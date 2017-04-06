Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN (5381 Views)

The Financial Stability Report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria for December 2016 revealed that three banks in the country failed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) test in the event of a default in inter-bank lending. Inter-bank lending is borrowing between two banks. Two of the banks were Systemically Important Banks (SIBs). However, none of the banks involved were mentioned in the report.



SIBs are those classified as too big to fail by the CBN. They include First Bank, Zenith Bank, GTBank, Access Bank, UBA, Skye Bank and Diamond Bank. Of the SIBs, Skye Bank, Diamond and First Bank are yet to release financial statements for the year ended December 2016.



CAR is the ratio of a banks capital to loan exposure. It is also known as Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR). A fall in the adequacy ratio means that the affected banks may have difficulty in meeting short term needs. The CAR for commercial banks in the country is set at 10% for national banks, 15% for banks with international subsidiaries and 16% for SIBs. The deficient banks will thus be required to raise extra capital.



The report also revealed that smaller banks in the country were more exposed to a risk of default in the oil and gas sector, and that the banking industry as a whole would fall below CAR requirements if there was a 200% spike in non performing loans (NPLs).



Though the CBN stated in the report that the banking industry was safe and sound, the industry had a very challenging year 2016. The economic recession, drop in crude oil prices as well as the looming power sector crisis left banks in the country exposed on several fronts. Some analysts are of the opinion that a newer version of AMCON (or AMCON 2) should be set up to take off bad loans from the banks. Similar stress tests conducted by erstwhile CBN governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi led to the takeover of five banks by the CBN and creation of AMCON. Other banks were asked to shore up their capital base.

thank God say fidelity no dey there...

Which one be CAT again

Mention the banks make I go move my money if I get account wit dem. Wat sort of useless CBN be dis sef? 2 Likes

Thank God, Atiba Iyalamu Microfinance bank was certified OK



Mention their names na. Una dey fear run ba!

Names pls.......

MrRichy:

thank God say fidelity no dey there...

Did u even read d post at all? Did u even read d post at all? 2 Likes

Came to check up on heritage bank too

Heard they were having issues at a time

I cant allow my money to get trapped in any bank

Skye

Diamond

Union( Forget that big, strong, reliable slogan, that one na stories that touch Buhari's kidneys. They have failed just like their number one customer - Buhari)

Oya BMC zombies coman beat me, I'm in club joker Lemme guess .of the SIBs:SkyeDiamondUnion( Forget that big, strong, reliable slogan, that one na stories that touch Buhari's kidneys. They have failed just like their number one customer - Buhari)Oya BMC zombies coman beat me, I'm in club joker 3 Likes

I'm here to ask you to CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 1 Like

Union Bank must follow for the 3

I wonder what the post is all about without mentioning the three banks!!!

The report also revealed that smaller banks in the country were more exposed to a risk of default in the oil and gas sector, and that the banking industry as a whole would fall below CAR requirements if there was a 200% spike in non performing loans Nigerians no dey ever like to repay loan. Yet they expect banks to give them funds...toor!



They shouldn't cripple the banking sector biko. Banking sector caters for a large number of the workforce and job seekers. Unemployment rate was at 2digits as at Q4 of 2016, due to how the economy affected companies _including banks. They didn't recruit, they downsized! If it continues like this...it's well Nigerians no dey ever like to repay loan. Yet they expect banks to give them funds...toor!They shouldn't cripple the banking sector biko. Banking sector caters for a large number of the workforce and job seekers. Unemployment rate was at 2digits as at Q4 of 2016, due to how the economy affected companies _including banks. They didn't recruit, they downsized! If it continues like this...it's well





So them dey take my money cover their deficiencies



#12 x 180million population = ?



Na wa o And First Bank be sending SMS how much they've deducted from my account on weekly bases. I don't understand what's the deduction forSo them dey take my money cover their deficiencies#12 x 180million population = ?Na wa o

No name? Abeg mention their names, so we know whether na to port! No time to play ten-ten with money ooo...

Overall, its good news but the banks' identity is highly important.. my 5k in Skye bank is highly important oh

Is it wrong for us to know the names of the Banks?

Blurry:

Mention their names na. Una dey fear run ba! Hahahahahahahaha

Massive withdrawals HahahahahahahahaMassive withdrawals

Skye bank, First bank and Heritage bank

When you see reports like this, be very scare if you change in any of the save bank is substantial

olrotimi:

Lemme guess I can never use that unity bank I can never use that unity bank

pls we need their names o, we no wan hear story dat touch, savana bank is still fresh in our memory.

I know ECOBANK will fall hands. That Bank sef!

tunjijones:





Did u even read d post at all? for were！ dem dey green read again, na only picture dem dey read now, dont mind dem, dey are all educated illitrate now. for were！ dem dey green read again, na only picture dem dey read now, dont mind dem, dey are all educated illitrate now.

omololu2020:

I can never use that unity bank Lol, that one na northerners bank. Them just dull like die Lol, that one na northerners bank. Them just dull like die

Awoo88:

When you see reports like this, be very scare if you change in any of the save bank is substantial Just like the warning signs of when Ponzi schemes wanna crash, lol. This one na temple bank run oooooo Just like the warning signs of when Ponzi schemes wanna crash, lol. This one nabank run oooooo

Still looking for what we are getting right in this country.