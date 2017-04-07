Congratulations to you if you are amongst those corps members doing their Passing Out Parade today. I know you have been missing your loved ones a lot but it is yet another dream come true for you to be fully eligible for any job in your field. It may have been so boring, so stressful and all that but the joy of achieving something tangible at the end, supercedes all that you have passed through.



May all the experience you gathered, all efforts you put in serving your fatherland, all the stress/suffering you were subjected to because of this programme and all the good prayers/wishes you received from people during this service year, be all transformed into success for you.



As a matter of advice, please don't preoccupy your mind with trepidation;-the fear of what may happen in the future. Look into the future with optimism. Don't worry about tomorrow because tomorrow will definitely take care of itself. Don't conceive or nurse the following idea in your mindset: 'no more #19800', no jobs available, nobody to link me up, no money to start my own business, etc. Such idea will only end up drawing you back and distracting you. Your mindset should be that nothing can stop you from making it big in life, be it your course of study, your class of degree/HND, your family background, your personal temperament

etc. None of the above has a major say in determining the height you will attain in life. It is only you and your creator that will put yourself where you will belong.

Don't just choose to be idle. Start something as soon as possible and you will be surprised how your little efforts plus Divine assistance will unlock great opprtunities for you and catapult you to an enviable position in life.



Once again, congratulations!!! Enjoy your POP.