|"Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by engineerboat(m): 4:50pm
Its not getting funny anymore.
The international angle is getting into this grasscuting in Aso Villa.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by engineerboat(m): 4:52pm
Sarrki are you now a grasscutter citizen
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by sarrki(m): 4:52pm
Lol
Wailers new recruits playing the script from wada.....a plaza
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by researcherdotcom: 4:55pm
why is this not yet on frontpage?
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by engineerboat(m): 4:55pm
Nothing we no go hear for this kontiri.
Very soon we will hear
"Grasscutters MOD"
"Grasscuttrrs OP"
"Grasscutters FTC"
"Grasscutters Nairalanders"
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by engineerboat(m): 4:56pm
researcherdotcom:
Since its not against NASS
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:57pm
sarrki:so you too they chop GRASS-SOUP ?
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by igbosupremacist: 4:59pm
who doesn't know the London vegetable and his cabinet is corrupt?
using zombies by paying them 200 to protest against the nass forgetting that the nass is carrying out her constitutional duty.
only afonjaic cone heads will fault this and their own saraki but side with the Fulani dullard!
ISTANDWITHBUHAR:
wow I didn't even know that afonja is still in control of illorin. last time I checked it is a Fulani emir that is ruling your self acclaimed 'sophiscated' ass. and abiola and awolowo got served rat poison by your Fulani lords.
ikpu nnunu di ka gi
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by ElSherriff: 5:03pm
Sarraki self don de get liver o...well who you blame? No be Jona when let am raise head?
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by madridguy(m): 5:04pm
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:14pm
madridguy:you too chop grass-soup
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Authoreety: 5:39pm
I wanted 2 say somtin but I just forgot..... I'm coming sha
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:49pm
How can bubu fight corruption when he is hiding and comforting corrupt folks. The legislative and judiciary stand and protect their own so let's stop shouting corruption is fighting back for what is happening now is corruption is fighting each other and the masses loses
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by unclezuma: 5:50pm
Pollution everywhere...
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by cosmatika(m): 5:51pm
Wen we told Zombies dat buhari is a dictator, and that once a dictator always a dictator, they didn't listen. Now both him and his executive members don't want due process to be followed. It will nva happen #IStandWithNASS
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by smartty68(m): 5:51pm
Drama drama drama
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by crackerspub: 5:54pm
I stop believing in "Fighting Corruption"
Please lets talk about another thing, a tree can never form a forest. One man can not fight corruption alone(Buhari)
At the end nothing will come out from this move
#I_Stand_With_Buhari
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by IMASTEX: 5:54pm
After fooling themselves, convincing everyone beyond every reasonable doubt that they "political leaders" have nothing to offer. They still expect foreign investors to comeover to waste their hard earn money to their senselessness.
Welcome to Nigeria politics: fight for superiority and who get what.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Juticemnadu(m): 5:55pm
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by YelloweWest: 5:58pm
Gullible minds, dollar rise from 200 naira to 485 you did not shut down the presidency
fuel from 86 naira to 145 you did not say we should chase out Buhari,
price of every commodity in the market increase times four you did not shut the presidency
Fulani herdsmen kill innocent people every day you did not shut down the presidency.
your president travelled for 50 good days to an undisclosed place for medical treatment for undisclosed illness and spend undisclosed amount running into millions of dollars you did not shut down presidency,
NOW the custom bring one useless policy that will affect poor masses and senate react to that and thereby caution the controller general of custom, they were accused of importing car with fake custom paper.
And MAGU was disqualified as chairman of EFCC based on the report that DSS forwarded to the senate, even without that report how can you be the head of EFCC when you can't give insight on how much EFCC have recovered since you became acting chairman yet you still want to be the chairman, that alone disqualified him .
What we hear next is that one of the most outspoken member of senate DINO MALEYE don't have certificate and now they label all senator as corrupt leader from there they want you the same poor masses senate are fighting for to go and shut the senate.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by 175(m): 6:00pm
Grasslanders and Grasslandic ZoneBs of the APC I hail una ooo
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Lawalemi(m): 6:00pm
Only nincompoos would seek the scrapping of NASS
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by policy12: 6:00pm
...some of this ppu are graduate who have no job which is as a result of the senseless leaders they are defending.
When will Nigeria wake from ds act.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Firefire(m): 6:01pm
APC & Drama.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by ndcide(m): 6:03pm
I agree totally with the banner. Only zombie will not agree and that's understandable.
Let's talk about 2016 budget performance and impact on Nigerians. How many trillions was it.
The legislature knows what to do. They should do it.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by oskaaay(m): 6:03pm
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by Nigeriadondie: 6:04pm
Executive Legislature Judiciary all of them are useless. This nation is doomed
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by kings09(m): 6:04pm
Where the grass-cutter zombies n the rest of BMC agents. You now have a title oo.
Grass-cutter sarrki, grass-cutter madridguy, grass-cutter omenkalives, grass-cutter progressive01, etc
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by jaxxy(m): 6:05pm
Sadly going by the constitution they are right even tho corrupt, Basically PMB has to find another way to carry out his agenda following the constitution and law.
|Re: "Get Rid Of Executive Grasscutters": #IStandWithNASS Banner by ndcide(m): 6:14pm
YelloweWest:
The point. They want to fight them to silence. I insist the legislature should ask about the 2016 budget. The level of fund diversion is unprecedented.
They should just try it.
