Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner (8126 Views)

"Buhari Is The Commander Of Executive Corruption" - Farooq Kperogi / Nigeria Learn: Senegal Gets Rid Of Its Senate To Save Money / Taraba Judgment, Another Evidence Of Executive Interference -PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Its not getting funny anymore.



The international angle is getting into this grasscuting in Aso Villa. 12 Likes 1 Share

Sarrki are you now a grasscutter citizen 20 Likes 1 Share

Lol



Wailers new recruits playing the script from wada.....a plaza 2 Likes

why is this not yet on frontpage? 6 Likes

Nothing we no go hear for this kontiri.



Very soon we will hear

"Grasscutters MOD"

"Grasscuttrrs OP"

"Grasscutters FTC"

"Grasscutters Nairalanders"

researcherdotcom:

why is this not yet on frontpage?

Since its not against NASS Since its not against NASS 26 Likes

sarrki:

Lol



Wailers new recruits playing the script from wada.....a plaza so you too they chop GRASS-SOUP ? so you too they chop GRASS-SOUP 20 Likes



using zombies by paying them 200 to protest against the nass forgetting that the nass is carrying out her constitutional duty.



only afonjaic cone heads will fault this and their own saraki but side with the Fulani dullard!







ISTANDWITHBUHAR:







The last time i check your region are the real slaves, The last man to have being a President from your region is Azikwe and that's over 50yrs ago so now who is the slave?

wow I didn't even know that afonja is still in control of illorin. last time I checked it is a Fulani emir that is ruling your self acclaimed 'sophiscated' ass. and abiola and awolowo got served rat poison by your Fulani lords.



ikpu nnunu di ka gi who doesn't know the London vegetable and his cabinet is corrupt?using zombies by paying them 200 to protest against the nass forgetting that the nass is carrying out her constitutional duty.only afonjaic cone heads will fault this and their own saraki but side with the Fulani dullard!wow I didn't even know that afonja is still in control of illorin. last time I checked it is a Fulani emir that is ruling your self acclaimed 'sophiscated' ass. and abiola and awolowo got served rat poison by your Fulani lords.ikpu nnunu di ka gi 34 Likes 2 Shares

Sarraki self don de get liver o...well who you blame? No be Jona when let am raise head?

madridguy:

you too chop grass-soup you too chop grass-soup 4 Likes

I wanted 2 say somtin but I just forgot..... I'm coming sha

How can bubu fight corruption when he is hiding and comforting corrupt folks. The legislative and judiciary stand and protect their own so let's stop shouting corruption is fighting back for what is happening now is corruption is fighting each other and the masses loses 4 Likes





Pollution everywhere... 1 Like

Wen we told Zombies dat buhari is a dictator, and that once a dictator always a dictator, they didn't listen. Now both him and his executive members don't want due process to be followed. It will nva happen #IStandWithNASS 14 Likes 2 Shares

Drama drama drama 1 Like

I stop believing in "Fighting Corruption"







Please lets talk about another thing, a tree can never form a forest. One man can not fight corruption alone(Buhari)









At the end nothing will come out from this move







#I_Stand_With_Buhari 1 Like

After fooling themselves, convincing everyone beyond every reasonable doubt that they "political leaders" have nothing to offer. They still expect foreign investors to comeover to waste their hard earn money to their senselessness.



Welcome to Nigeria politics: fight for superiority and who get what. 4 Likes

Gullible minds, dollar rise from 200 naira to 485 you did not shut down the presidency



fuel from 86 naira to 145 you did not say we should chase out Buhari,



price of every commodity in the market increase times four you did not shut the presidency



Fulani herdsmen kill innocent people every day you did not shut down the presidency.



your president travelled for 50 good days to an undisclosed place for medical treatment for undisclosed illness and spend undisclosed amount running into millions of dollars you did not shut down presidency,



NOW the custom bring one useless policy that will affect poor masses and senate react to that and thereby caution the controller general of custom, they were accused of importing car with fake custom paper.



And MAGU was disqualified as chairman of EFCC based on the report that DSS forwarded to the senate, even without that report how can you be the head of EFCC when you can't give insight on how much EFCC have recovered since you became acting chairman yet you still want to be the chairman, that alone disqualified him .



What we hear next is that one of the most outspoken member of senate DINO MALEYE don't have certificate and now they label all senator as corrupt leader from there they want you the same poor masses senate are fighting for to go and shut the senate. 22 Likes 4 Shares

Grasslanders and Grasslandic ZoneBs of the APC I hail una ooo 6 Likes

Only nincompoos would seek the scrapping of NASS 6 Likes

...some of this ppu are graduate who have no job which is as a result of the senseless leaders they are defending.



When will Nigeria wake from ds act.





APC & Drama. APC & Drama. 5 Likes

I agree totally with the banner. Only zombie will not agree and that's understandable.



Let's talk about 2016 budget performance and impact on Nigerians. How many trillions was it.



The legislature knows what to do. They should do it. 5 Likes

Executive Legislature Judiciary all of them are useless. This nation is doomed 1 Like

Where the grass-cutter zombies n the rest of BMC agents. You now have a title oo.



Grass-cutter sarrki, grass-cutter madridguy, grass-cutter omenkalives, grass-cutter progressive01, etc 2 Likes

Sadly going by the constitution they are right even tho corrupt, Basically PMB has to find another way to carry out his agenda following the constitution and law. 2 Likes

EASTER PROMO ON COMPANY REGISTRATION



This is to announce the commencement of our Easter Promo on Company Registration.



We have slashed the price from N70,000-N55,000



The promo ends on the 17th April 2017



You can reach me on 08027813501



Thank you