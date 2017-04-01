₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by sixtuschimere: 5:53pm
Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, South South Zone held a reception/interdenominational victory thanksgiving service in honour of His Eminence, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, OFR, the immediate past president of CAN.Pastor Oritsejafor was pictured dancing joyously at the event.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/can-holds-receptioninterdenominational.html
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by sixtuschimere: 5:53pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by sixtuschimere: 5:53pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by anotherydz(m): 6:00pm
One day there will be a great separation between the the wolves and the sheep.
The Judgment of the Lord is coming.
That's all I have to say!
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by rusher14: 6:04pm
When evil resides in the house of the Lord what hope for the good?
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by pbethel: 6:10pm
God is faithful
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by nairaman66(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by omobritiko: 6:45pm
I tweeted efcc yesterday asking them why they haven't probe how oritsejafor for his private jet...
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by point5: 6:45pm
Pastor...
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by emmabest2000(m): 6:45pm
Thanksgiving Time Blessings Time ...
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Ppresh2017(f): 6:46pm
This is good, but see my signature.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by izzou(m): 6:46pm
Pastor the pastor
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Authoreety: 6:47pm
BEAUTIFUL
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Aburi001: 6:47pm
Suffer suffer for World, enjoy for Heaven.....singing Fela. ....lol
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by DlawTECHY(m): 6:48pm
Cool
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Evergreen4(m): 6:49pm
I dislike pastors that wear big necklace with cross . Looks occultic to me.
My opinion though.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by 2kaybiel(m): 6:49pm
anotherydz:are the wolves and the sheep not separated before?
wolves wont spare any sheep around it.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Esepayne(f): 6:49pm
And Bishop okowa
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by juman(m): 6:50pm
It is strange, I dont even know the face of the new CAN chairman.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by CuteJude: 6:51pm
share the money
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Tenim47(m): 6:55pm
which one is wolves nd sheep, am lost o
are we in the wilderness
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by skarlett(f): 6:57pm
Seen, next
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by QuietHammer(m): 6:57pm
I always have a good laugh whenever I see these so-called men of God
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by KaptainAfrika: 6:58pm
Matthew 7:21-23
New International Version (NIV)
21 “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Mister2: 6:58pm
Long live Pastor Oritsejafor! long live CAN!
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by brightology3: 7:04pm
omobritiko:EFCC under magu is the biggest mess of the century.
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by sakalisis(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by awofodu3(m): 7:05pm
Religion...our load and bain in Nigeria
|Re: Pastor Oritsejafor Dances Joyously As CAN Honours Him With Thanksgiving Service by Jiang: 7:26pm
Chai, recently men of God are ALL WELL FED WITH PROTRUDING STOMACHS, GOLDING NECKLACE & EXPENSIVE WATCHES
WHILE 90% of the followers wallow in poverty & still offer tithes every sunday in the name of sowing seeds
