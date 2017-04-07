₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by FavoredGuy: 3:51am
Congratulations to you if you are amongst those corps members doing their Passing Out Parade today. I know you have been missing your loved ones a lot but it is yet another dream come true for you to be fully eligible for any job in your field. It may have been so boring, so stressful and all that but the joy of achieving something tangible at the end, supercedes all that you have passed through.
May all the experience you gathered, all efforts you put in serving your fatherland, all the stress/suffering you were subjected to because of this programme and all the good prayers/wishes you received from people during this service year, be all transformed into success for you.
As a matter of advice, please don't preoccupy your mind with trepidation;-the fear of what may happen in the future. Look into the future with optimism. Don't worry about tomorrow because tomorrow will definitely take care of itself. Don't conceive or nurse the following idea in your mindset: 'no more #19800', no jobs available, nobody to link me up, no money to start my own business, etc. Such idea will only end up drawing you back and distracting you. Your mindset should be that nothing can stop you from making it big in life, be it your course of study, your class of degree/HND, your family background, your personal temperament
etc. None of the above has a major say in determining the height you will attain in life. It is only you and your creator that will put yourself where you will belong.
Don't just choose to be idle. Start something as soon as possible and you will be surprised how your little efforts plus Divine assistance will unlock great opprtunities for you and catapult you to an enviable position in life.
Once again, congratulations!!! Enjoy your POP.
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by habbyy03: 4:01am
Go and succeed..
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by fowosh: 6:11am
let me pitch my tent here
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by Sweetyie(f): 6:47am
Tnk U
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by pillarmaria(m): 7:37am
Where are my BenueKopas? Happy POP to us all.....
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by Talkingboy: 7:50am
If u believe Lalasticlala will Push this to front page , click LIKE , if you believe Lala will not push this to Front page , SHARE
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by olumide109(m): 8:49am
observing......
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by money121(m): 11:27am
Ok
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by chyy5(m): 11:27am
Kk
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by Fabulocity(f): 11:29am
congrats guys..
no more allowee
Time to face reality now
Goodluck in all your endeavours
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by wonderfulwonder: 11:29am
congratulation!!!
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by toyota3(m): 11:30am
thank u Jesus.... 2017 corpers get readddddddddddyyyyyyy....it's about to go down
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by Babanick: 11:30am
I can't find Dino on any of the pix
|Re: To All 2016 Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members Passing Out Today 7/4/2017. by jaymejate(m): 11:30am
Hmm! CORPS
Just add "E" which means Energy and you're DEAD!
