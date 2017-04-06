₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Adesiji77: 6:05pm
The Financial Stability Report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria for December 2016 revealed that three banks in the country failed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) test in the event of a default in inter-bank lending. Inter-bank lending is borrowing between two banks. Two of the banks were Systemically Important Banks (SIBs). However, none of the banks involved were mentioned in the report.
http://nairametrics.com/cbn-the-three-banks-that-have-just-failed-capital-adequacy-test/
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by MrRichy(m): 6:07pm
thank God say fidelity no dey there...
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by emeijeh(m): 7:06pm
Which one be CAT again
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by kings09(m): 7:08pm
Mention the banks make I go move my money if I get account wit dem. Wat sort of useless CBN be dis sef?
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by JustinSlayer69: 7:08pm
Thank God, Atiba Iyalamu Microfinance bank was certified OK
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Blurry: 7:08pm
Mention their names na. Una dey fear run ba!
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Bigsteveg(m): 7:08pm
Names pls.......
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Repairnigeria(m): 7:08pm
nawa
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by tunjijones(m): 7:08pm
MrRichy:
Did u even read d post at all?
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by ArchEnemy(m): 7:09pm
Lol
Came to check up on heritage bank too
Heard they were having issues at a time
I cant allow my money to get trapped in any bank
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by kollynxofodile(m): 7:09pm
GR BANK
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by olrotimi(m): 7:09pm
Lemme guess .of the SIBs:
Skye
Diamond
Union( Forget that big, strong, reliable slogan, that one na stories that touch Buhari's kidneys. They have failed just like their number one customer - Buhari)
Oya BMC zombies coman beat me, I'm in club joker
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Sharon6(f): 7:09pm
I'm here to ask you to CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by blessme2019: 7:10pm
Union Bank must follow for the 3
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by tunjijones(m): 7:10pm
I wonder what the post is all about without mentioning the three banks!!!
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by PaperLace(f): 7:10pm
The report also revealed that smaller banks in the country were more exposed to a risk of default in the oil and gas sector, and that the banking industry as a whole would fall below CAR requirements if there was a 200% spike in non performing loansNigerians no dey ever like to repay loan. Yet they expect banks to give them funds...toor!
They shouldn't cripple the banking sector biko. Banking sector caters for a large number of the workforce and job seekers. Unemployment rate was at 2digits as at Q4 of 2016, due to how the economy affected companies _including banks. They didn't recruit, they downsized! If it continues like this...it's well
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by smartty68(m): 7:11pm
And First Bank be sending SMS how much they've deducted from my account on weekly bases. I don't understand what's the deduction for
So them dey take my money cover their deficiencies
#12 x 180million population = ?
Na wa o
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by YourWife(f): 7:11pm
No name? Abeg mention their names, so we know whether na to port! No time to play ten-ten with money ooo...
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Timinho23(m): 7:11pm
Overall, its good news but the banks' identity is highly important.. my 5k in Skye bank is highly important oh
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by stevebond007(m): 7:12pm
Is it wrong for us to know the names of the Banks?
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by fergie001(m): 7:12pm
Blurry:Hahahahahahahaha
Massive withdrawals
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Sunnynwa: 7:13pm
Skye bank, First bank and Heritage bank
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Awoo88: 7:15pm
When you see reports like this, be very scare if you change in any of the save bank is substantial
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by omololu2020(m): 7:15pm
olrotimi:I can never use that unity bank
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by iluvdonjazzy: 7:15pm
pls we need their names o, we no wan hear story dat touch, savana bank is still fresh in our memory.
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Kana80: 7:16pm
I know ECOBANK will fall hands. That Bank sef!
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by Franchise21(m): 7:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by iluvdonjazzy: 7:16pm
tunjijones:for were！ dem dey green read again, na only picture dem dey read now, dont mind dem, dey are all educated illitrate now.
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by olrotimi(m): 7:17pm
omololu2020:Lol, that one na northerners bank. Them just dull like die
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by olrotimi(m): 7:17pm
Awoo88:Just like the warning signs of when Ponzi schemes wanna crash, lol. This one na
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by sapientia(m): 7:19pm
Still looking for what we are getting right in this country.
|Re: Three Banks Failed Capital Adequacy Test - CBN by davide470(m): 7:21pm
Diamond na SIB?
