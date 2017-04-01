Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) (3046 Views)

It happened in Polokwane today. A Nigerian man was brutally beaten to death, another young man was beaten to the point that he was hospitalized. Sad side of it is that the Police ain't doing nothing about it.



This is really getting out of hand!





Graphic Photos Just Came In. See lifeless body of the man here: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/04/xenophobia-nigerian-man-killed-in.html



This is really sad!



SA the only country where every few yrs they gladly massacre Nigerians.... Oh well, until the next time then.

I think the Government of South Africa share some sentiment with this trend that is why no single attacker has been arrested not to talk of prosecuting them. 5 Likes

^^^^ well said.

The last time around it was their local king who gave the incentive to "get rid of foreigners ", blaming them for god knows what.... Resulting in innocent Africans death and looting of African businesses. 1 Like

Kk... South african been killing Nigerians for sometime now, and you guys still went ahead to host your meaningless reality show call bb9ja on their home soil, and their business franchises like Mtn, Dstv, Gotv n co been ripping off Nigerians with high tariffs and our polithiefcial and FG do nothing





Na I dey ask myself who come be giant of African now?



What a shameful men calling themselves leaders when they can't provide and protect their subject 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.....and Multichoice is here increasing the prices of bouquets

Sad

Crises like this makes me speechless. Government over to you

come back home please

Xenophobia again

Pls Nigerians should come back home. I know it's not even better here. But the killings there is too much. I know our police and others are doing the same here

Wtf!!! South africans again? Make una no kill mah friend o

Pieromania:

I think the Government of South Africa share some sentiment with this trend that is why no single attacker has been arrested not to talk of prosecuting them. their infuriating silence and apparent inaction speak volumes their infuriating silence and apparent inaction speak volumes 4 Likes

federal government should do something abt dis matter this demons are killing Nigerians

Let us all endure the Hell called Nigeria.



Stop going to where you are even valued less than your home country



Things are bad here, but we can all unite to make things better.



People complain about how bad our leaders are, yes that's true. But, what personal contributions have we made to improve our country?



Charity begins at home...let's stop "developing" other countries

still overpopulation

Ajo ko le dabi ile. Just come back home since you're no longer wanted there. Home is where the mind find peace.

There are thousands of south Africans trooping into Nigeria to visit SCOAN but no south African has been reported to be abused, it is sad to see those lazy black south Africans transfering their Brutish aggression towards their fellow black Africans from other countries.

from the way I see things, they don't like the way nigerians are taking over their businesses.



lazy people. no wonder they didn't get their independence earlier.

They are ignorant setting themselves up instead of facing afrikaner whites that control zuma and their economy resources anda lands they are facing their own african brothers.they will definitely need the same nigerians some day to stand by them.