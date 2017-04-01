Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service (3416 Views)

See photos above







Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South South Zone held a reception/interdenominational victory thanksgiving service in honour of His Eminence, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, OFR, the immediate past president of CAN. Pastor Oritsejafor was pictured dancing joyously at the event.

sixtuschimere:

The Judgment of the Lord is coming.

That's all I have to say! One day there will be a great separation between the the wolves and the sheep.The Judgment of the Lord is coming.That's all I have to say! 11 Likes

When evil resides in the house of the Lord what hope for the good? 1 Like

God is faithful

1 Like

I tweeted efcc yesterday asking them why they haven't probe how oritsejafor for his private jet...

Thanksgiving Time Blessings Time ... 1 Like 1 Share

This is good, but see my signature.





Suffer suffer for World, enjoy for Heaven.....singing Fela. ....lol 1 Like

I dislike pastors that wear big necklace with cross . Looks occultic to me.





My opinion though. 1 Like

anotherydz:

One day there will be a great separation between the the wolves and the sheep.

The Judgment of the Lord is coming.

That's all I have to say! are the wolves and the sheep not separated before?



wolves wont spare any sheep around it. are the wolves and the sheep not separated before?wolves wont spare any sheep around it.

And Bishop okowa

It is strange, I dont even know the face of the new CAN chairman.

are we in the wilderness which one is wolves nd sheep, am lost oare we in the wilderness

I always have a good laugh whenever I see these so-called men of God

Matthew 7:21-23



New International Version (NIV)



21 “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’ 1 Like

Long live Pastor Oritsejafor! long live CAN!

omobritiko:

I tweeted efcc yesterday asking them why they haven't probe how oritsejafor for his private jet... EFCC under magu is the biggest mess of the century. EFCC under magu is the biggest mess of the century.

Religion...our load and bain in Nigeria