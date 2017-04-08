₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,242 members, 3,465,542 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 08:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV (4713 Views)
10 Words Never To Include On Your Curriculum Vitae / 6 Things You Must Remove From Your Cv Very Important / Seven Things Never To Include On Your CV (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by TheReadyWriters: 2:43pm On Apr 07
Your CV is an opportunity to showcase your skills, talents and expertise to a potential employer, so it’s vital you get it right.
It will usually be the first point of contact a potential employer has with you, and they’ll probably only spend seconds looking at it.
To stand a chance of scoring an interview, you need to reel them in and make them want to see more. You need to highlight the most important information in a clear and succinct way.
Whilst the rules of CV writing aren’t set in stone, there are certain things every CV should include.
Personal details
It may seem obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people forget to include a full range of contact options.
Include your address, telephone number and email address, and make sure they’re all current. Put them at the top, right under your name, so they’re immediately obvious.
The hilarious email address you’ve had since you were a teenager won’t seem so amusing to potential employers – make sure your email address is appropriately professional.
If you have a website or blog that will add value, you can include its URL too.
It’s not necessary to include your date of birth, gender or nationality – employers are required by law to ignore this information anyway.
Career narrative
Your career history will be the part of your CV potential employers are most interested in, so make it a good read.
This section of your CV should tell a story about you. Be descriptive and showcase relevant skills, experience and achievements in your professional history to accentuate the value you could bring to your potential employer.
You don’t need to list every job you’ve ever done. Keep it relevant to the job you’re applying for, and explain any gaps in your employment.
If you’re just starting out in your career, include details of any volunteering or work experience you’ve done and emphasise any relevant skills you developed.
Keywords from the job description
Study the job description carefully and research the company’s mission statement and values. Pick out some keywords and phrases to incorporate into your CV.
If you have a career objective or personal statement on your CV, this could be a good place to include some carefully placed keywords. Alternatively, work them into your career history to demonstrate the relevance of your experience.
Including keywords will show that you’re the right person for the job as well as that you’ve paid attention to what the employer is looking for.
This is especially important for online applications, which are often screened for keywords by computer software before anyone sees them.
Achievements, awards and training
Potential employers want evidence of what you’ve done to contribute to the growth of your team, department or organisation so they can gauge whether you’ll be an asset to them.
Use this section to highlight any relevant professional achievements, awards you’ve received and industry training you’ve participated in.
This can help your application stand out, and may make for a good conversation starter if you’re successful in getting an interview.
Keep things recent and relevant to the job you’re applying for – a potential employer is unlikely to be impressed that you were East Grinstead’s under-13 falconry champion in 1984.
Education and qualifications
It’s vital to include details of your education and academic qualifications, especially if they’re relevant to the job you’re applying for.
The information you provide here will vary depending on what stage you’re at in your career and what level of education you reached.
If you have a degree and years of work experience, you probably don’t need to include your GCSE results.
However, if you’re a recent graduate with a strong academic record, including some exam results may help you to stand out from your competitors.
Credit: Purple CV
http://purplecv.co.uk/blog/72-five-things-you-absolutely-must-include-on-your-cv.html
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by lonelydora(m): 7:15am
Job seekers, pray pray pray and pray.
MILITARY ZONE: KEEP OFF
This land is not for sale.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by clickbnkgod: 7:15am
Make I no just talk wetin dey my mind
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Xblink: 7:17am
Can anyone extract d 5 things for me pls....
6 Likes
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by 12345baba: 7:20am
Can't you just number your points, u come dey write am like essay
1 Like
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by ayodeleamg(m): 7:21am
Someone list out the points please
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by adroitvezy(m): 7:22am
where are the five things cuz all I see is an epistle
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by softboiy: 7:26am
bring your paypal funds to me 350/$ hit me on watsapp on my signature
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Tisham20(m): 7:29am
am not understanding this esaay oh
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by chuks34(m): 7:31am
op u for list dem na, u would have saved me the strength of still searching for the 5 points
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by jeeqaa7(m): 7:32am
Unemployed? Broke? Need side Cash?
Become a panelist. Fill in surveys and earn cool cash
Link expires soon.
https://panel.cint.com/7226bbfc-19d3-4103-8142-8f05e5842ae1/panelists/new?i=1&c=%23f34700&s=111329138
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Tenim47(m): 7:33am
Xblink:
am also searching
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by jdstunt(m): 7:38am
Ok
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Lilaex: 7:39am
GATT
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Haabil: 7:47am
When will some people get sense??
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Damilolababy(f): 7:47am
More Trouble For Couple Who R*ped Wife’s Pregnant Friend & Uploaded It Online In Lagos
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/more-trouble-for-couple-who-rped-wifes-pregnant-friend-uploaded-it-online-in-lagos/
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by OmaniPadmeHum: 7:48am
TheReadyWriters:
Fixed for you guys.
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Ezedon(m): 7:49am
Connection matters most
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by ednut1(m): 7:51am
yawns. but my first email which was a combination of my name and tupac used to get invites na
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by ANBAKO: 7:53am
Unfortunately, This type of CV does not work for job application to government parastatals!!!
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by nenergy(m): 7:56am
TheReadyWriters:In Nigeria, date of birth, gender and even state of origin is still asked for. I did a wonderful CV for a friend, but the HR said its not standard... why? because none of the aforementioned was included
Zenith Bank is #1 culprit.
Please always include your DOB and gender at least unless you have many years experience and its for a managerial role.
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by ALADE19(m): 8:03am
ayodeleamg:
|Re: 5 Things You Absolutely Must Include On Your CV by Rasbel(m): 8:13am
[quote author=ALADE19 post=55372107][/quote]
1- Personal details 2- Career narrative 3- Keywords from the job description 4- Achievements, awards and training 5- Education and qualifications
(0) (Reply)
Wow, Just Got An Offer.... / Diamond Bank Recruitment Form / Itel Mobile Is Currently Recruiting – Apply Now
Viewing this topic: SirBrightoc(m), kayceerilyn(f), BodManBm(m), SeniorZato(m), Nedsnow(m), kbantyn(m), Anoti1(m), chiprin(m), yoged(m), extommix(m), mrajims(m), Kimmiey, Rashe(m), abunwaabu, toyota3(m), Teacup, Bowwow11(m), Haqq4young(m), Ezekiah1977(m), legislatively, proxillin(m), xeighy(m), missvera(f), oluyemieve(f), Odenjiji(m), sirfarouk(m), mrjaybaba(m), Gotaya, BabaO2, Trinicol3, Anumayor(m), chillgist, kitken, edunwanna(m), tolulope2021(m), LUCKIE2014(m), Ceepy, tommyopera, Built2last, crayon001(m), stepone(m), Neossos(m), Fugitive, kpoins(m), Serenity009, edubros, Jaymaxxy(m), 41lady(m), Secretario(m), james2man(m), onimcee1(m), vicola0281 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9