|BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by softwerk(f): 11:04am
hprtv BREAKING: 1: Warri based Billionaire Chief Ayiri Emami has pledged to hand over 50million naira cash and a Brand new SUV to Efe of big brother house whether he wins the 25m or not.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSjQ59lACIy/
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Nwodosis(m): 11:05am
For those of you asking the worth of Efe, Efe is now worth 75m and two brand new cars in the waiting! Don't be an enemy of progress, join the train in making this dream a reality.
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Tripdarlinq: 11:08am
yeah, it is true
OP, you're right.he promised to splash him
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Moving4: 11:11am
Jesu Oba! Am I reading all dese? God is really wonderful.. Just one click & d lives of a whole family has changed....
Baba God as u answer EFE call please answer my own, I dor dey wait 4 too long...
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by rheether(f): 11:11am
This contest isn't about the 25million alone.
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by austinosita(m): 11:12am
Ayiri don finally shame bbn
So if una like, make una rig am, efe go still collect pass the other one(for those wey understand)
But how true is this tho?
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by auntysimbiat(f): 11:12am
Yepa.. Efe Don hammer
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by NnamdiKanu(m): 11:15am
Zoogerians supporting Rubbish...
Ayiri Emami your 50million naira and car can purchase Waec and jamb form for 100+ people in ur village... Misplaced priorities
Meanwhile the idiot below is a Terrorist
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by NegeduGrace(f): 11:15am
the God of David is really interested in Efe case,,his case is now different n he has been elevated to another level,,I tap from this great turn around n upliftment
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by tyson99(m): 11:18am
NnamdiKanu:wail me a river
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Benz4pimp(m): 11:18am
Only the gullible will believe such!!!5 star koor,twinkle little star nii...Gullible Nigerians
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by kayusre: 11:22am
That's how we heard that he said he will give tayo $300,000...later we heard its not true,that he didn't promise him that...abegi
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by ojun50(m): 11:26am
Ok oh
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by BabaAlabi: 11:43am
I sincerely hope this news is spurious. I sincerely hope the stupidity of Nigerians hasn't descended to this level. The money spent on voting alone for this BBNaija crap can fund a revolution yet it's being wasted. 50 million naira can go a long way in helping impoverished Nigerians around Ayiri's community. He should rather help them on Efe's behalf. To any f00l who is tempted to ask 'Is it your money?', your inability to reason is a contributing factor to Nigeria's backwardness. Our mumu don dey too much o!
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by ProudBornoBoy(m): 11:48am
@Efe the latest millionaire
and I dey find 10k....... this life sef
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by AnthonioAlsaid: 11:50am
na wa oooo
when I still dey try to gather 7500 for my accant
somebody don dey expect 75million
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by IamAirforce1: 11:56am
Ayiri is a man of his words.
Once uttered, no going back.
God bless you billion folds young billionaire.
Efe, never forget your humble beginning and your "Day One" guys now that you're made.
Wow
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Astuteleader(m): 12:07pm
Akulagba! Too much money.... More money for Efe! Salute to the high chief
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by uzoclinton(m): 12:10pm
kai... see blessings
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by suzan404(f): 12:15pm
Chai ....see as God change efe's life......I'm so happy for him
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Billyonaire: 1:03pm
I dont know why I lose interest watching anything Nigerian, every production I tune our TV to, looks silly, mediocre and very depressing. Pursuing kobo through quick means instead of inventing patents that lasts for generations.
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by TruthFM(m): 1:03pm
Nice one. But based on logistics
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by robotix: 1:10pm
austinosita:you go to love those guys from the South South. The defend their own, whether your thief or not, they defend. Tompolo we no see till today.
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by MJBOLT(m): 1:13pm
that's because he knows efe isn't winning jack
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by Heavance(m): 1:14pm
NnamdiKanu:Seriously....
Why can't such help go to youths in the area?
very misplaced priority
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by NnamdiKanu(m): 1:25pm
Heavance:
Av given up
|Re: BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims by nnamdiokere45(m): 1:39pm
NnamdiKanu:so without him 50million dem no go buy jamb form and waec form abi?make dem dey wait for am..na him born dem na
