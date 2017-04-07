₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,778,811 members, 3,463,989 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) (13362 Views)
FG Begins Online Registration Of Unemployed Youths / FG Begins Online Registration Of Unemployed Nigerians / The Agony Of Unemployed Medical Graduates In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 9:03pm On Apr 06
As promised, the FG's online portal for registration of unemployed citizens is now live and running. But beyond some few grammatical blunders that welcome you on the portal -www. jobsforall. ng (without space)- there are certain things you need to get ready before proceeding to register your details.
The registration process is divided into four parts:
1. Personal details;
2. Account (e-mail) information;
3. Education background; and
4. Employment (unemployment history).
Documents required to be uploaded are:
a. Recent passport photograph (jpg format)
b. Means of identification (scanned copy of any of International passport, National ID card, Driver License Voter Card or School Identification Card)
c. Curriculum vitae (PDF format only)
You will also be required to supply your:
* National Identification Number (NIN);
* A functioning e-mail address; and
* A GSM number.
This is a continuous process and has no deadline.
Note:
If the "Register" button in the body of the page is not working, you can click on the "Unemployed registration" link down the page.
Observation: Under the "Qualifications" drop down menu, there is no Higher National Diploma (HND) as part of the listed qualifications. I hope they will correct this soonest- if it is not intentional.
Lalasticlala (Help move to the promise land), ClassCaptain, Mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by midehi2(f): 9:08pm On Apr 06
nice one, mine was successful cos i need a government job too
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by nepapole(m): 9:15pm On Apr 06
Ok
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Fmartin(m): 9:39pm On Apr 06
hmm.. na wao!
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Raydans: 9:39pm On Apr 06
So how does this guarantee employment
I can bet it's gonna be useless till the end of this tenure
Propaganda everywhere, everyday
5 Likes
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by teebee22(f): 11:34pm On Apr 06
pls i don't have a national I.d. yet. what do I do?
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by SuccesYear: 3:46am
teebee22:Guess u can move ahead. But u will need NIN whc is on surface of National id card
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Remi83(m): 4:57am
I have the first National Identity card, and was told that it is now obsolete. I remember trying to use it whn registering for fcsc in vain. Any advice on hw I can remedy this?
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Remi83(m): 4:59am
Hw long will it take to get a new id card
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by uzoclinton(m): 6:02am
Okay
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Emmanuel602(m): 6:27am
Jobforall? I pray so.
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hakeem4(m): 6:32am
Can students register?
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hillsway(m): 7:11am
Thumbs up!
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by alsudaes1(m): 7:33am
The main thing is :
1. What will be the benefit of registering
2. Will it favour the ordinary Nigerian without "connection"?
4 Likes
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by ITbomb(m): 7:40am
Good
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by IkpemhiTG(m): 7:41am
there are errors in the form under Edo state local government but yyyy
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Bobbybenard(m): 7:57am
I registered yesterday. But when I login this morning,I noticed my DISCIPLINE didn't show anything
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Mcowubaba: 8:00am
Remi83:Apply for a new one, it's free. But you may give small Roger (corruption)
Find any NIMC center near you.
This is their comprehensive locations in Nigeria
http://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 8:48am
Lalasticlala, pls help take this home. Its informative.
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 8:51am
Remi83:You must locate d nearest National ID card registration centre (there is one in every local govt) to re-register. If there is good network and power supply and ink, u can do it wait and get. Two slips will be given to u, 1 for d ID, the other one for d NIN
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 8:56am
alsudaes1:1a. The benefit is simply for FG to keep a database of unemployed citizens.
1b. It is also to connect or link employers with necessary employees.
2. Any Nigerian with "Connections" will nt pass tru ds portal b4 good job will be given (my opinion)
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 8:59am
hakeem4:If undergraduate, no. As u have no qualifications yet. Unless u want to apply as "No qualifications" Primary or O'level qualifications.
1 Like
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 9:00am
Bobbybenard:May be u piked no discipline, but i dont know if there is a link for editing ur details. Mayb u shd check.
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by hotspec(m): 9:02am
IkpemhiTG:Likewise no provision for HND under qualifications. U can send a mail to them to complain. D email address is down d homepage
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Tazdroid(m): 9:18am
Why can't any government related online procedure be a smooth hitch-and-glitch free process just for once ehn?
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by ifyokwu(f): 9:26am
Please can Npower volunteers still register blc for me , Npower is not a job
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by engrMikemd(m): 9:27am
pls help i am unable to register, it keeps on giving me error upon submitting that my CV format file type is not recognize even when the the CV is in pdf format already
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by adfemsho(m): 9:29am
Naija Government and their ill policy.
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Henryyy(m): 9:33am
Another means of giving the public false hope. Will this nonsense ensure jobs are given on merit? NO! Will it make top agencies announce their vacancies? Hell no! This is just to give the impression of a caring government while the usual mago mago continues behind the scenes. Everyone should try but don't bank on it.
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by wildchild1: 9:35am
Good riddance to bad rubbish
Check my signature for your football jerseys (Easter promo is on)
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by Afenson(m): 9:36am
SuccesYear:pls help should we put our state of origin or state of residence? thanks.
|Re: FG Registration Of Unemployed Citizens: What You Need To Know (Screenshots) by FBS: 9:40am
Interesting to see how this works out.
Urgent Recruitment For Nd/nce Holders In Abuja! / Is The NIMC Recruitment Exercise A Scam? / Urgent Hotel Vacancies In GRA Port Harcourt
Viewing this topic: Ifeogunleye1(f), Valsolo(m), Snow84, joyjoomla(m), ISTANDWITHBUHAR, panegyrics, Oblang(m), mubalex50(m), amebovillage(m), Oba09085(m), beautycrush24(f), nathan77(m), orpeeh, Gaines(m), caringangel4real(f), pol01, ichommy(m), sheubaba(m), siraj1402(m), Bullet01, trishluvly(f), solelymade, Chyzumiracle(m), irokokayode, Bankalert(m), Josephnice, lowkey0147, NEWTONDEGREAT(m), selfmadeOLX(m), Ayopercent(m), bush4ker(m), fratermathy(m), opejulie10(f), larryray26(m), marv97(m), finebois(m), mcsugk(m), ayando(m), Frank3n2(m), Onyiridike(f), Olurinade10(m), Akinwerndey, Fisayomi1, farouk2much(m), homirefacuny(m), Darey207(m), datguru, Jimbiz(m), osasighalo(m), Parkac(m), alfonso36(m), kilokeys(m), sirclemzy, all4praise, charles2020, boghetto, olajyde3, Ijeuwadiuto, jc173, donnaira(m), shenney, Nueel, atmy1, olaitan9291(m), tobey55(m), Dheavyman, aryormi(m), scovic11 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12