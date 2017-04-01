₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by TunezMediaBlog: 6:12pm
The 41 years old screendiva slays in a blue velvet dress. She is styled by SB Youme in a Mmakamba Outfit which she rocked to co founder of genevieve magazine, Betty irabor 60th soul train Birthday party. In attendance were other celebs like Michelle dede, Beverly Naya, Stephaine Okereke Linus and lots more.
See more photos below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/04/celeb-instyle-popular-nollywood-actress_5.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by brindocorp: 6:26pm
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by arosunshine(m): 7:00pm
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Kobicove(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by clickbnkgod: 7:10pm
Old mama..... No go marry
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by peemyke(f): 7:10pm
She's beautiful
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by veekid(m): 7:10pm
na who dey fúck this babe sef
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Sharon6(f): 7:11pm
Pretty!
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Chuksteric(m): 7:11pm
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by soberdrunk(m): 7:11pm
Omo re bi custard!! @41 this lady makes some ladies in their 20s look bad!
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by blessme2019: 7:11pm
And so?
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by obafemee80(m): 7:11pm
is that a night dress or what?
Women and fashion
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by masseratti: 7:11pm
Hmmmm,rita,rita okay ooo God dey watch you o,my crush.
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by cococandy(f): 7:12pm
So if you don't add her age you can say her name?
7 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Blurry: 7:12pm
Rita....ever delectable!
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Donjazzy12(m): 7:12pm
TunezMediaBlog:This is what Lesbianism can cause. At 41 no husband, no kids. Her title is 'Slay queen '
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by unclezuma: 7:12pm
Bloggers and their obsession with space-time quantification...If dem no put the age she go disappear?
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by emeijeh(m): 7:12pm
Na power bank she carry so
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by everitina(f): 7:13pm
haters everywhere na, u don't know?
cococandy:
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by egbabiekperemo1: 7:13pm
41years.. no boyfriend, no husband, no child
I remember those days way back in d early 2000s when i used to use vaseline on seeing her in naija movies...
Naija ladies be warned, you all are flowers, you blossom in d morning and wither in d evening.
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by louisv(m): 7:14pm
See thighs
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by ngwababe: 7:14pm
Every year 41
Beautiful Aunty
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by ephi123(f): 7:14pm
cococandy:
We don't see 45-year old Ramsey Noah for example. Nairaland mods are still stuck in the Stone Age apparently.
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by BoombGodpikin: 7:14pm
TunezMediaBlog:3 years ago Rita Dominic was 40 years, now she's 41 years. God have mercy
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by koolcat: 7:15pm
MUST U MENTION HER AGE??
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by monerozi5590(m): 7:18pm
Please who get Rita contact?.. I wan marry her. Oh my goodness, Rita is beautiful.
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by Daremee: 7:20pm
Short and fat legs.
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by davodyguy: 7:21pm
41 no marriage? Na wa oo
I think she's a Reverend sister
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by davodyguy: 7:22pm
BoombGodpikin:
She keeps getting young
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:22pm
Op,must u add her age?
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by oshe11(m): 7:23pm
she b bulb.....?
I dnt av light ooo
mk she kum glow my house
|Re: Rita Dominic Glows In Velvet For Betty Irabor's 60th Birthday by 175(m): 7:29pm
She's married to yuzedo the Nairalander from banana island republic
