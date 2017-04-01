Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS (10598 Views)

Two Butt-Unclad Kenyan Women Fight Over A Nigerian Man(pics) / Man Asks Side Chic To Delete His Photo From Her Instagram Page / To All The Ladies Looking For A Perfect Man (pics Inside) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ladies this could be you but your Instagram page is locked. Who padlock Epp? See some of the couple's loved up photos below;



Source; A Nigerian guy, Ayoola Oniyangi, has a word of advice for the ladies after recently tying the knot to his heartthrob (on Saturday, April 1st). Sharing his pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page, the man who probably met his other half through social media wrote;? See some of the couple's loved up photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/ladies-this-could-be-you-but-your.html 1 Like

Dey make sense 1 Like

Hahahahahahaha. Funny, but even if all the pages were opened, you would still pick one.

So it's the same 15 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

You're just lucky dear.

Some don't lock their page But they are still single..





HML. 11 Likes

Lol..... They be locking pages up as if there's anything special inside there...

Divay22:

Hmm Go and Unlock your page and stop 'hmmmm-ing'...... Go and Unlock your page and stop 'hmmmm-ing'...... 2 Likes

iyamchee:



Go and Unlock your page and stop 'hmmmm-ing'...... unlock



I don delete both instagram and twitter page o unlockI don delete both instagram and twitter page o 3 Likes

What's he feeling like sef? 3 Likes

Divay22:

unlock

I don delete both instagram and twitter page o Its now my turn to say 'hmmmm' Its now my turn to say 'hmmmm'

iyamchee:



Its now my turn to say 'hmmmm' Because you're speechless Because you're speechless

All the best to them. Lol, once some people find love they think they know all there is to know. I highly doubt everyone's soul mate is on social media but whatever makes the heart go boom boomAll the best to them. 11 Likes 1 Share

They make brain

Divay22:

Because you're speechless I swear... I swear...

Tallesty1:

What's he feeling like sef? He looks like one of those niggas who roam IG pages and has suffered lots of rejections due to his childish stunts.... He has finally found one lets see if he is man enough to keep one He looks like one of those niggas who roam IG pages and has suffered lots of rejections due to his childish stunts.... He has finally found one lets see if he is man enough to keep one 7 Likes

See as the guy look like m****y with that one leg photo.

Who knows what Adeboye said about meeting on Facebook or social media.....Ayam waiteing for their Crashed marriage on Youtube.

Yeye..

Religion is a slavery onto some people.....Good luck my Lovers..Wish una well.....Bleep Religion

Instagram, another stupid place.



If it's not Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp , Imo and telegram, I'm not doing.

My friend leave matter for Mathias... Take your marriage off social media and enjoy it in Peace. Best of luck 1 Like









The girl must have checked the nigga'z page and history. Probably figured nigga'z Rich. Lol she quickly gave in

Speechless speechless that's how you make me feel ...(Michael Jackson)

Okay, good.

By the way, the emphasis on pre-wedding...has become more important to post wedding "anniversaries". 1 Like 1 Share

he wasn't lying tho

. E help me

fresh

nna you have said it all

Hahahaha....funny guy.

The bae fine shaa.

What makes him feel he is special ?