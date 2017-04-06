₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,454 members, 3,462,853 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 April 2017 at 07:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) (3997 Views)
Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) / Herbalist Defrauds Money-seeking Lagos Banker Of N2.5m (photo) / Native Doctor Kills Two Brothers Seeking Bullet-proof Protection (pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:04pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/04/06/n2-5m-fraud-court-revokes-native-doctors-bail/
Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja today revoked the bail granted to one Bala Tangalu, who is facing trial on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence money to the tune of N2.5million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
This is contained in a press release contained on the website of the anti-corruption agency.
Tangalu, a self-styled native doctor also known as Babalawo, was arraigned on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 following an investigation into a petition by one Dozie Ugonna, who alleged that he was scammed of over N2.5million by the accused and his cohorts.
According to the petitioner, the money was meant for the purchase of materials to neutralize some harmful charms purportedly contained in a carton filled with United States dollars.
The offence is contrary to Section 8 (a) and punishable under Section 8 (C) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. But, he has refused to show up in court for his trial.
Following his refusal to attend court for trial, counsel to EFCC, Elizabeth Alabi, at the sitting today made two applications. The first application is urging the court to revoke the bail of the defendant and order his arrest, while the second application is for trial to continue in absential pursuant to Section 352 (4) of the ACJA.
Justice Mohammed granted the application on the issuance of bench warrant and dismissed that of trial in absential on the grounds that “it is the first adjournment”.
Thereafter, the case was adjourned to May 3, 2017 for trial.
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by feeloscar(m): 6:25pm
Na so
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by jolamat(m): 6:49pm
Heeya
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by DlawTECHY(m): 6:49pm
Hehehe
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Aburi001: 6:49pm
The guy don hammer wella before alarm blow....
See as his face look fresh
Make he go eat Beans and Garri small for Kuje Prison
Greet Kanu for me, tell am say him brothers Don abandon him ooh as Buhari don kick-start the 2nd Niger Bridge.......lol
2 Likes
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:49pm
People still fall for that "dollar in carton that needs to be neutralized scam"??!! In 2017!!!?? I know nobody is above 'scamming' but to scam someone like me you have to come up with a very very very brilliant scam and you will still spend enough money because before i even listen to the scam i go first don drink like 5 cold gulder on your head........
4 Likes
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 6:49pm
Lawyers
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Tenim47(m): 6:50pm
me ayam not understanding o
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by gasperkoya(m): 6:50pm
brb
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Fireson(m): 6:50pm
With his face like poo
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Sharon6(f): 6:51pm
419....see how robust and well fed he looks. Awodi jeun epe sanra
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by olasclef(m): 6:51pm
End time babalawo
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by SageTravels: 6:52pm
This Kind Native Doctor. I sure say the man the use Google
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by kings09(m): 6:54pm
Ik
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by ipreach(m): 6:55pm
inukwa
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by rusher14: 6:55pm
Those that love corruption should come to the aid of their lost one.
Simply because he is not a politician should not prevent you from support your own.
2 Likes
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by Ezedon(m): 6:55pm
Terrible stories, only in Nigeria
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by skarlett(f): 6:56pm
Who no like better thing? Babalawo no gree again, everytime he dey make people rich, him middle name no be poverty
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by timbs001(m): 6:56pm
Oh boy see pot belly. The guy don chop money finish
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by awofodu3(m): 7:03pm
Abeg is news??
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by tuncosd38(m): 7:04pm
Hahaha why he no disappear
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by sakalisis(m): 7:04pm
Ok
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by naijafengist: 7:05pm
Cool cash for him
See photos of Karen Igho and Ebuka as they visit the 5 top finalists of BBN. Read more here
http://www.updatesflow.tk/2017/04/bbn-karen-igho-rakos-and-ebuka-visit.html
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by chmeze(m): 7:10pm
Fake native doctor... can't he disappear?
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by juman(m): 7:18pm
Kai, the man resemble so much one yoruba man we served together in gombe.
1 Like
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by pmc01(m): 7:24pm
2 million naira bail on top scam of #2.5million?
E get as e be
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by comfortchemical: 7:28pm
Na people like u MMM scam
soberdrunk:
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by timota(m): 7:36pm
soberdrunk:u are not well when only u come drink 5 bottles which one will the native doctor will for buying bitter cola and alligator pepper
|Re: N2.5m Fraud: Court Revokes Native Doctor's Bail (photos) by exlinkleads(f): 7:38pm
ok
(0) (Reply)
Abia igbos Baby Factory Horror! / Yahoo Boys Caught With Dead Girl. *viewers DISCRETION* / Nigerian Behind 178 Criminal Offences In The UK
Viewing this topic: Withambition(m), Talk2Bella(f), libracares, Israelfx2(m), mrdcai, mayowaeh, Bishop(m), maxkoko, Jaidooo(m), munas, freshness2020(m), femiphillips007(m), anibi9674, NICENEDU29, Cindino20(m), kogiguy(m), nextrated(m), Bigsteveg(m), Chidonc, virtuejoan(f) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29