Wizkid has now joined other top Nigerian celebrities in rooting for the Based on Logistics chief, Efe to win the N25m and SUV on Sunday.



Baba Nla, Daddy Yo, Wizkid has declared his Support for Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe.Wizkid has now joined other top Nigerian celebrities in rooting for the Based on Logistics chief, Efe to win the N25m and SUV on Sunday.Get In!





sipping on drink, sipping on drink





sipping on drink, ain't tryna think





efe for the mulla, efe for the mulla





word to Tboss, we aint gonna take her for shopping





#teamefe

#efenation

#positivevibes *singing*sipping on drink, sipping on drinksipping on drink, ain't tryna thinkefe for the mulla, efe for the mullaword to Tboss, we aint gonna take her for shopping#teamefe#efenation#positivevibes 13 Likes

Booked!make we jam for front page

Everywhere i go... Bbnaija... What's all these craze ? ..... I remember when 2Baba called a protest... We were not this outspoken ooo.... Ok.. to all those wasting thousands of naira to vote for their favourite contestant..... Wetin una go gain.... Some people even craze so tey dem print Banner, do pamphlets... Do billboard.....

This country can never grow if we the youths continue like this ooo.... Instead of us to support those ones building stuffs and making us proud with their academic excellence... We dey here dey shout on top show wey no teach us shingbai.....

We these youths stupid small sha..... If person talk say he no wan go school now... Una go dey shout....

How person go wan go school when e be say people wey go school go get maths set as gift and person wey open breast wey dey give another person mouth action, wey dey drink like say he no get brain na dem we dey celebrate..... We don kill the good image of education for this naija ooooo....

Abeg make we wise up.... All of us patapata... Me sef join stupid ooo... Because i don do some irrational things wey no add to personal iQ....

Abeg...... Abeg... Make we change....

Ese, daalu, na gode, thank you, gracias..... 14 Likes 1 Share

Many celebrities are EFEcted. 3 Likes

Some Nigerians talk about BBN daily just so we can be aware of the qualities of a particular contender in show. They invest their money to vote just to keep their candidate on the show, then also run a free campaign online just to make sure their candidate wins. I have no problem with BBN, but if only such devotion could be given to a good candidate that runs on a platform of a small party (eg KOWA), it would have been worth it. Everyone is going on a limb for a BBN candidate, but when the one that affects their lives comes (Election), they will be demanding money and Kongo of rice from APC and PDP 1 Like

One up for efe based on logistics. I pray that is how you end up as champion on sunday......

we all love you efe 1 Like 1 Share

watch comedy: Akpororo Supports Efe for the money





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGNXWMDMe6s



Menh I'm just so happy for him.....









EFE nation Hehehehe....Menh I'm just so happy for him.....EFE nation 1 Like

If Efe and Buhari were contesting in 2019 who would you vote for?



Like for Efe , share for Buhari. 16 Likes 1 Share

I just hope these guys they back it up with votes sha....no be by instagram updates o.......#teamefe 1 Like

Efe yo make me dance.



Bisola for the mula.



Bisola no go skul but had the most eloquent vote speech. 1 Like

Stop saying jargons for like sake.



We shouldn't because of run recession and abadon all what entertain us. Big brother show is live and entertaining show.



No one is compelling one to the watch it and it's not by force to open any thread that has to do with it.

Na real WA.

good for him 1 Like

Efe God don pick your call in 2017. Congrats 1 Like

Association of Edo witches and witches already know their winner..all these Efenation are just fooling demselves 3 Likes

Hehehe, I didn't even burn my mb to watch that poo one day talkless of showing support

so?

should we fry beans??

TEAM EFE ALL THE WAY>>.>> 2 Likes

Donald Trump's victory has taught me a lesson. 4 Likes

Ebuka walks in, grab mic*



Based on Logistics



And the winner is.................



Efe go just strap himself n*ked as he promise.



Tboss go just faint 1 Like

I can see some negative posts above. Efe has won joor 1 Like





Let the voting begins



Efenation deserves our support Efe wins BBN. Like if you agree. Share if you disagree.Let the voting beginsEfenation deserves our support 2 Likes

We need ur votes now more dan ever.

TeamEfe