm
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by seunakin231(m): 1:22pm
Yeye
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by itiswellandwell: 1:22pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by antontech(m): 1:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by ephi123(f): 1:23pm
Katyusha:
Busted
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by centboy123456(m): 1:23pm
ND dis is news abi
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by phkka1(m): 1:24pm
Do not be deceived by their actions and in-actions. They are doing what they know best to do in the inner chambers and the masses are suffering.
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by Friedyokes: 1:24pm
.
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:24pm
Is rolex nko...maybe he is not use to modern facilities.
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by QuietHammer(m): 1:24pm
Okay everybody, bring out your frying pans. It's time to fry beans
|Re: Senator Joshua Dariye With A 3310 Nokia Phone (Pictured) by maclatunji: 1:24pm
Nokia 3310 is a legend.
See specs of the new version
(0) (Reply)
bnm / Mozambique Arrests 'dam Plotters' / Only Jah Knows The Number Of Murdered Innocent Children!
Viewing this topic: Ladymacbee(f), franicool, amiibaby(f), Emperoh(m), vizboy(m), abeykohasa0524, abdul1976(m), ndce, hola106(m), apache4, momoloso, davidemeh(m), Igboblog, Bintak(f), mumcsolutions(f), Endybest2424(m), AnonyNymous(m), donshaddow(m), Glomoni, Davidson808, Poshsleek, Kennitrust, erosimo(m), effrebor(m), edlion57(m), comradejudism, KOMBE, ismyban, Zumbest, ryd3(m), donestk(m), Dennixe001(m), muyicomms(m), DeLioncourt, login123, CDon(m), soberdrunk(m), boyterror, MosesBada, Josmila(m), Fiso4real, phyllosilicate(m), martinsfm(m), Cegadman, Jabioro, chidiadivictor(m), obegiri, kolaaderin, denigma2(m), EgunMogaji(m), Daywalker1, alipostads, Bmcc(m), flyca, suigeneris(m), Saao(m), kannyt01(m), olagift(f), KevinDein, Koncept(m), oshibote1, centboy123456(m), Friedyokes, GovWahala, ephi123(f), Bekimbo(m), akoredebadru(m), tessy5, king321, Lamitan, auxioneer(m), QuietHammer(m), arsenic07(m), abbey2kool, tigerleggs(m), tabtabtab, zinnimacp, agbado1(m), Iseoluwani, ruggedtimi(m), phkka1(m), dasphinx1(m), kday(m), EkoErrands, maclatunji, kalakuta11, okayode1(m), Rubymagic(m), abason(m), FuckBuhari(m), ijayebonyi(f), Cadamlk, agog, Dotsd1(m), zoboizee, Agbalanze(m), dgr8truth(m), Biggoozz, ijeshaboy, priestcharm(m), tigonana, yekparikpa(m), hazan041(m), Marcus01, ogologoamu, prince1749, dmkcah(m), kabayomi(m), Natureinspred, Larrykaysail(m), olaolaking(m), efihenakeno(m), Horo(m), Titay(f), okikiabdu, samson07(m), yourexcellency, Okuda(m), danniyal(m), Airfoce1(m), odetola, Kingkay001(m) and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12