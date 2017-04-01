₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:37pm
A Nigerian guy, Ayoola Oniyangi, has a word of advice for the ladies after recently tying the knot to his heartthrob (on Saturday, April 1st). Sharing his pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page, the man who probably met his other half through social media wrote; Ladies this could be you but your Instagram page is locked. Who padlock Epp? See some of the couple's loved up photos below;
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by PrinzCarter(m): 2:41pm
Dey make sense
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by sunshyne20(m): 2:41pm
Hahahahahahaha. Funny, but even if all the pages were opened, you would still pick one.
So it's the same
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by dainformant(m): 2:42pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Divay22(f): 2:43pm
You're just lucky dear.
Some don't lock their page But they are still single..
HML.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by iyamchee(m): 2:44pm
Lol..... They be locking pages up as if there's anything special inside there...
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by iyamchee(m): 2:45pm
Divay22:Go and Unlock your page and stop 'hmmmm-ing'......
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Divay22(f): 2:47pm
iyamchee:unlock
I don delete both instagram and twitter page o
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Tallesty1(m): 2:47pm
What's he feeling like sef?
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by iyamchee(m): 2:55pm
Divay22:Its now my turn to say 'hmmmm'
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Divay22(f): 2:56pm
iyamchee:Because you're speechless
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by ZarZar(f): 2:58pm
Lol, once some people find love they think they know all there is to know. I highly doubt everyone's soul mate is on social media but whatever makes the heart go boom boom All the best to them.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Airtimex(m): 2:58pm
They make brain
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by iyamchee(m): 3:00pm
Divay22:I swear...
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by BUTCHCASSIDY: 3:15pm
Tallesty1:He looks like one of those niggas who roam IG pages and has suffered lots of rejections due to his childish stunts.... He has finally found one lets see if he is man enough to keep one
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by solid3(m): 3:21pm
See as the guy look like m****y with that one leg photo.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by abnsugbe: 3:52pm
Who knows what Adeboye said about meeting on Facebook or social media.....Ayam waiteing for their Crashed marriage on Youtube.
Yeye..
Religion is a slavery onto some people.....Good luck my Lovers..Wish una well.....Bleep Religion
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Chuukwudi(m): 3:54pm
Instagram, another stupid place.
If it's not Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp , Imo and telegram, I'm not doing.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Polyphony(m): 3:54pm
My friend leave matter for Mathias... Take your marriage off social media and enjoy it in Peace. Best of luck
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Jacksparr0w127: 3:55pm
The girl must have checked the nigga'z page and history. Probably figured nigga'z Rich. Lol she quickly gave in
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by ekems2017(f): 3:55pm
Speechless speechless that's how you make me feel ...(Michael Jackson)
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by IMASTEX: 3:55pm
Okay, good.
By the way, the emphasis on pre-wedding...has become more important to post wedding "anniversaries".
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by ichommy(m): 3:55pm
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by skarz: 3:55pm
he wasn't lying tho
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by ToriBlue(f): 3:56pm
E help me .
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by ruggedtimi(m): 3:56pm
fresh
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by tuncosd38(m): 3:56pm
nna you have said it all
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by SFSNIPER(m): 3:56pm
Hahahaha....funny guy.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by lonelydora(m): 3:56pm
The bae fine shaa.
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by Billyonaire: 3:56pm
What makes him feel he is special ?
|Re: Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS by everitina(f): 3:56pm
they will be locking akant like they have money inside their instagram account
