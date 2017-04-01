₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by ChuzzyBlog: 5:31pm
The Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, is no where coming to an end. A source in South Africa reported the recent attack to Chuzzyblog.
It happened in Polokwane today. A Nigerian man was brutally beaten to death, another young man was beaten to the point that he was hospitalized. Sad side of it is that the Police ain't doing nothing about it.
This is really getting out of hand!
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by ChuzzyBlog: 5:32pm
This is really sad!
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:43pm
SA the only country where every few yrs they gladly massacre Nigerians.... Oh well, until the next time then.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Pieromania: 6:04pm
I think the Government of South Africa share some sentiment with this trend that is why no single attacker has been arrested not to talk of prosecuting them.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:24pm
^^^^ well said.
The last time around it was their local king who gave the incentive to "get rid of foreigners ", blaming them for god knows what.... Resulting in innocent Africans death and looting of African businesses.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:57pm
Kk... South african been killing Nigerians for sometime now, and you guys still went ahead to host your meaningless reality show call bb9ja on their home soil, and their business franchises like Mtn, Dstv, Gotv n co been ripping off Nigerians with high tariffs and our polithiefcial and FG do nothing
Na I dey ask myself who come be giant of African now?
What a shameful men calling themselves leaders when they can't provide and protect their subject
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Tazdroid(m): 9:57pm
Hmmm.....and Multichoice is here increasing the prices of bouquets
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm
Sad
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by smartty68(m): 9:58pm
Crises like this makes me speechless. Government over to you
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by hfemini: 9:58pm
come back home please
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by point5: 9:58pm
Xenophobia again
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by ekems2017(f): 9:58pm
Pls Nigerians should come back home. I know it's not even better here. But the killings there is too much. I know our police and others are doing the same here
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by fabuloz1(m): 9:58pm
Wtf!!! South africans again? Make una no kill mah friend o
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Tazdroid(m): 9:58pm
Pieromania:their infuriating silence and apparent inaction speak volumes
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:59pm
federal government should do something abt dis matter this demons are killing Nigerians
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by bjhaid: 10:00pm
.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Princess4ng(f): 10:00pm
Again?
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by DayDreamPictures(m): 10:00pm
nawa
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Princess4ng(f): 10:01pm
Again
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by JustinSlayer69: 10:01pm
Let us all endure the Hell called Nigeria.
Stop going to where you are even valued less than your home country
Things are bad here, but we can all unite to make things better.
People complain about how bad our leaders are, yes that's true. But, what personal contributions have we made to improve our country?
Charity begins at home...let's stop "developing" other countries
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Tenim47(m): 10:02pm
still overpopulation
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by ybalogs(m): 10:03pm
Ajo ko le dabi ile. Just come back home since you're no longer wanted there. Home is where the mind find peace.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by mysticwarrior: 10:06pm
There are thousands of south Africans trooping into Nigeria to visit SCOAN but no south African has been reported to be abused, it is sad to see those lazy black south Africans transfering their Brutish aggression towards their fellow black Africans from other countries.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by bashezz: 10:12pm
from the way I see things, they don't like the way nigerians are taking over their businesses.
lazy people. no wonder they didn't get their independence earlier.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by Ahmed711(m): 10:21pm
They are ignorant setting themselves up instead of facing afrikaner whites that control zuma and their economy resources anda lands they are facing their own african brothers.they will definitely need the same nigerians some day to stand by them.
|Re: Xenophobia: Nigerian Man Killed In Polokwane, South Africa (Screenshots) by martinz1: 10:27pm
This is getting out of hand
