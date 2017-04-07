70% 70% 70% 70% 70%

When we die, our money remains in the bank... Yet, when we are alive, we don't have enough money to spend. In reality, when we are gone, there is still a lot of money not spent. One business tycoon in China passed away. His widow, left with $1.9 billion in the bank, married his chauffeur.



His chauffeur said:-

"All the while, I thought I was working for my boss... it is only now, that I realize that my boss was all the time, working for me !!!"



The cruel reality is:

It is more important to live longer than to have more wealth. So, we must strive to have a strong and healthy body, It really doesn't matter who is working for who.

In a high end hand phone, 70% of the functions are useless!



For an expensive car, 70% of the speed and gadgets are not needed.

If you own a luxurious villa or mansion, 70% of the space is usually not used or occupied.



How about your wardrobes of clothes?

70% of them are not worn!

A whole life of work and earning...

70% is for other people to spend.

So, we must protect and make full use of our 30%.



Go for medical check-ups even if not sick.

Drink more water, even if not thirsty.

Learn to let go, even if faced with grave problems.



Endeavour to give in, even if you are in the right.

Remain humble, even if you are very rich and powerful.



learn to be contented, even if you are not rich.

Exercise your mind and body, even if you are very busy.



Make time for people you care about

LIFE IS SHORT...

ENJOY & LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST!!!

Handbook 2016



HEALTH

Drink Plenty of water.

EAT: Breakfast like a KING,

Lunch like a Prince &

Dinner like a beggar.

Live with the 3 E's--

Energy,

Enthusiasm &

Empathy.



Make time to PRAY.

Play more games.

Read more books than you did in 2014 and 2015



Sit in silence for at least 10 minutes each day. Sleep for 7 hours.

Take a 10-30 minutes walk daily And while you walk, Smile.



PERSONALITY

Don't over do.

Keep your limits.



Don't take yourself so seriously. No one else does.



Don't waste your precious energy on gossip.

Dream more while you are awake.

Envy is a waste of time. You already have all you need.



Forget issues of the past. Don't remind your partner with his/her mistakes of the past.

That will ruin your present Happiness.

Life is too short to waste time hating anyone. Don't hate others.



Make peace with your past so it won't spoil the present.

No one is in charge of your happiness except you.



Smile and Laugh More.

You don't have to win every argument, Agree to disagree.

SOCIETY

Call your family often.



Each day give something good to others. Forgive everyone for everything.

Spend time with people over the age of 70 & under the age of 6.

Try to make at least three people smile each day.



What other people think of you is none of your business.

LIFE

Do the right thing!

God heals everything.

However good or bad a situation is, it will change.



No matter how you feel, Get up, Dress up and Show up. The best is yet to come.

When awake in the morning Thank GOD for it. Your Inner most is always happy. So, be Happy