Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) (9597 Views)

Man Withdraws Support For Apostle Suleman After Alleged New Evidence Emerges / Apostle Suleman Exposed His Private Part To Stephanie Otobo - Keyamo Chamber / TB Joshua's Birthday Celebration In South Africa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: The worldwide celebration of Apostle Johnson Suleman's birthday continues as Africans celebrate him in grand style in far away Istanbul.He was pictured dancing joyously at the event.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/apostle-suleman-dances-joyously-as.html 1 Like

chimere66:

More more more

Lol...he's now more popular after the sex scandal 19 Likes

Some people will die oh 3 Likes

I have taken time to watch and also listen to this guy's preachings, and discovered that he's nothing but a show man behind the pulpit. Motivational preaching can't take any one to Heaven. Only gullible and worldly individuals will make him their pastor. Show man. 24 Likes 2 Shares

fabuloz1:

Lol...he's now more popular after the sex scandal

When your enemies wage war against you and they lost, the news of your victory will spread like wildfires.



It's a social media war, his victory can only make him more popular. When your enemies wage war against you and they lost, the news of your victory will spread like wildfires.It's a social media war, his victory can only make him more popular. 15 Likes

I pray he stands strong and genuinely serve God. 1 Like

this man in the news again? It seems this lady saga just increased his popularity 10 Likes 1 Share

lol





and Otobo the nonentity has returned to Ashaawo work





Suleimen na quiet man sha



he would have given her the kemi treatment 9 Likes

Why wouldnt he dance, after all the Deception, mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew! this is no news

It is well. We have all shamed our enemies at some point. He will still stand if he is real and falter if he is fake. 1 Like

This man sef.. This man sef..This man sef.. 1 Like 1 Share

She has provided some evidence. She released a picture of the pastor smiling in a facetime chat with Otobo. His wife and worshippers said it was photoshopped photo. Okay. Where did she get his faceshot from to superimpose on the picture for photoshop? That faceshot is not online so where did she get it from if he didn't chat with her truly?



Secondly, he claims to have known her as a prostitute and a stripper yet said he helped her with money. Why would a pastor know a prostitute and stripper and send church funds to her directly?



He accused her of terrorism and said the government is after him and yet he didn't provide any proof. His worshippers believed him because he is a pastor and ask Otobo to provide more proof.



Otobo named Okeke as his mistress only for us to discover a car registered in his name in her garage. Barely 48hours after that, the name vanished and his worshippers couldn't ask questions or raise suspicions on that. Why did his name vanish from the site? Mind you, there is a backup of that site on Internet archive that can be used as proof against him.



She named Protea hotel, Naples in Italy, and many other direct references that can easily be verified by the pastor by bringing his passport and obtaining CCTV footage. Even the bank account transactions can easily be verified but the pastor doesn't want to do all that. He simply said the truth will come out in 24 hours.



This is 48 hours after his last comment. Otobo interviewed with TVC today and revealed more things. We still haven't heard from the pastor still. What more proof do you want? 14 Likes 1 Share

ride on sir



the harder they come the bigger their fall 3 Likes

Ototo

Abi ma her oboe

Otobo fucka

Stop listening to this scammer long ago.

Any one still sellin his cds at ring road to maingate na fool.

Hez a big tym scammer

some plpp will not sleep tonight 2 Likes 1 Share

fabuloz1:

Lol...he's now more popular after the sex scandal fact fact

Celebrity Pastor 2 Likes

wow........1000likes for u!!

.

.

.

.

.

who made u a judge?? As if ure any better or even up to him! Mtchewww ogologoamu:

I have taken time to watch and also listen to this guy's preachings, and discovered that he's nothing but a show man behind the pulpit. Motivational preaching can't take any one to Heaven. Only gullible and worldly individuals will make him their pastor. Show man. 4 Likes 1 Share

ogologoamu:

I have taken time to watch and also listen to this guy's preachings, and discovered that he's nothing but a show man behind the pulpit. Motivational preaching can't take any one to Heaven. Only gullible and worldly individuals will make him their pastor. Show man.

So u are d one DAT know wat will take people to heaven??



Just leave DAT for God let him be d judge don't help God to judge...... So u are d one DAT know wat will take people to heaven??Just leave DAT for God let him be d judge don't help God to judge...... 7 Likes

Magic Pastor 4 Likes 2 Shares

Otobo's guy....

Pasta Pasta. Pasta Freesam

Africans and worship of their fellow humans... "worldwide celebration of his birthday"...



I am sure there are plenty of his congregation starving and still compelled to pay tithes into "Danielle Okeke's Fund"



Na wa for these gullible sheep. Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA), over to you.



It's time to be a pastor ooo. Make i dey get free tithes and sample females in the congregation



Afterall...a Man of God must not be questioned 1 Like 1 Share

Is he not suppose to dance a gain? What is all this with Apostle Suleiman did this and that everywhere. 1 Like 1 Share

Oga 3som....... 1 Like

ogologoamu:

I have taken time to watch and also listen to this guy's preachings, and discovered that he's nothing but a show man behind the pulpit. Motivational preaching can't take any one to Heaven. Only gullible and worldly individuals will make him their pastor. Show man.



Then you didn't really grasp the truth of his msgs Then you didn't really grasp the truth of his msgs 5 Likes

He will collapse if Stephanie appears there! 2 Likes 2 Shares

africa is backwards because some people brain is backwards 2 Likes 1 Share

IpobExposed:

She has provided some evidence. She released a picture of the pastor smiling in a facetime chat with Otobo. His wife and worshippers said it was photoshopped photo. Okay. Where did she get his faceshot from to superimpose on the picture for photoshop? That faceshot is not online so where did she get it from if he didn't chat with her truly?



Secondly, he claims to have known her as a prostitute and a stripper yet said he helped her with money. Why would a pastor know a prostitute and stripper and send church funds to her directly?



He accused her of terrorism and said the government is after him and yet he didn't provide any proof. His worshippers believed him because he is a pastor and ask Otobo to provide more proof.



Otobo named Okeke as his mistress only for us to discover a car registered in his name in her garage. Barely 48hours after that, the name vanished and his worshippers couldn't ask questions or raise suspicions on that. Why did his name vanish from the site? Mind you, there is a backup of that site on Internet archive that can be used as proof against him.



She named Protea hotel, Naples in Italy, and many other direct references that can easily be verified by the pastor by bringing his passport and obtaining CCTV footage. Even the bank account transactions can easily be verified but the pastor doesn't want to do all that. He simply said the truth will come out in 24 hours.



This is 48 hours after his last comment. Otobo interviewed with TVC today and revealed more things. We still haven't heard from the pastor still. What more proof do you want? Everything here is no proove,we want pics of both of them together. Everything here is no proove,we want pics of both of them together. 4 Likes