|Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by FlirtyKaren(f): 8:06am
An Ogun State Pastor, Taiwo Olubayode, who was arrested after it was learnt that he impregnated his 16-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Bosede, has been handed a 9 year jail sentence by a family court in Oke-Eda Akure, Ondo State. The pregnancy led to the birth of baby Michael.
It is alleged that the sexual relationship between the father of 13 children who is married to 3 wives, and his daughter has been going on for years, but came to limelight after Bosede got pregnant.
Here's what a police source said: “It was discovered during investigation that the victim, after she found out she was pregnant, alerted
the suspect. He gave her some concoctions to drink; he wanted to abort the pregnancy. But the concoctions failed. .
.
After repeated attempts and with the pregnancy advancing, he left it. The suspect tried to smuggle the victim out of the house to a private clinic for an abortion. The girl refused and threatened to raise the alarm.
The suspect, in anger instructed the victim to stay indoors to avoid suspicion from church members and neighbours. Whenever neighbours asked after Bosede, Olubayode would tell them she traveled to visit her mother. .
It was later they discovered that he got his daughter pregnant and kept her locked up.”
Bosede stopped going to school when the pregnancy started showing. According to Olubayode, he was tempted by the devil to have sex with his daughter. Investigations showed that the cleric, whose church is located at Okedo Street, Odode, Idanre, is quite popular.
A good number of people, from far and near, used to troop to the church seeking miracles. Olubayode lives alone with Bosede after his three wives left him for reasons yet unknown.
When Bosede’s mother wanted to walk out of the marriage, she tried to take Bosede, but Olubayode refused. He insisted that he needed Bosede to run errands. Bosede bottled up everything because her father warned her not to disclose the llicit affair to anybody.
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by zinachidi(m): 8:08am
3 wives and u're still screwing ur daughter? Fu*king unbelieveable.
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Pieromania: 8:11am
I knw it must be a white garment pastor that did this,nah their way
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by pyyxxaro: 8:17am
Am just here to read comments
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by NeeKlaus: 8:33am
You have THREE wives. Three different wives and your eyes still went to your daughter?? Even after 13 children?
Congratulations, Taiwo. You have attained a legendary status in KONJI.
Vaseline Crew
(Jigawa Chapter).
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by newyorks(m): 8:51am
the man face na die iswear.it got me jor cracking
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Fourwinds: 9:04am
this man need mob action...I hate men like this
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Sharon6(f): 10:34am
Op, please change your topic. Idanre is not in Ogun state. Don't mislead the public.
Back to the matter... See the pastor like toilet wey dem no flush. Sleeping with your own daughter these days that sex is cheaper than food. SMH
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:34am
ahn ahn??
subahanallahi
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by adorablepepple(f): 10:35am
I hope the jail term is enough for him to rot forever. I feel so sorry for the baby who would grow up to know that the person who is meant to be his grandfather is his father. It is well
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Evergreen4(m): 10:35am
Taiwo olubayode
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by carinmom(f): 10:35am
Pastor impregnated his own daughter
Should we blame his religion or his ethnicity?
Because had it been this man was a Muslim and from the north, the jobless religious and tribal bigots wouldn't waste a minute in heaping all the blames and curses on Islam and the north.
Shameless hypocrites.
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Untainted007: 10:37am
What kind of life is this self? After people lust after the flesh, then they put the blame on the devil? Shey na devil help you hold her legs when you dey knack her abi na d devil help you put your joystick at the appropriate place.
Mr fake Pastor, you are doom. Dont worry by the time you return from the prison your son 'Michael' will be in primary 6, all you will need to do now before you head to your new ''home'' is to put your daughter in charge of your ''church'' so she can raise your son with the offering and tithes.
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by hoodmenconcept(m): 10:37am
Abomination
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:38am
Jail isn't meant for people like this... just get rid of this sick man.
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by veekid(m): 10:38am
Fake fake pastors everywhere; this one no see person do threesomê with, na his daughter. Wayre even give dem flatinoes topic to discuss
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Rxpetite(f): 10:38am
Pastor with 3 wives. Who the he'll are his church members?
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by joewazzy: 10:39am
jezz
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by SweetJoystick(m): 10:39am
Na wah
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Putinbo: 10:40am
I came in looking out for the name of the convict.
But how did we become one Nigeria
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by SweetJoystick(m): 10:40am
The girl no even mature self
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by pastoray: 10:41am
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by yeyeboi(m): 10:41am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Who Impregnated His Daughter In Ogun State Bags Jail Sentence by Stricker321: 10:42am
An Ogun State Pastor, Taiwo Olubayode, who was arrested after it was learnt that he impregnated his 16-year-old daughter
smh..
