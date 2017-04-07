₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by uche87(m): 12:02pm
Since the revelation that a Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye graduated with Third Class honours from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, more Nigerians with the same class of degree have been speaking out.
A lady identified as Atinuke who is the CEO of Gizzelles Place has discussed how she bagged her Third Class degree at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State despite starting high school as a top student.
Atinuke who is currently running a successful make-up business in Lagos has narrated her story on Instagram with the moral lesson that Third Class honours graduates deserve respect.
Senator Dino Melaye's travails have given Third Degree holders the boldness to come out, as he has turned out a very successful politician.
Read Atinuke's story below:
Pree that Honors behind that class of degree. Yea, that's 3rd class Honours, therefore ladies and gentlemen, don't pronounce 3rd class without respect.
It's 3rd class Honours! That was what I presented my parents with after 4 years of hardwork.
While some parents Will say "is that what all your mates are bringing home?" my parents knelt me down and prayed for me. Lemme take you on a quick trip to my educational background. I remember one afternoon when I ran to my mom's shop in Iyana Ipaja garage with one of my books on my hand to show her that I can now write the number 8 correctly.
Lemme not confuse you, for a long time you see, I always wrote the number 8 by putting two zeroes on top of each other though I was the best in class. My mom and the other market women laughed at my childishness. You can never know how happy I was on that day. In JSS1, I was enrolled to a girls only government school in agege. I was in JSS1p and we were 150 in my class. Yes 150. After our first term exams, my class teacher, a woman whom I had never seen before came to the class to share our report cards. She started calling positions from the 10th downwards and asking us all to clap as they identified themselves.
When she got to the first position, she called out my name. I didn't stand up because I was somewhere at the back, seated on the floor among many others whose parent couldn't afford that pako locker. When everyone pointed to me, she urged me to follow her, took me to the staff room and showed everyone her best student with a percentage of 96.6.
Don't doubt it people, it was 96.6. She got me a locker afterwards and even customised it with my name so it won't be stolen. You would understand this if you went to a government school. Later on, my parents took me to a private school. lol, those kind of private schools that you would have to stay in the area where they are located to know they existed.
I was the headgirl for 3 years (sss1-3) because my head was big. OK you know why already. On end-of-session parties, which we barely paid for, I would participate in every program on the list of activities.
All parents knew me, I was hard to miss. On one of these occasion, my mom was called out to take a picture with me as the best student in English. As she turned to leave, they called the best in maths-me, and she had to turn back. Best in chemistry,physics and biology. I remember one woman shouting to my mom as she turns to leave everytime "kuku stay there till they finish".
Oya lemme not lie, I don't know maths, just that the other students in the class were even worse than I was in maths. Lol. I wrote WAEC twice simply because my maths was cancelled the first time. I wrote jamb twice too with an aggregate of 223 and 216 respectively. Am I ya mate? clap for me jor.
Don't mind me. Fast forward to my higher education. This was when I started making bad choices. I chose the wrong course. I wanted to study medicine so bad and when I couldn't get into lag, I chose the wrong school. TASUED was a bad choice and studying biology when I couldn't get medicine was an even worse choice. Before TASUED coman withdraw the certificate they gave me, let me say TASUED is a great school.
It is in fact the premier university of education in Nigeria. Oh so you don't know? Well I told you already. Medicine was a childhood dream. I didn't realize in time that science wasn't my passion. Even if I had studied medicine, I would have failed woefully. After these four years in school, I realize I wasn't built for science. I am a talented pencil artist, a makeup artist, I sing well and I would love to learn furniture making.
Where does all this fit into science? Medicine was a mere fantasy and I let societal pressure of going to the university affect my choice. I could have gone to a technical school, a home furnishing school, an art school and instead, I chose a science course I wasn't really interested in. At this point let me educate some of us on our failed education system.
Do you know that after JSS3, we were supposed to chose between spending 3 years in technical school or spending 3 years in senior secondary school? I bet some of us don't know this. Yea, because our society has found a way to surpress technical school. I wish I knew this earlier.
I left the things I loved and ran after what people expected me to do. Money was another factor. This was in fact the main factor. I remember in 200l when I wasn't allowed to do 5 exams out of 8 in first semester and 3 out of 9 in second semester. God, I almost packed my bag to leave cos I was done.
My mother, hmmm, God bless this woman insisted I stay. I told her my CGPA has been affected and I might never recover from that blow. That maybe I needed to start all over. Over just hissed and said "Atinuke, if they give you pass, just bring it home. If they give u 3rd class, accept it greatful" Mind you, she said this in yoruba ni o her English can break windscreen.
It was her voice in my head that made me continue. People who didn't even know anything were having 2.2 and 2.1. Lol. However, my non-challance played an important roll too. Since I got that blow in 200l, I lost faith. I became unserious. I would go for test,even if I went, I won't read. I lost focus. Now when I look at some of the dullest students in my class in secondary school, I understand what king Solomon said "time and tide happened to them all.. "
The race is not for the swift or mighty, but for God who showeth mercy. Success for me isn't going to happen within the four walls of a school or within the confines of education because I am not regular, I am VVIP.
This is me and this is my real life. Don't compare your real life to someone else's online controlled content.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by iyamchee(m): 12:11pm
Nobody will still consider employing you before a First class holder..... No matter how touching your story is.... Fact is, you ended up with a Third class.....
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by uche87(m): 12:17pm
She seems to have a business of her own so that shouldnt be a big deal
iyamchee:
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by anotherydz(m): 12:27pm
Hehehe? Certificate again!!!
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by anthonypeters(m): 1:13pm
iyamchee:Its as simple as that
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 1:38pm
In Nigeria's brand of politics, you can say Dino is a VERY SUCCESSFUL POLITICIAN.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by NnamdiKanu(m): 1:46pm
Your grade doesn't determine what you will be in life... if a NEPA bill certificate terrorist can be president of the zoo... Nothing is impossible in the zoo...All hail IPOB
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:47pm
We yaff hear
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by MaziOmenuko: 1:47pm
Lol...whats with the 3rd-classites coming up with various touching stories? maybe they should kuku form an association and elect a grand patron.
Anyway, making 3rd class in a college of education? If I talk whats on my mind people go attack me here.
But you know try shaa...
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by lampard01: 1:47pm
to whom brain is given sense is expected n vice versa
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by money121(m): 1:47pm
Ok
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 1:48pm
Shaking my head till it drops off.Going for medicine
Hit me up for your well built sites and blogs
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 1:49pm
when you fail you will surely have excuses...............
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by money121(m): 1:49pm
iyamchee:
Who employment EPP?
#Entrepreneur ti take over
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by megareal(f): 1:50pm
Well, you made third class and you are succeeding in business, good for you. However, I would encourage every student out there to strive for better grades. Leave all that doesn't matter during your school years and concentrate. There is a time to learn......those with better grades ain't got 20 heads.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by HAH: 1:51pm
Serious people that get low grade in school always excel, because they will always try to prove the people wrong, that the certificate they carry is not true colour to match their performance, this leads me to this story
in 2001 my bank organised an aptitude test, because no grade wa specified specified 3rd class holders too wrote the exams, there were first class too, out of about 300 that wrote the exam only 5 people passed and the highest is a person with a 3rd class, non of the 1st class passed when they were invited to interview he was asked how did you pass the test despite having 3rd class he said my class of degree propels me to excel always and prove to my family and friend that am good, our MD was so impressed with him and was offered employment at the bank training school he wa also one of the best he made (MT) and got double promotion, the guy promotion was steady until he became a manager in less than 10 years, there after he left now has a successful company in addition to MBA an PGD he did while working.
Always try to turn disadvantage to advantage a sky is your limit, and as an employer I honestly don't look at grades but what you can offer and how intelligent you are not how brilliant because an intelligent person extrapolate while a brilliant person is garbage in garbage out, if you are seeking employment display intelligence n brilliance or certificate
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by tjimoh1(m): 1:51pm
you no focus because of men.. Period! End of story.... PEpper them gang people
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by mosbiod(m): 1:51pm
Please I am still looking for where the story is touching.. I can only see a lady whose brain is probably been made up with Mary Kay.. You got a blow in 200level and you settled for it??.. You could at least finished with 2:2 if you tried... you didn't give it a try.
I wonder what you would have graduated with if you studied the same course in OAU or Biochemistry in my school..
The world will knock you down several times, get back up again and don't let those coming behind you trample on you while you are lying down flat, at least crawl if you cannot limp anymore...
mtchew
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by skarz: 1:52pm
what would those with first class now say...if her story is touching...imagine going to class as early as 4am reading every minute,making presentation ahhh
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 1:52pm
K
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by Aburi001: 1:52pm
Can somebody please help this Pretty Lady with Dino Malaye's Phone number
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by ajoskele(m): 1:52pm
Shebi is a make-up business? She try.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 1:52pm
the will be disturbing us like there are jobs in nigeria, even the few available are for the elites..what can help in life is ur faith and relationship with God
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 1:52pm
[/b] Issoryt
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by AustineCJ: 1:52pm
First Class, second class upper, third class,fourth class it doesn't matter..... who God remember na im sure pass.... my brother EFE na sure grace. favour over Labour...... pls remember vote efe to 32052.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by byrron(m): 1:53pm
Late Chief Gani that became the most prominent legal Icon in Nigeria also graduated with a 3rd class in law.
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by Demigods666: 1:53pm
iyamchee:
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by ehi1976(f): 1:53pm
Slay queen go sit down
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 1:55pm
Lol... If you are self employed, certificate Is trash
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 1:55pm
Ok. Everyone has a story
But what happened to technical schools?
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by dukeolumde(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Beautiful Lady Who Graduated With Third Class Shares Her Touching Story (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:56pm
Let the degree bashing commence...HND and OND you can also join in.
