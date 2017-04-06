Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Udoma: We Don’t Have Funds To Pay Salaries, Pensions (3599 Views)

Dyepkazah Shibayan





Udoma Udoma, minister of budget and national planning, says half of the projected revenue in the 2017 budget is for salaries and pensions, but the funds to pay are not available.



Udoma said this on Thursday, while fielding questions from members of the house of representatives.



He said the federal government had been making efforts to solve issues relating to the welfare of workers and retirees, revealing that a committee had been set up to address the issues.



The minister said the government would have to look for ways for creating funds to pay pension arrears.



“I ask for your understanding. In the 2017 budget, about half of our total projected revenues are for salaries and pensions but the resources are not there,” Udoma said.



“Most of these categories are up to date, however there have been issues with reconciliation of the numbers.



“The president is extremely concerned about this. He has directed us to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible and a committee headed by the minister of finance should meet with all the relevant agencies and reconcile numbers.”



Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, said though the problem of appropriation may not be sorted out in one year, the issue of pensions must be addressed.



“This is a welcome initiative. The issue of pensions isn’t a money issue, it’s a people issue. This is not a federal government problem. There is also a problem in the states as most struggle with pension and gratuities,” Adeosun said.



“The law says that the pension can’t be consolidated before the holder of an RSA can access retirement fund. They cannot access funds until government accrued pension rights and if appropriation is less than what is accrued, then we have a problem.



“The big issue is under appropriation. I’m not sure it can be sorted out in one year, but it must be addressed.”



Enemies of state food is ready 2 Likes 1 Share

so everyone have to go hungry











but, our leaders and legislooters will keep feeding fat 9 Likes

sarrki:

Enemies of state food is ready

you are the No 1 enemy you are the No 1 enemy 31 Likes

sarrki:

Enemies of state food is ready Is it the "enemies of state" that made dullardi.nho and his gang run the country into insolvency?? Is it the "enemies of state" that made dullardi.nho and his gang run the country into insolvency?? 31 Likes

this is among the reasons people in public service steal cuz they are not sure of their retirement benefits

. 6 Likes

Mr Udoma that is why u were appointed minister for budget and national planning. Stop reminding us of a problem we already know exists. Think and provide solutions to the problem. 6 Likes

sarrki:

Enemies of state food is ready



AFONJA sef AFONJA sef 10 Likes

Udoma says until the budget is passed.... Money wont be available for salaries and pension

Islie:

Cc lalasticlala,





Udoma says until the budget is passed.... Money wont be available for salaries and pension

The 2016 budget lifespan has not been exhausted hence your conclusion or rather proposition is faulty.



The budget runs till the end of April, 2017 The 2016 budget lifespan has not been exhausted hence your conclusion or rather proposition is faulty.The budget runs till the end of April, 2017 2 Likes

Has he been infected with the Laiying syndrome? Money no dey but Aso Rock dey geh light 24/7? Senators dey collect jumbo pay steady, from month to month even when them no need am as much as the pensioners? People dey pay taxes running into hundreds of millions (if not billions) every month? Abi as d money dey enter TSA, e dey enter anoda dimension? 3 Likes

Anything good that seems to benefit the masses is always on a stand stilll. But for political criminals; just a single click solves their financial issues. SMH 3 Likes

igwebuike01:



Is it the "enemies of state" that made dullardi.nho and his gang run the country into insolvency?? so u believe Naija is insolvent? Hehehe so u believe Naija is insolvent? Hehehe

Hit like if you are fed up with this government 4 Likes

I have this for the affected people 1 Share

Wicked leader

Change the Made In Nigeria behind you;

Make it MESS IN NIGERIA



That's much representative of you and your govt, Mr Udoma

Hoarding our money

Oga are you kidding? Tell me you are joking? What about all the monies Efcc recovered, The Abacha,s loot , the Paris whatever, where are they?

dre11:











If you cant tackle the problem, you and your team should simply resign If you cant tackle the problem, you and your team should simply resign

sweerychick:

Hit like if you are fed up with this government Share sticks and we will hit like Share sticks and we will hit like

Newspapers must sell by force sha. All they have to do is quote a part of your words and remove the context just to attract readers and give more orgasm to those who derive orgasm in bashing govt.

The same govt that has never owed federal workers salary despite much lower revenues and yesterday just paid outstanding pensions piled from previous govts will suddenly not have money to pay salaries when oil price and production is somewhat steady?

We don't have fun to play pls pay us our money.

This is an in responsible stating coming from this government. However, you will have millions of dollars to sponsor the trip of the president to the UK for medicals and also have fund to procure 100 million what of pool SUV car for the Sinate President but will never have fund to pay for labour of your workers and pension already saved for our retirees who has worked and laboured their heart for this country I pray this blame game will end one day.

The banter fest that is this APC government

sarrki:

Enemies of state food is ready Have you been paid your March BMC salary? Have you been paid your March BMC salary? 1 Like

fabuloz1:



Share sticks and we will hit like hahahaha hahahaha

sweerychick:

hahahaha