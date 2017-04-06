



Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja today revoked the bail granted to one Bala Tangalu, who is facing trial on a 2-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence money to the tune of N2.5million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



Tangalu, a self-styled native doctor also known as Babalawo, was arraigned on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 following an investigation into a petition by one Dozie Ugonna, who alleged that he was scammed of over N2.5million by the accused and his cohorts.





According to the petitioner, the money was meant for the purchase of materials to neutralize some harmful charms purportedly contained in a carton filled with United States dollars.



The offence is contrary to Section 8 (a) and punishable under Section 8 (C) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. But, he has refused to show up in court for his trial.





Following his refusal to attend court for trial, counsel to EFCC, Elizabeth Alabi, at the sitting today made two applications. The first application is urging the court to revoke the bail of the defendant and order his arrest, while the second application is for trial to continue in absential pursuant to Section 352 (4) of the ACJA.





Justice Mohammed granted the application on the issuance of bench warrant and dismissed that of trial in absential on the grounds that “it is the first adjournment”.

