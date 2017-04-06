₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by jayebros01(m): 9:15am
Olaniyi Afonja might not be a popular name to Nigerian movie lovers but once you mention ‘Sanyeri’ people will go haywire with excitement because of his ever funny nature both on and off set.
The hardworking actor who has obviously done very well for himself in the Yoruba movie industry is currently in the United States of America as he enjoys a well deserved vacation with his lovely wife, Omolara and kids.
Checkout some of their photos over there below:
2 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by jayebros01(m): 9:18am
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Chanchit: 9:25am
He deserves it. #hardworkpays. *sometimes*
9 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by OfficialAwol(m): 10:08am
One gold Digging girl will dump her boyfriend after seeing this pictures.
Girls are Mumu yeyes
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Ajewealth123(m): 11:47am
The guy can not even look normal without looking funny.
I love his movies though
People I like to see
Odunlade
Ijesha
Ijebu
Sanyeri
That okola man with big tummy
19 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by jayebros01(m): 2:49pm
Lalasticlala and mynd44 should please show sanyeri some love o
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by titi4fola(f): 3:11pm
Ajewealth123:who be that one, Abeg remind me of his name?
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by yourexcellency: 3:12pm
nice one bro. money no sabi tribal marks
2 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by veekid(m): 3:12pm
Okola lamerica
1 Like
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by titi4fola(f): 3:12pm
Lovely family
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by dman4mdmoon(m): 3:12pm
Chai, this okola man dey chop better kpomo meh! I am sure he will use the opportunity to shoot one or two scenes!
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by piperson(m): 3:13pm
this pic na since last year nau
nairaland sef
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by rottenPussy: 3:13pm
Trump b looking at him like: Did he fight with a lion?
1 Like
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by modelmike7(m): 3:13pm
Funniest man in Yoruba land!!
Thank God him no give those cute boys the kinda tribal marks wey dey him face.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Mouthgag: 3:14pm
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by sam2royx(m): 3:15pm
make sense...
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Mouthgag: 3:15pm
modelmike7:Gbagaun!
Busted!
3 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Vlip42(m): 3:16pm
lovely
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by adorablepepple(f): 3:16pm
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by airmark(m): 3:16pm
I love the way he clownishly fidgets in movies. Real talent with his fine kids.
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by modelmike7(m): 3:17pm
Mouthgag:
Congratulations!! . . . You are hereby awarded 2 free sms to any network of your choice!! Make haste while offer last!!!
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Chuknovski(m): 3:18pm
nice ash shoes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by idbami2(m): 3:19pm
Aigoo.. Make the girl come swear gimme say no bi because of money she marry am.. See as she fine.. Aiish..
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by Armstrong34(m): 3:20pm
My only sanyeri..... Afonja....aka..chief Time
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by LoveJesus87(m): 3:20pm
titi4fola:This could be US
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by holluphemydavid(m): 3:22pm
hard work pays,d guy is really good
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by barule: 3:23pm
titi4fola:
Londoner
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by RillJ(m): 3:23pm
My best ever Yoruba actor. I never really liked Yoruba movies and never had the patience to see one for more that 3 minutes but not with this guy. He makes my day any day. Keep up the good work and keep your family bro.
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by ChristyB(f): 3:23pm
Nice, haba! see his hot wife and beautiful kids.
I like watching his movies though. Eku vacation ooo
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by uglodoh(f): 3:24pm
[quote author=titi4fola post=55353308]who be that one, Abeg remind me of his name?[t muyiwa adegoke]
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by mistermoi(m): 3:24pm
Ajewealth123:
That Okola Man with big tummy ... that's Muyiwa Adegoke (A.K.A Londoner).
2 Likes
|Re: Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil by uglodoh(f): 3:25pm
titi4fola:muyiwa adegoke
2 Likes
