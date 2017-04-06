₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by jidxin(m): 5:44pm
North Korea’s hacking operations has expanded to more countries including Nigeria, a report by Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky has claimed.
http://punchng.com/nkorea-hacking-banks-in-nigeria-17-others-to-fund-nuclear-programme-kaspersky/
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by Adesiji77: 6:03pm
Really?
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by feeloscar(m): 6:04pm
Na Wa O
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by dhardline(m): 6:14pm
This is serious. When we are complaining that there is no money this one's are coming to take the little change remaining... Hmm
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by soberdrunk(m): 6:47pm
Its time we assemble our team of "Yahoo boys" to teach North Korea a lesson, by the time our boys finish with them the "North" and "K" go commot from their country name, thier new name will be "OREA"
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by Jetleeee: 6:47pm
The little money our thieving politicians left for us to manage is what these ones want to hack.
They should kuku kill us
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by divicoded: 6:47pm
Ok
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by DlawTECHY(m): 6:48pm
Too bad
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by unclezuma: 6:48pm
The time to close my FCMB account has arrived...una sure say no be Kim boys dey give us SMS deductions since?
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by SageTravels: 6:48pm
Politicians are looting North Korean is Hacking. Which one go remain na. Make them Kuku kill us na
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by engola(m): 6:48pm
I AM NOT UNDERSTANDING OOOOOOOO
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by kings09(m): 6:48pm
Nawa oo
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by AntiWailer: 6:48pm
Hack ko.
They are looking for more economic sanctions against North Korea from neutral folks.
Any way, we dey here no shaking.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by obafemee80(m): 6:49pm
I hope this is not a paid News...
This will give room to politicians/bank execs to steal more money and point accusing fingers to the hackers
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by CuteJude: 6:49pm
just for me to empty my account to see if they mistakenly transfer into it. .
Anyway I'm a good samaritan will return in back.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by kolafolabi(m): 6:50pm
That would be a total catastrophe for our dear country if such thing happens.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by decode55(m): 6:50pm
Yeah, right.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by OXCUBA: 6:50pm
CYBER CRIME..... See COMMON NORTH KOREA .... AND EFCC NO GO ALLOW YAHOO BOYZ DRINK WATER DROP CUP.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by Rich4god(m): 6:50pm
I can vividly remember... That in the month of January, the network of one of our commercial bank failed. I hope it's not related to this.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by Talk2Bella(f): 6:50pm
please hack away nothing kuku de der
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by YelloweWest: 6:50pm
Our yahoo guys dey learn where these ones dey
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by phreakabit(m): 6:51pm
Where are all those IT security experts, RED teams and Pen-testers hired by the banks?
All those quacks we see on TV wearing expensive suites, with legs crossed speaking IT lingo and using technical jargon.
Bunch of bleeping quacks
Someones about to lose their job. LMAO!
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by olrotimi(m): 6:51pm
These Koreans got no chill. As usual, our inept government would sleep over this. We go just wake up one morning to see say CBN is on "cashless policy" and our foreign reserve has only 5billa left
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by celestialAgent(m): 6:51pm
Finally!
Nigeria's money is about to be put to use by some reasonable crew. It is better they have it to better their economy than have some idiots loot and fix it.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by cr7rooney10(m): 6:51pm
From where to where if u hack my money I will hack my manager
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by ggoldmine: 6:51pm
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by lordm: 6:52pm
Have you all noticed that gtbank has stopped paying interest capilization
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by hisgrace090: 6:52pm
North korea , trait to the entire univers.
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by Tenim47(m): 6:52pm
OUR yahoo guy team should face that side nd get bak our money
|Re: "North Korea Hacking Banks In Nigeria, 17 Others To Fund Nuclear Programme" by cr7rooney10(m): 6:52pm
Hack wetin
