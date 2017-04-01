₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Nnamddi(m): 8:41pm
Baba Nla, Daddy Yo, Wizkid has declared his Support for Big Brother Naija Housemate, Efe.
Wizkid has now joined other top Nigerian celebrities in rooting for the Based on Logistics chief, Efe to win the N25m and SUV on Sunday.
Get In!
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/04/bbnaija-wizkid-declares-his-support-for.html
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Epositive(m): 8:43pm
*singing*
sipping on drink, sipping on drink
sipping on drink, ain't tryna think
efe for the mulla, efe for the mulla
word to Tboss, we aint gonna take her for shopping
#teamefe
#efenation
#positivevibes
13 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Kingcesar: 8:47pm
Booked!make we jam for front page
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Rapsowdee01(m): 8:50pm
Everywhere i go... Bbnaija... What's all these craze ? ..... I remember when 2Baba called a protest... We were not this outspoken ooo.... Ok.. to all those wasting thousands of naira to vote for their favourite contestant..... Wetin una go gain.... Some people even craze so tey dem print Banner, do pamphlets... Do billboard.....
This country can never grow if we the youths continue like this ooo.... Instead of us to support those ones building stuffs and making us proud with their academic excellence... We dey here dey shout on top show wey no teach us shingbai.....
We these youths stupid small sha..... If person talk say he no wan go school now... Una go dey shout....
How person go wan go school when e be say people wey go school go get maths set as gift and person wey open breast wey dey give another person mouth action, wey dey drink like say he no get brain na dem we dey celebrate..... We don kill the good image of education for this naija ooooo....
Abeg make we wise up.... All of us patapata... Me sef join stupid ooo... Because i don do some irrational things wey no add to personal iQ....
Abeg...... Abeg... Make we change....
Ese, daalu, na gode, thank you, gracias.....
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Kowor(f): 8:51pm
Many celebrities are EFEcted.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Thorhammer(m): 8:59pm
Some Nigerians talk about BBN daily just so we can be aware of the qualities of a particular contender in show. They invest their money to vote just to keep their candidate on the show, then also run a free campaign online just to make sure their candidate wins. I have no problem with BBN, but if only such devotion could be given to a good candidate that runs on a platform of a small party (eg KOWA), it would have been worth it. Everyone is going on a limb for a BBN candidate, but when the one that affects their lives comes (Election), they will be demanding money and Kongo of rice from APC and PDP
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Emjay1310(m): 9:00pm
One up for efe based on logistics. I pray that is how you end up as champion on sunday......
we all love you efe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by auntysimbiat(f): 9:02pm
watch comedy: Akpororo Supports Efe for the money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGNXWMDMe6s
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Divay22(f): 10:10pm
Hehehehe....
Menh I'm just so happy for him.....
EFE nation
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Amberon: 10:11pm
If Efe and Buhari were contesting in 2019 who would you vote for?
Like for Efe , share for Buhari.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 10:11pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by potbelly(m): 10:11pm
.
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by orijintv(m): 10:11pm
Epositive:
No Shopping ( Efe fans Version )
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by beyooooni1(m): 10:12pm
I just hope these guys they back it up with votes sha....no be by instagram updates o.......#teamefe
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Besto(m): 10:12pm
Efe yo make me dance.
Bisola for the mula.
Bisola no go skul but had the most eloquent vote speech.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Adekorya: 10:12pm
Stop saying jargons for like sake.
We shouldn't because of run recession and abadon all what entertain us. Big brother show is live and entertaining show.
No one is compelling one to the watch it and it's not by force to open any thread that has to do with it.
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by YINKS89(m): 10:12pm
Na real WA.
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by hfemini: 10:12pm
good for him
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by ekems2017(f): 10:12pm
Efe God don pick your call in 2017. Congrats
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by martineverest(m): 10:12pm
Association of Edo witches and witches already know their winner..all these Efenation are just fooling demselves
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Abudu2000(m): 10:13pm
Hehehe, I didn't even burn my mb to watch that poo one day talkless of showing support
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by ElectroCute(m): 10:13pm
so?
should we fry beans??
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by androidroot: 10:13pm
Rapsowdee01:thingswe do for likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by rezzo1: 10:13pm
TEAM EFE ALL THE WAY>>.>>
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by teebillz: 10:14pm
Donald Trump's victory has taught me a lesson.
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Raydans: 10:14pm
Ebuka walks in, grab mic*
Based on Logistics
And the winner is.................
Efe go just strap himself n*ked as he promise.
Tboss go just faint
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by sweetilicious(f): 10:14pm
Rapsowdee01:Where are all the likes?
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by fabuloz1(m): 10:14pm
I can see some negative posts above. Efe has won joor
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by smartty68(m): 10:15pm
Efe wins BBN. Like if you agree. Share if you disagree.
Let the voting begins
Efenation deserves our support
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by Juni4jay(m): 10:15pm
We need ur votes now more dan ever.
TeamEfe
|Re: BBNaija: Wizkid Declares His Support For Efe by noble71(m): 10:15pm
based on logistics. #TeamEfe
1 Like
