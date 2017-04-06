₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,257 members, 3,462,203 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 01:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi (1478 Views)
Tboss Travelling For Her NYSC In Public Transport (Throwback Photo) / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija / Actors Holding Artificial Heads Of Segun Arinze & Moses Armstrong On Set (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by ahmedkoded95(m): 11:21am
Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of TBoss noise going around. It is either from those who think TBoss is the greatest thing that has happened to Nigeria after the oil boom, or it is from those who think she is a modern day Delilah who shouldn’t even be allowed to breathe.
Whatever you think of her, though, you cannot erase the fact that she has found her way to the finals of Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija), a competition which has equally divided opinion among the hypocrites, not-so-hypocrites and the die-hard fans.
During her stroll to the finals, I have read several ridiculous theories about how she is dating Big Brother, how the whole world hates her (I even saw a video on that! SMH), how every man she kisses on the show gets evicted and so on.
Let me put it on record here that I also do not like her personality a lot. If we were going
by personalities, Efe will get my nod – easily.
1. She is the most marketable
Yes, there are three women (duh!) in the finals and yes, there are two men (duh!). But when you are picking the most marketable #BBNaija winner, it has to be TBoss. She is the prettiest (leave hating jor) and she is the most well-spoken of all the ladies. Apart from that, she is the one that looks most like a celebrity. Ah-mean, whatawetalkingabout? She’s F**.Cking yellow!
2. She’s the only one with an obvious been-to factor
I don’t know if the others can claim to have been-to, but once you see TBoss, you see a been-to. And while this ought to fall under making her the most marketable, I have decided to allow this reason stand alone. It is that big a reason, that’s why. Been-to-ness in Nigeria is a big deal and she sure fits it.
3. She is the most controversial of the remaining five.
Who else divides opinion like she does? Who among the remaining housemates vying for the N25million has had this much conspiracy theory thrown at them?
We have heard of how all the boys she has kissed got evicted. We have heard how the duvet with which she sleeps is cursed. We have heard of how Big Brother has a crush on her and has kept her on because of that. We have heard this, we have heard that. Everywhere you turn, it is TBoss this, that girl that. If controversy sells, she will be richer than that boy, Mark.
4. That babe is the most interesting character.
Do I have to talk about how interesting she has been since the show started? Well, apart from the fact that she doesn’t dance much at house parties. You might want to say Bisola is interesting but there is a thin line that separates being interesting and being talented. Bisola is one talented woman but forget…when it comes to in-ta-res-tina, there is only one win-na.
5.TBoss has luck on her side.
A lot of it. Football fans will understand this a lot. Remember Greece in Euro 2008? Leicester City in EPL 2016? And Chelsea in that UEFA CL they won with Roberto DiMatteo as manager? Cool
https://madailygist.com/stop-the-hating-5-reasons-why-tboss-will-most-likely-win-bbnaija/
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by coolesmile: 11:31am
6. She couldn't recite the National Anthem.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Giel: 11:54am
coolesmile:
mtchewww
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by YoungG18(m): 11:56am
Someone that cannot recite national anthem izz dat one a marketable specimen(according to ur write-up). Be deceiving urself.
#efe 4 d money
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by buygala(m): 1:17pm
Ok
Let us put this matter to rest..
Like for Efe
Share for Tboss
Voting closes by 6pm today
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Daslim180(m): 1:17pm
Ok
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Juticemnadu(m): 1:18pm
pls shut up
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by tyson99(m): 1:18pm
NONSENSE
EFE OR BISOLA WE KNOW
2 Likes
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:18pm
abeg when will dey start showing small brother nigeria ...na dat one i wan watch
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Bintak(f): 1:19pm
Yawa go dey if Big brother makes any move to rig this game
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by damosade(m): 1:19pm
Oshi.. Radarada
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by henrydadon(m): 1:19pm
SHE NEVER GOING TO WIN
NEVER
I HATE HER BECAUSE OF HER ARROGANCE
LET HER GO TO HER PRIVATE JET OWNER
TO GIVE HER 25M
IF SHE WIN ..WE SHALL PROTEST
WE SHALL NOT TAKE IT!!!
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Ginaz(f): 1:19pm
By the Grace of God Efe must win. It is not a choice but a motion that has to be done. Humans predict but God undo and redo.
Efe let the grace of God be sufficient to make you a winner.
#Efemoney#
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:20pm
Before you vote for your candidate, read this
http://www.nairaland.com/3726182/bbn-nigerians-wonderful
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Movingcoil(m): 1:20pm
who mess here? lala
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Ne0w1zarD: 1:20pm
Poll:
Click Like for #TeamEfe
Click Share for #BossNation
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Omagago(m): 1:21pm
Rubbish
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by ednut1(m): 1:21pm
yawns, dis big brother don really change pple lives o, i jam TTT,Miyonse and Uriel ydae for Airport, con see as pple dey fams dem, dem say d show na 18+ bt small pikins self sabi dem, dey snap with dem. Meaning the Winner (efe) go hot pass dem when dey finish the show o.
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Anikulhapo(m): 1:21pm
#Efeforthemulla
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by ajoskele(m): 1:21pm
.
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Ifeconwaba(m): 1:21pm
people writing nonsense EFE ALL THE WAY
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by 1bkaye(f): 1:21pm
I can bet this person doesn't actually watch the show lol. TBoss is not the most well spoken of the ladies there please lool neither is she the most interesting.
1 Like
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by ucheemmadu18: 1:21pm
Top three betrayals of all Time 1 Judas 2 Kevin Durant 3 BB9ja
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by HIRAETH(f): 1:21pm
Not too late to join the winning team.. .. #Bossnation
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by antontech(m): 1:21pm
Rrrubish writeup
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by 0b10010011: 1:22pm
Articulated write-up!
Op must be a first class graduate of any discipline!
#TeamEfe will b shocked when it dawns on them come Sunday
#BossNation. #BossNationForLife #Tboss #TeamTboss
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Pavore9: 1:22pm
coolesmile:
Sadly, many Nigerian adults can't!
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by aystunt: 1:22pm
Boda Segun.....Story for the Gods...
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by crazygod(m): 1:22pm
Agreed. Pls post 5 reasons y Debbie rise will win.
.
.
.
There is only one reason y Efe could win. #he reps the streets.
But that guy no know my street name sha o. Come okoko and u will see #realstreets.
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by bababuff(m): 1:22pm
7. She is the only one that would open punna to big spenders easily.
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by Mophasa: 1:23pm
K
|Re: Bbnaija: 5 Reasons Why Tboss Will Most Likely Win - Segun Odejimi by rattlesnake(m): 1:23pm
Rubbish
Watch Damsels In Distress Online Free / Wanna Watch Men In Black 3 Online Free HD Quality Movie? / Damochi Musician Shot Dead In Lasu
Viewing this topic: richyblink1(m), Swahili0(f), PassionD(f), Brownhacks(m), florixi, timifizzy(m), frankzone, omocheche(f), BestySam(m), ijewejones, aroj05, Naijahelm, shashabae(f), ddddon(m), adrianstylez(m), Daslim180(m), SwiftNation, Islie, chigoziri2403(m), FYsol, Anikulhapo(m), Ejimozy, Charmerbeautylooks(f), koonleh, ednut1(m), louisoneh, aristocrazzy, MrTobi94, micxwell(m), Mandycj, henrydadon(m), gbbec, uzo66, zolaman, itsMrIke(m), jaymezzz(m), colossus2, Anusiemgood(m), timijoseph01(m), ogbolu0147(m), Ikadoi, good4love, shabashola(f), tohpahz(f), olumideoyedeji, RealTreas(f), Ruler2, sododo(m), Obum4ever, Dannyset(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), HIRAETH(f), Gentlephysique, SexyNairalander, Hennygee(f), mig007(m), Geenosko, Mapzone, micky43(m), opestein, 2muchopoTBdope(m), Yugokals(f), rapsodi6(m), King4Roller, skitkid2(m), KINGinVAHALA, sdindan, onyii255(m), snezBaba, bababuff(m), lammie21(m), Iyemik, austinoeze(m), ayo84(m), Neossos(m), petrelli07, emmadejust(m), bettercreature(m), otijah2, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, MASTERMIND04(m), Emychina(m), bonna4u(m), juliusocean(m), mcpat(m), basholodan(m), cabosnoopy(m), Coolval22com, ajayidayo2012, Juliaann(f), DavidEsq(m), itiswellandwell, ajoskele(m), Aayeni82, Asyb7, imstillnovice, Stylz69(m), Barristertemmie(f), desmondneke(m), Juticemnadu(m), dayno88, zoey4(f), fof1, mancityguy, Seenyo, anethcharly(m), hotmomma, Noblepreneur, tall2ce(m), Innovictor, DWJOBScom(m), Aikaybadex(m), Godprotectigbo5(f), staggerlee, Emzyme(m), lewalee(f), wapadunk(m), ladySuperb(f), TeGaTeGa1(m), Freciprocal, ifyseun, Chiomenwa, protocol(m), Anaskie(m), DGenius1(m), Longcucumber(m), Antangonist, dammysel(f), bobnatlo, urshawmoore(m), Asokobieke, 1bkaye(f), BaesDiary, faitheverest(f), Papiikush, Mophasa, oluwaseyim, 0b10010011, Chanchit, rattlesnake(m), henchamb(m), nwagbunaese(f), DoctorStrange, positivelord, jgbemson1, olatunde90, dinak1, chamber2(m), babasolo(m), Mosesjoker(m), obxddon(m), crazygod(m), richeazy(m), buygala(m), Ne0w1zarD, dazzlingd, AmuEwu, akins56(m), ekensi01(m), rapcy(m), amblors(m), kazykeller(m), h8rr(m), aremumoses, jossy874(m), fortune5351(m), matrazy(m), Miztarmayor(m), kehinde1588(m), jel10, Jackeeh(m), odimbannamdi(m), IamAkinzy, nickishire, Dshocker(m), Happyomi and 298 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28