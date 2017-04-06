Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos: As Yoruba Comic Actor, Sanyeri Enjoys Vacation In The U.S With His Famil (8206 Views)

The hardworking actor who has obviously done very well for himself in the Yoruba movie industry is currently in the United States of America as he enjoys a well deserved vacation with his lovely wife, Omolara and kids.





Checkout some of their photos over there below:





He deserves it. #hardworkpays. *sometimes* 9 Likes

One gold Digging girl will dump her boyfriend after seeing this pictures.



Girls are Mumu yeyes 10 Likes 3 Shares

The guy can not even look normal without looking funny.

I love his movies though

People I like to see

Odunlade

Ijesha

Ijebu

Sanyeri

That okola man with big tummy 19 Likes

Lalasticlala and mynd44 should please show sanyeri some love o

nice one bro. money no sabi tribal marks 2 Likes

Okola lamerica 1 Like

Lovely family

I am sure he will use the opportunity to shoot one or two scenes! Chai, this okola man dey chop better kpomo meh!I am sure he will use the opportunity to shoot one or two scenes!

this pic na since last year nau





nairaland sef

Trump b looking at him like: Did he fight with a lion? 1 Like

Funniest man in Yoruba land!!

Thank God him no give those cute boys the kinda tribal marks wey dey him face. 3 Likes









make sense...

modelmike7:

Most funniest man in Yoruba land!! Gbagaun!

Busted! Gbagaun!Busted! 3 Likes

lovely

I love the way he clownishly fidgets in movies. Real talent with his fine kids.

Mouthgag:



Gbagaun!

Busted!



nice ash shoes

Aigoo.. Make the girl come swear gimme say no bi because of money she marry am.. See as she fine.. Aiish..

My only sanyeri..... Afonja....aka..chief Time

hard work pays,d guy is really good

My best ever Yoruba actor. I never really liked Yoruba movies and never had the patience to see one for more that 3 minutes but not with this guy. He makes my day any day. Keep up the good work and keep your family bro.

Nice, haba! see his hot wife and beautiful kids.

I like watching his movies though. Eku vacation ooo

[quote author=titi4fola post=55353308]who be that one, Abeg remind me of his name?[t muyiwa adegoke]

