N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:04pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/06/n2-5m-fraud-court-revokes-native-doctors-bail/

Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja today revoked the bail granted to one Bala Tangalu, who is facing trial on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence money to the tune of N2.5million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is contained in a press release contained on the website of the anti-corruption agency.


Tangalu, a self-styled native doctor also known as Babalawo, was arraigned on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 following an investigation into a petition by one Dozie Ugonna, who alleged that he was scammed of over N2.5million by the accused and his cohorts.


According to the petitioner, the money was meant for the purchase of materials to neutralize some harmful charms purportedly contained in a carton filled with United States dollars.

The offence is contrary to Section 8 (a) and punishable under Section 8 (C) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. But, he has refused to show up in court for his trial.


Following his refusal to attend court for trial, counsel to EFCC, Elizabeth Alabi, at the sitting today made two applications. The first application is urging the court to revoke the bail of the defendant and order his arrest, while the second application is for trial to continue in absential pursuant to Section 352 (4) of the ACJA.


Justice Mohammed granted the application on the issuance of bench warrant and dismissed that of trial in absential on the grounds that “it is the first adjournment”.
Thereafter, the case was adjourned to May 3, 2017 for trial.

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by feeloscar(m): 6:25pm
Na so
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by jolamat(m): 6:49pm
Heeya
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by DlawTECHY(m): 6:49pm
Hehehe angry grin grin
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Aburi001: 6:49pm
The guy don hammer wella before alarm blow.... grin

See as his face look fresh grin

Make he go eat Beans and Garri small for Kuje Prison tongue

Greet Kanu for me, tell am say him brothers Don abandon him ooh as Buhari don kick-start the 2nd Niger Bridge.......lol grin

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:49pm
People still fall for that "dollar in carton that needs to be neutralized scam"??!! In 2017!!!?? I know nobody is above 'scamming' but to scam someone like me you have to come up with a very very very brilliant scam and you will still spend enough money because before i even listen to the scam i go first don drink like 5 cold gulder on your head........ angry

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 6:49pm
Lawyers
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Tenim47(m): 6:50pm
embarassed me ayam not understanding o
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by gasperkoya(m): 6:50pm
brb
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Fireson(m): 6:50pm
With his face like poo angry
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Sharon6(f): 6:51pm
419....see how robust and well fed he looks. Awodi jeun epe sanra




Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by olasclef(m): 6:51pm
End time babalawo
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by SageTravels: 6:52pm
This Kind Native Doctor. I sure say the man the use Google
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by kings09(m): 6:54pm
Ik
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by ipreach(m): 6:55pm
inukwa
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by rusher14: 6:55pm
Those that love corruption should come to the aid of their lost one.

Simply because he is not a politician should not prevent you from support your own.

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Ezedon(m): 6:55pm
Terrible stories, only in Nigeria
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by skarlett(f): 6:56pm
Who no like better thing? Babalawo no gree again, everytime he dey make people rich, him middle name no be poverty
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by timbs001(m): 6:56pm
Oh boy see pot belly. The guy don chop money finish
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by awofodu3(m): 7:03pm
Abeg is news??
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by tuncosd38(m): 7:04pm
Hahaha why he no disappear
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by sakalisis(m): 7:04pm
Ok
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by naijafengist: 7:05pm
Cool cash for him

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by chmeze(m): 7:10pm
Fake native doctor... can't he disappear?
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by juman(m): 7:18pm
Kai, the man resemble so much one yoruba man we served together in gombe.

Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by pmc01(m): 7:24pm
2 million naira bail on top scam of #2.5million?
E get as e be cheesy
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by comfortchemical: 7:28pm
Na people like u MMM scam
soberdrunk:
People still fall for that "dollar in carton that needs to be neutralized scam"??!! In 2017!!!?? I know nobody is above 'scamming' but to scam someone like me you have to come up with a very very very brilliant scam and you will still spend enough money because before i even listen to the scam i go first don drink like 5 cold gulder on your head........ angry
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by timota(m): 7:36pm
soberdrunk:
People still fall for that "dollar in carton that needs to be neutralized scam"??!! In 2017!!!?? I know nobody is above 'scamming' but to scam someone like me you have to come up with a very very very brilliant scam and you will still spend enough money because before i even listen to the scam i go first don drink like 5 cold gulder on your head........ angry
u are not well when only u come drink 5 bottles which one will the native doctor will for buying bitter cola and alligator pepper
Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by exlinkleads(f): 7:38pm
ok

