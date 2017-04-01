₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by chimere66: 1:40pm
The worldwide celebration of Apostle Johnson Suleman's birthday continues as Africans celebrate him in grand style in far away Istanbul.He was pictured dancing joyously at the event.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/apostle-suleman-dances-joyously-as.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by chimere66: 1:40pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by chimere66: 1:40pm
chimere66:more
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 1:42pm
Lol...he's now more popular after the sex scandal
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by okosodo: 1:47pm
Some people will die oh
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by ogologoamu: 1:47pm
I have taken time to watch and also listen to this guy's preachings, and discovered that he's nothing but a show man behind the pulpit. Motivational preaching can't take any one to Heaven. Only gullible and worldly individuals will make him their pastor. Show man.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 1:51pm
fabuloz1:
When your enemies wage war against you and they lost, the news of your victory will spread like wildfires.
It's a social media war, his victory can only make him more popular.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by Erngie(f): 1:55pm
I pray he stands strong and genuinely serve God.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 2:32pm
this man in the news again? It seems this lady saga just increased his popularity
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 2:33pm
lol
and Otobo the nonentity has returned to Ashaawo work
Suleimen na quiet man sha
he would have given her the kemi treatment
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by holyokoto(m): 2:33pm
Why wouldnt he dance, after all the Deception, mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew! this is no news
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 2:33pm
It is well. We have all shamed our enemies at some point. He will still stand if he is real and falter if he is fake.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by profjossy2: 2:33pm
This man sef.. This man sef..
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by IpobExposed: 2:33pm
She has provided some evidence. She released a picture of the pastor smiling in a facetime chat with Otobo. His wife and worshippers said it was photoshopped photo. Okay. Where did she get his faceshot from to superimpose on the picture for photoshop? That faceshot is not online so where did she get it from if he didn't chat with her truly?
Secondly, he claims to have known her as a prostitute and a stripper yet said he helped her with money. Why would a pastor know a prostitute and stripper and send church funds to her directly?
He accused her of terrorism and said the government is after him and yet he didn't provide any proof. His worshippers believed him because he is a pastor and ask Otobo to provide more proof.
Otobo named Okeke as his mistress only for us to discover a car registered in his name in her garage. Barely 48hours after that, the name vanished and his worshippers couldn't ask questions or raise suspicions on that. Why did his name vanish from the site? Mind you, there is a backup of that site on Internet archive that can be used as proof against him.
She named Protea hotel, Naples in Italy, and many other direct references that can easily be verified by the pastor by bringing his passport and obtaining CCTV footage. Even the bank account transactions can easily be verified but the pastor doesn't want to do all that. He simply said the truth will come out in 24 hours.
This is 48 hours after his last comment. Otobo interviewed with TVC today and revealed more things. We still haven't heard from the pastor still. What more proof do you want?
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by rainerboy1010: 2:33pm
ride on sir
the harder they come the bigger their fall
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by 2shur: 2:34pm
Ototo
Abi ma her oboe
Otobo fucka
Stop listening to this scammer long ago.
Any one still sellin his cds at ring road to maingate na fool.
Hez a big tym scammer
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 2:34pm
some plpp will not sleep tonight
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by teekay619(m): 2:35pm
fabuloz1:fact
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by EniHolar(f): 2:36pm
Celebrity Pastor
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by darbeelicous(f): 2:37pm
wow........1000likes for u!!
who made u a judge?? As if ure any better or even up to him! Mtchewww
ogologoamu:
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by OTEGA1: 2:37pm
ogologoamu:
So u are d one DAT know wat will take people to heaven??
Just leave DAT for God let him be d judge don't help God to judge......
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 2:38pm
Magic Pastor
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 2:38pm
Otobo's guy....
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by Polyphony(m): 2:38pm
Pasta Pasta. Pasta Freesam
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 2:39pm
Africans and worship of their fellow humans... "worldwide celebration of his birthday"...
I am sure there are plenty of his congregation starving and still compelled to pay tithes into "Danielle Okeke's Fund"
Na wa for these gullible sheep. Association of Apostle's Asslickers (AAA), over to you.
It's time to be a pastor ooo. Make i dey get free tithes and sample females in the congregation
Afterall...a Man of God must not be questioned
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by GreatEngineer(m): 2:40pm
Is he not suppose to dance a gain? What is all this with Apostle Suleiman did this and that everywhere.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by positivelord: 2:40pm
Oga 3som.......
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 2:40pm
ogologoamu:
Then you didn't really grasp the truth of his msgs
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 2:40pm
He will collapse if Stephanie appears there!
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 2:40pm
africa is backwards because some people brain is backwards
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:41pm
IpobExposed:Everything here is no proove,we want pics of both of them together.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration In Turkey (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 2:44pm
Demonic servants of God...
