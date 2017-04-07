₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by ruggedtimi(m): 3:42pm
This how God changes your life. Efe’s life is changed forever whether he wins or not.. Hopefully he does win come Sunday, April 9th.
Billionaire Tony Aniretan is rooting for EFE to win as he travels with his family to watch the final show live at south africa #BBNaija…
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1203086406457265&id=100002677511075
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Moving4: 3:48pm
Na wah o! Na so success dey quick once d time come? Just staying in a house for 3months with no meaningful thing doing & someone's life has changed completely...
87 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by LAFO(f): 3:51pm
Efe for the 'Mula'
Based on logistics
Shey seun will travel to South Africa too?
23 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by softwerk(f): 3:55pm
So every body is now a Billionaire
11 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by SalamRushdie: 4:12pm
softwerk:
If you have upto 4 cars in Warri you are called a Warri billionaire Can't you see how many cars he park for house?
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by ruggedtimi(m): 4:15pm
softwerk:based on logistics he is a billionaire
61 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by axortedbabe(f): 4:27pm
This him boy face na complete warri area..
Base on logistics,we dey ur back.#teamefe#efenation#efeforthemoney
8 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by goldenceo1: 5:15pm
softwerk:
Yes in Delta.
Meanwhile A million vote for EFE from 10 sim card on WeChat is realistic..
#EfeNation
#Efected
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Kobicove(m): 6:21pm
ruggedtimi:
OP, if you knew real meaning of the word "billionaire" you wont be throwing it around carelessly!
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Amberon: 7:35pm
Na wa
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Amberon: 7:38pm
you cant even hide your jealousy.
SalamRushdie:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by policy12: 8:36pm
#Efe for d money.. .
TO Vote TBOSS Text Vote EFE 32050
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by jegz25(m): 9:23pm
okay seen... over,out
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by paskyboy: 9:23pm
I have lost respect for some individuals and so called public figures promoting the level of moral decadence flaunted by participants in the course of daily tasks and organised games has proven to be unrepresentative of the fundamental principles of the BBA itself. In fact, the spate of immorality have been assumed to be a subtle for the purpose of gaining popularity amongst Nigerians and other Africans since sex sells the entertainment industry nowadays.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by doctor306: 9:23pm
Jo
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by timidapsin(m): 9:24pm
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by ekems2017(f): 9:25pm
When the Lord turn around the captivity of Zion, they were like them that dreamt. This is the story of Efe. When God says yes nobody can say no.
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by holicalpha(m): 9:25pm
Since Bally was evicted, I lost interest in the show.
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by tutudesz(m): 9:25pm
so his little kids they also watch Big brother abi?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by SFSNIPER(m): 9:25pm
Efe your own don better, nothing fit stop am. But team #TBOSS
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by yusasiv(m): 9:26pm
Time? a very delicate equipment
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by dragonking3: 9:26pm
Tboss supporters right now
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by olihilistic(m): 9:26pm
Someone's life has changed through this Black Berry naija.
what's our fate here in Universities of Naija??
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Gwan2(m): 9:27pm
Na wetin naaaaa.....everybody don see avenue to show himself.....una don spoil the fun of bbn sef.
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by auntysimbiat(f): 9:28pm
watch comedy: Akpororo Supports Efe for the money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGNXWMDMe6s
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by fuckerstard: 9:28pm
Moving4:
Nigeria has embraced reality TV a long time ago. I don't think the show is meaningless
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by bettercreature(m): 9:28pm
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by godsluvee(f): 9:28pm
Some people just have special favour following them
Based on logistics, it seems my Debie Rise wont win
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by BCISLTD: 9:28pm
support without vote that one sef Na support?
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by joseph1832(m): 9:28pm
Sorry, but the dude in question doesn't look like a billionaire, he looks like a connected oil bunkering tout!
Just my opinion.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Tony Aniretan Supports Efe, Travelling With Family To South Africa (Pic by Qmerit(m): 9:28pm
So, in 3 months Efe is now a Millionaire and in 4months he would be billionaire based on endorsements here and there... Your talent alone can't push you thus far if God is not involve ... Cause to me Efe has no talent in BBN apart from picking nose. But if every one is singing Efe who am I,,,,, Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe Efe based on logistics.....
May God pick our calls one after the other.
5 Likes
