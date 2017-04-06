₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,527 members, 3,463,077 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 10:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions (3599 Views)
Udoma Doesn't Know Nigeria's Debt Profile - The Cable / Governors Pass Vote Of Confidence On Adeosun And Udoma / Dino Melaye: "Buhari, Sack Adeosun, Emefiele And Udoma" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by dre11(m): 3:00pm
by Dyepkazah Shibayan
https://www.thecable.ng/budget-minister-dont-funds-pay-salaries-pensions
1 Like
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by sarrki(m): 3:02pm
Enemies of state food is ready
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by ijustdey: 3:11pm
so everyone have to go hungry
but, our leaders and legislooters will keep feeding fat
9 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by ijustdey: 3:13pm
sarrki:
you are the No 1 enemy
31 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by igwebuike01: 3:14pm
sarrki:Is it the "enemies of state" that made dullardi.nho and his gang run the country into insolvency??
31 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Archaa(m): 3:16pm
this is among the reasons people in public service steal cuz they are not sure of their retirement benefits
.
6 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by mexxmoney: 3:53pm
Mr Udoma that is why u were appointed minister for budget and national planning. Stop reminding us of a problem we already know exists. Think and provide solutions to the problem.
6 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by talk2macs: 4:24pm
sarrki:
AFONJA sef
10 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Islie: 7:33pm
http://dailypost.ng/2017/04/06/nigerian-government-finding-difficult-pay-salaries-pensions-udoma/
Cc lalasticlala,
Udoma says until the budget is passed.... Money wont be available for salaries and pension
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by MadamExcellency: 7:44pm
Islie:
The 2016 budget lifespan has not been exhausted hence your conclusion or rather proposition is faulty.
The budget runs till the end of April, 2017
2 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Repairnigeria(m): 7:49pm
ok
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by auntysimbiat(f): 9:47pm
Hmmm
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Tazdroid(m): 9:48pm
Has he been infected with the Laiying syndrome? Money no dey but Aso Rock dey geh light 24/7? Senators dey collect jumbo pay steady, from month to month even when them no need am as much as the pensioners? People dey pay taxes running into hundreds of millions (if not billions) every month? Abi as d money dey enter TSA, e dey enter anoda dimension?
3 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by smartty68(m): 9:48pm
Anything good that seems to benefit the masses is always on a stand stilll. But for political criminals; just a single click solves their financial issues. SMH
3 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Tazdroid(m): 9:49pm
igwebuike01:so u believe Naija is insolvent? Hehehe
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by sweerychick(f): 9:49pm
Hit like if you are fed up with this government
4 Likes
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by HRich(m): 9:49pm
I have this for the affected people
1 Share
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Temidayo9(m): 9:50pm
Wicked leader
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by MakeADifference: 9:50pm
Change the Made In Nigeria behind you;
Make it MESS IN NIGERIA
That's much representative of you and your govt, Mr Udoma
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by fabuloz1(m): 9:51pm
Hoarding our money
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by ekems2017(f): 9:51pm
Oga are you kidding? Tell me you are joking? What about all the monies Efcc recovered, The Abacha,s loot , the Paris whatever, where are they?
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by jesuloluwa2010: 9:51pm
dre11:If you cant tackle the problem, you and your team should simply resign
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by fabuloz1(m): 9:51pm
sweerychick:Share sticks and we will hit like
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by olujastro: 9:52pm
Newspapers must sell by force sha. All they have to do is quote a part of your words and remove the context just to attract readers and give more orgasm to those who derive orgasm in bashing govt.
The same govt that has never owed federal workers salary despite much lower revenues and yesterday just paid outstanding pensions piled from previous govts will suddenly not have money to pay salaries when oil price and production is somewhat steady?
*smh*
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by cr7rooney10(m): 9:52pm
We don't have fun to play pls pay us our money.
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by sammyj: 9:53pm
This is an in responsible stating coming from this government. However, you will have millions of dollars to sponsor the trip of the president to the UK for medicals and also have fund to procure 100 million what of pool SUV car for the Sinate President but will never have fund to pay for labour of your workers and pension already saved for our retirees who has worked and laboured their heart for this country I pray this blame game will end one day.
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by olrotimi(m): 9:53pm
The banter fest that is this APC government
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by damola311: 9:54pm
sarrki:Have you been paid your March BMC salary?
1 Like
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by sweerychick(f): 9:55pm
fabuloz1:hahahaha
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Princess4ng(f): 9:56pm
E no go easy
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by fabuloz1(m): 9:56pm
sweerychick:
|Re: Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions by Suspect33(m): 9:57pm
we re inside recession but our youths have money to vote efe and tboss, Lord have mercy
Upper Iweka Axis Of Onitsha Under Going Beautification.(picture) / Ahmed Magaji Tinubu Is Not A Yoruba Name. Tinubu Mean Nothing In Yoruba / INEC: Jega And His Commissioners In A Shouting Contest
Viewing this topic: abinsco25(m), slytubadth(m), QUICKMOVE, Rolings, femo1000(m), VerAzriel, kevoh(m), Sadiqharuna, Maigida1(m), ALImaza48(m), petrelli07, bignene(m), Vandieee(m), muzmeel, Jofet(m), nwaiwucharles(m), Nicky01, Montaque(m), AXYZ, tuniski, austelright1, princemartinsG(m), talk2macs, Taiwo20(m), Esetim(f), imocityk, mufasapapasanta(m), adedayo55(m), eph12(m), RealYaks, digoster(m), kingdave(m), sammyuche(m), lanrema(m), achieverme(m), Hearme(m), Autophys1, xcolanto(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25