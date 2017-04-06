₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,454 members, 3,462,853 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 07:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) (20500 Views)
#bbnaija: Bobrisky Professes His Undying Love For Tboss / Bobrisky Shares New Photo - Fans React / Bobrisky Shares New Photos Wearing Customized Snapchat Caftan (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Choiszman(m): 12:09pm
Bobrisky has declared himself “Mother of all bitches”.. He ranted a bit on snapchat yesterday. He questioned his fans: “If you haven’t heard about me before and as a guy you jam his pic wetin you go do. don’t lie.. gosh, I’m pretty”
One of his fans said: “I go f*** you tire”
He also stated categorically that he’s so pretty and he understands why most Ladies in Nigeria are hating on him.
Bobrisky pondered why God didn’t create him as a woman so he can punish most men.. He claims he’d make most of them sell all of their properties before they have sex.
The male cross-dresser who is also a die-hard fan of TBoss went down to Unilag to share thousands of recharge cards to the students so they could all vote for TBoss. He also revealed he sent some money to TBoss’ brother, Christopher to they can campaign for votes for TBoss.
Incase you missed this also,See Bobrisky's look alike here http://www.nairaland.com/3724257/bobriskys-look-alike-spotted-instagram
Shared on www.palmchatnow.com
2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Choiszman(m): 12:12pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Choiszman(m): 12:14pm
more
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by nepapole(m): 12:15pm
Mad girl.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Choiszman(m): 12:15pm
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Davash222(m): 12:15pm
Bad market for Tboss... My vote can't mingle with Borbrisky's vote.
87 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by NegeduGrace(f): 12:17pm
werey...I trust Nigerians, them go collect the card use am vote efe..wawu**vote the captain himself a good son of the soil*
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by goldbim(f): 12:21pm
bobrisky is planning his future because a time will come and people 'll have to donate for him too when his bleaching goes wrong.. .
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by brandonobi(m): 12:28pm
too much money
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Ishilove: 12:44pm
This dude is transsexual. Smh
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by tribalistseun: 1:09pm
Please to whom it may concern, as you can all see, bobrisky is talk and do. But a those other celebs like I go dye should show us where they're sharing cards.
No be Sunday when Tboss win una go say na ojoro. We all know celebrities and stingyness be like 5 & 6. # BossNation. We play hard
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by doctorgold(m): 2:28pm
Nigerian students no dey ever represent.
When you need unilag boys to gather this one beat, dem go dey run after recharge card.
When you need unilag babes to seduce this one and make him sane, they will be jumping inside aristos cars.
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by porchbaby(f): 2:41pm
Ewwwwwe fugly tin
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Moving4: 2:47pm
So we have another Michael Jackson in Nigeria... So sorry 4 him o
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Lucy001(f): 3:44pm
TBoss wins bigbrother naija 2017
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by heckymaicon(m): 3:55pm
chai! chai!! chai!!! bobrisky don add hin own badluck join tboss own efeforthe25mulla
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by eosigwe(m): 4:14pm
goldbim:I'm patiently waiting for that time. Yea.. I know it will come.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Choise(f): 4:49pm
mtchew....fagggot
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by brandonobi(m): 5:17pm
o jikwa ègó
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by MrEgbegbe(m): 6:01pm
The dicks wey this donkey dey take for him ass don reset his brain
*Spits
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by wurabecca(f): 6:01pm
Ode
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by wunmi590(m): 6:01pm
If them like make dem share human bring, we are routing for efe.
#EfeNigeria
#EfeAfrica
#EfeWorld
#EfeWeKnow
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by jeromzy(m): 6:02pm
Weird how bobrisky would vote t-boss instead of his own kind Marvis...smh
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by kings09(m): 6:02pm
And how would u blame dstv for increasing it's sub fees when nigerians are addicted to a nonentity show that teaches nothing? What exactly is the point of dis bbnaija program?
12 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Dhortunn(m): 6:03pm
Big Brother Naija turned out to cause more problems than we envisaged.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by sirusX(m): 6:03pm
Oga Risky...if masculine gender don tire you, you fit save that money do sex change
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by anotherydz(m): 6:03pm
Someone should help me pray to God for sense for this guygirl
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by Chuksteric(m): 6:04pm
The heart break that. Is waiting for Bisola on Sunday ehn, is lifting weight in oshogbo #bbnaija
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) by goldedprince: 6:04pm
so this one too an celeb?
1 Like 1 Share
Nicki Minaj Takes Cute Selfie Exposing Her Big B00bs ( Photos ) / Monalisa Chinda At Turning Point Movie Premiere / Most Richest Dude In 2face Or D'banj
Viewing this topic: dgbaba, stanleyy2k(m), Ayoswit(f), obination12(m), izufrancis(m), Osesandoses, farouk0403(m), Itzwinnie, Burffmern01, BLINGZ88, shonaspark, yhunghestboss(m), toogbasky(m), talktonase(m), peksmay(f), KAYCEEJUNIOR(m), Ucbiu(m), ChuzzyBlog, Ifedinho08(m), OtunbaAde101(m), shadows1, Emmaus12, Bigblogman(m), parisienne, cdialauka, gtrader, Dollypie20(f), Samtium, zizomaticz(m), olex88, kayceekleans(m), bubykay01, moonme(m), haliee(f), codeine123, kman1090, yemimajid(m), KingLaka, frank317, fashbaba, mohince(m), joefranky(m), danemenike, nkeona, datbay(m), wayisshut, Emekuz(m), princeakins(m), PassionD(f), lajoshie, boneruns(m), ryd3(m), ponzihater33, dadaadec(m), straynt(m), djlittlej(m), Hiatus, Superstar007(m), ASPchris(m), mhizesther(f), Peckyporch, Johnsmartinyang(m), mekzyjoe(m), atomiqplus(m), Dannyfaraday(m), Jovinile(m), labienyce(m), keemsleek(m), Enahi(f), segxes23(m), flashinglights(f), DaLaw22(m), ikennafort(m), manrote, holytribe(m), seyilaw3(m), Odingo1, paparazy06(m), Blackfire(m), ahmadmuhammadmu, dahrealgee7, Mrbritish(m), bangist, Kelvinsonelly, dennisworld1(m), smartblu(m), Cutesexy1(f), AprilSmallWoman(f), Kebreal92(m), Emmyemmy1, mamatayour(f), sammoe(m), cyntigirl(f), FIDELITY24(m), mayowa558, iameedris(m), TOmmyJidex1, Caris77(f), Twothreeone, uzo66, kwaso, GDYK1998, midps007(m), debicy(m), Luiz1, babalonshee(m), Psyrus(m), Gammfreak(m), babalarge(m), ironben(m), cooluc(f), eakenbor, heysquare(m), muyicomms(m), neduprince(m), Codedone(m), Booyakasha(f), Halesh(m), 1dafulmi(f), youngpojat6944(m), Emmanuel360(m) and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23