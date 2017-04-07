Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) (13362 Views)

As promised, the FG's online portal for registration of unemployed citizens is now live and running. But beyond some few grammatical blunders that welcome you on the portal -www. jobsforall. ng (without space)- there are certain things you need to get ready before proceeding to register your details.



The registration process is divided into four parts:

1. Personal details;

2. Account (e-mail) information;

3. Education background; and

4. Employment (unemployment history).



Documents required to be uploaded are:

a. Recent passport photograph (jpg format)

b. Means of identification (scanned copy of any of International passport, National ID card, Driver License Voter Card or School Identification Card)

c. Curriculum vitae (PDF format only)



You will also be required to supply your:

* National Identification Number (NIN);

* A functioning e-mail address; and

* A GSM number.

This is a continuous process and has no deadline.

Note:

If the "Register" button in the body of the page is not working, you can click on the "Unemployed registration" link down the page.



Observation: Under the "Qualifications" drop down menu, there is no Higher National Diploma (HND) as part of the listed qualifications. I hope they will correct this soonest- if it is not intentional.



nice one, mine was successful cos i need a government job too 1 Like

So how does this guarantee employment





I can bet it's gonna be useless till the end of this tenure



Propaganda everywhere, everyday 5 Likes

pls i don't have a national I.d. yet. what do I do?

teebee22:

Guess u can move ahead. But u will need NIN whc is on surface of National id card

I have the first National Identity card, and was told that it is now obsolete. I remember trying to use it whn registering for fcsc in vain. Any advice on hw I can remedy this?

Hw long will it take to get a new id card 1 Like 1 Share

Jobforall? I pray so. 1 Like

Can students register?

The main thing is :

1. What will be the benefit of registering



2. Will it favour the ordinary Nigerian without "connection"? 4 Likes

there are errors in the form under Edo state local government but yyyy 1 Like

I registered yesterday. But when I login this morning,I noticed my DISCIPLINE didn't show anything

Remi83:

I have the first National Identity card, and was told that it is now obsolete. I remember trying to use it whn registering for fcsc in vain. Any advice on hw I can remedy this? Apply for a new one, it's free. But you may give small Roger (corruption)



Find any NIMC center near you.



This is their comprehensive locations in Nigeria

http://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/ Apply for a new one, it's free. But you may give small Roger (corruption)Find any NIMC center near you.This is their comprehensive locations in Nigeria 1 Like

Lalasticlala, pls help take this home. Its informative.

Remi83:

You must locate d nearest National ID card registration centre (there is one in every local govt) to re-register. If there is good network and power supply and ink, u can do it wait and get. Two slips will be given to u, 1 for d ID, the other one for d NIN

alsudaes1:

The main thing is :

1. What will be the benefit of registering



2. Will it favour the ordinary Nigerian without "connection"? 1a. The benefit is simply for FG to keep a database of unemployed citizens.

1b. It is also to connect or link employers with necessary employees.

1a. The benefit is simply for FG to keep a database of unemployed citizens.

1b. It is also to connect or link employers with necessary employees.

2. Any Nigerian with "Connections" will nt pass tru ds portal b4 good job will be given (my opinion)

hakeem4:

If undergraduate, no. As u have no qualifications yet. Unless u want to apply as "No qualifications" Primary or O'level qualifications.

Bobbybenard:

May be u piked no discipline, but i dont know if there is a link for editing ur details. Mayb u shd check.

IkpemhiTG:

Likewise no provision for HND under qualifications. U can send a mail to them to complain. D email address is down d homepage

Why can't any government related online procedure be a smooth hitch-and-glitch free process just for once ehn?

Please can Npower volunteers still register blc for me , Npower is not a job

pls help i am unable to register, it keeps on giving me error upon submitting that my CV format file type is not recognize even when the the CV is in pdf format already

Naija Government and their ill policy.

Another means of giving the public false hope. Will this nonsense ensure jobs are given on merit? NO! Will it make top agencies announce their vacancies? Hell no! This is just to give the impression of a caring government while the usual mago mago continues behind the scenes. Everyone should try but don't bank on it.

SuccesYear:

Guess u can move ahead. But u will need NIN whc is on surface of National id card pls help should we put our state of origin or state of residence? thanks. pls help should we put our state of origin or state of residence? thanks.