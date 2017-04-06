₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Elisean(m): 2:42pm
President Buhari earlier this afternoon was visited by Adams Oshiomhole the former Governor of Edo State. Purpose of the visit is yet unknown but the Comrade gave the President a Framed photo of him the president during his last visit to Edo State last year.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Elisean(m): 2:44pm
More
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Afriifa(m): 2:45pm
Ok
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by sarrki(m): 2:47pm
Osho piii
Osho baba
Waiting for you to get on board
God bless oshiomole
God bless muhammadu buhari
God bless federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by sarrki(m): 2:48pm
Serious heart attack for combatants enemies of state
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by yourexcellency: 2:51pm
Short man come ask Buhari how far about job. No job since his tenure expired three months ago and Aunty Lara don run
2 Likes
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by sarrki(m): 2:55pm
yourexcellency:
Spotted
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Adaowerri111: 3:59pm
Photo album that cost 2billion naira, tiffs
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Jetleeee: 4:44pm
...
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by 175(m): 4:46pm
sarrki:
Aside BMC, do you honestly have a paid job?
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by Nellybank(m): 4:46pm
Short man with long brain...
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by hobermener: 4:46pm
F
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Visits President Muhammadu Buhari. by signature2012(m): 4:46pm
sarrki:N
