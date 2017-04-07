Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Ayiri Emami To Give Efe N50M & Brand New SUV - HPRTV Claims (13909 Views)

hprtv BREAKING: 1: Warri based Billionaire Chief Ayiri Emami has pledged to hand over 50million naira cash and a Brand new SUV to Efe of big brother house whether he wins the 25m or not.



2: Efe will be signed into Five star music after the BBNaija show



3: Efe will be featuring Top rated stars like Tekno, Patoranking, Olamide, Kcee, ice prince, Davido and many more without paying a penny for the productions and the collaborations.



4: Efe will have an exclusive free promotions from 03MEDIA #Teamstreet A&R for the next 2 years.



5: Efe will get complimentary graphic design services from #SixtusGrafix for a year!



6: Efe will be touring the 36 state of the federation and Abuja "Based on logistics" with sponsorship deals from top corporate brands.



Morale of the news is : Vote or lose EFE'S future is assured with fortunes and fame. And that what it takes to be real when you have an opportunity to market yourself...... "When Grace speaks for u

For those of you asking the worth of Efe, Efe is now worth 75m and two brand new cars in the waiting! Don't be an enemy of progress, join the train in making this dream a reality. 122 Likes 4 Shares

yeah, it is true



OP, you're right.he promised to splash him 2 Likes

Jesu Oba! Am I reading all dese? God is really wonderful.. Just one click & d lives of a whole family has changed....

Baba God as u answer EFE call please answer my own, I dor dey wait 4 too long... 38 Likes 4 Shares

This contest isn't about the 25million alone. 11 Likes





So if una like, make una rig am, efe go still collect pass the other one(for those wey understand)







But how true is this tho? Ayiri don finally shame bbn

Yepa.. Efe Don hammer 6 Likes 1 Share

Zoogerians supporting Rubbish...



Ayiri Emami your 50million naira and car can purchase Waec and jamb form for 100+ people in ur village... Misplaced priorities





Meanwhile the idiot below is a Terrorist 84 Likes 3 Shares

the God of David is really interested in Efe case,,his case is now different n he has been elevated to another level,,I tap from this great turn around n upliftment 6 Likes 1 Share

Only the gullible will believe such!!!5 star koor,twinkle little star nii...Gullible Nigerians 9 Likes

That's how we heard that he said he will give tayo $300,000...later we heard its not true,that he didn't promise him that...abegi 3 Likes

Ok oh

I sincerely hope this news is spurious. I sincerely hope the stupidity of Nigerians hasn't descended to this level. The money spent on voting alone for this BBNaija crap can fund a revolution yet it's being wasted. 50 million naira can go a long way in helping impoverished Nigerians around Ayiri's community. He should rather help them on Efe's behalf. To any f00l who is tempted to ask 'Is it your money?', your inability to reason is a contributing factor to Nigeria's backwardness. Our mumu don dey too much o! 44 Likes 1 Share

@Efe the latest millionaire



and I dey find 10k....... this life sef 3 Likes

na wa oooo

when I still dey try to gather 7500 for my accant

somebody don dey expect 75million

Ayiri is a man of his words.



Once uttered, no going back.



God bless you billion folds young billionaire.





Efe, never forget your humble beginning and your "Day One" guys now that you're made.





Wow 3 Likes

Akulagba! Too much money.... More money for Efe! Salute to the high chief

kai... see blessings

....see as God change efe's life......I'm so happy for him Chai....see as God change efe's life......I'm so happy for him 2 Likes

I dont know why I lose interest watching anything Nigerian, every production I tune our TV to, looks silly, mediocre and very depressing. Pursuing kobo through quick means instead of inventing patents that lasts for generations. 8 Likes

Nice one. But based on logistics

that's because he knows efe isn't winning jack 2 Likes

Why can't such help go to youths in the area?

very misplaced priority Seriously....Why can't such help go to youths in the area?very misplaced priority 1 Like

