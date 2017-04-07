Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Walked Out On Jonathan – Sheriff (12221 Views)

National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, yesterday stormed out of a meeting called by former President Goodluck Jonathan to unite the two major factions of the party.



Sheriff arrived at about 3:10 pm when Jonathan had just ended his opening remarks, and sought to preside over the meeting as the party’s authentic chairman.

Sheriff further demanded that he be allowed to make an opening remark but both requests were turned down. It was at this stage that Sheriff walked out with some members of his National Working Committee, NWC.



The former Borno state governor told newsmen that he was shocked at being denied the opportunity to preside over the meeting.



“The party as at today has one national chairman, which is Ali Modu Sheriff. There is no PDP meeting that will take place under any arrangement that I will not make an opening remark as national chairman.



“I think Governor Dickson made a proposal and we have accepted it. Other people have a programme to bring an agenda which is not part of the proposal.

“And as a national chairman of the party, I told you people in my office that I will not be party to anybody using me to do another programme; I will not be.

When asked if he has respect for the former president who convened the meeting, Sheriff said, “I have respected him by flying from abroad to attend the meeting.

“We have a programme, which is initiated by Dickson, anything outside that, I will not be part of it.”



Ali the baba 2 Likes 2 Shares

Over & Out...... 5 Likes





Clown You came late after the opening remarks and wanted to preside over the meetingClown 82 Likes 3 Shares

So , why does he feel the need to explain anything to anyone ?





Or maybe he felt that PDP his is personal property and Jonathan is just a barking persona non grata ?



Either way





PDP = Kaput



End of Story 4 Likes

Why are they asking Sheriff if he has respect for that mumu Jonathan, and why can't Jonathan respect the fact that there's only one authentic pdp chairman which is Ali Modu Sheriff?



There can't be two captains in a ship, as long as Ali remains the the chairman of pdp even Jonathan should give him place to preside over any meeting in the name of the party. Not recognizing the leadership of Ali Modu Sheriff is indicative that pdp is a lawless party. 12 Likes 1 Share

gerrarahereman 3 Likes

Sheriff is their authentic chairman as said by the court.



That is the starting point of their reconciliation. 5 Likes 1 Share

dunkem21:

You came late after the opening remarks and wanted to preside over the meeting



Clown



The man is just out to destroy the party at the behest of his Ogas thats all.

Sheriff the B...H.. sponsor cannot mean well for PDP.

Anyway, not my business. PDP deserves whatever it gets 11 Likes

IamaNigerianGuy:





The man is just out to destroy the party at the behest of his Ogas thats all.

Sheriff the B...H.. sponsor cannot mean well for PDP.

Anyway, not my business. PDP deserves whatever it gets

You're right boo .. PDP deserves whatever it gets and like you rightly pointed out, it's none of my business.





The man that can not preside over four women Ngozi, Oduah, Alison, Patience + Dasuki want to lord it over a brutal Kanuri politician SAS.......They never chichumti.

....pls, somebody should tell me what wailers were wailing for? after the dead of pdp! 2 Likes

dunkem21:

You came late after the opening remarks and wanted to preside over the meeting



Clown

a rev father is never late to the mass he will preside over. Whenever the chairman comes is the moment the meeting starts proper every other thing is just fun and will never form quorum nor enter the minutes

e no consign me

Why you late to the meeting? Are you the one that call for the meeting or is it every mreeting you will preside? Northern muslems only have heart of destroyers. 1 Like

dunkem21:

You came late after the opening remarks and wanted to preside over the meeting



Clown

That's the attitude of a maalam That's the attitude of a maalam 2 Likes

PDP DESERVES MORE THAN THIS. HOWEVER, IT MUST NOT DIE. APC NEEDS A STRONG OPPOSITION, JUST LIKE THE OPPOSITION IT OFFERED. UNFORTUNATELY, PDP IS FAR FROM THIS. 2 Likes

How do you preside over a meeting that you didn't convene?

I used to hear of how dull kanuri ppl were, I never knew it was for real till now. 2 Likes

What credibility does Ali 'Boko Haram' Sheriff still retain?



And why is he so eager to impose himself on a party that does not want him? 1 Like

sheriff the sheriff APC planted to kill the opposition 1 Like

masterpiece86:



, “I have respected him by flying from abroad to attend the meeting.

/

ipobbigot7:

Why are they asking Sheriff if he has respect for that mumu Jonathan, and why can't Jonathan respect the fact that there's only one authentic pdp chairman which is Ali Modu Sheriff?



There can't be two captains in a ship, as long as Ali remains the the chairman of pdp even Jonathan should give him place to preside over any meeting in the name of the party. Not recognizing the leadership of Ali Modu Sheriff is indicative that pdp is a lawless party.



While I recognise the fact that he is the only authentic party chairman, I do not think he should be allowed to preside. You can't be a judge on your own case. 2 Likes

You can imagine the explanation. You want to be a chairman of a party you ensured lost elections, even as a member of the party.



It's not gonna happen. After Ondo elections, it was over for sheriff. He knows that fact. 1 Like

Who are you sir,

What about the new mega party they wanted to form? Pdp is a dead party. We need a new opposition party

masterpiece86:

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, has opened up on the reason he stormed out of a peace meeting of the party convened by ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff, yesterday stormed out of a meeting called by former President Goodluck Jonathan to unite the two major factions of the party.



Sheriff arrived at about 3:10 pm when Jonathan had just ended his opening remarks, and sought to preside over the meeting as the party’s authentic chairman.

Sheriff further demanded that he be allowed to make an opening remark but both requests were turned down. It was at this stage that Sheriff walked out with some members of his National Working Committee, NWC.



The former Borno state governor told newsmen that he was shocked at being denied the opportunity to preside over the meeting.



“The party as at today has one national chairman, which is Ali Modu Sheriff. There is no PDP meeting that will take place under any arrangement that I will not make an opening remark as national chairman.



“I think Governor Dickson made a proposal and we have accepted it. Other people have a programme to bring an agenda which is not part of the proposal.

“And as a national chairman of the party, I told you people in my office that I will not be party to anybody using me to do another programme; I will not be.

When asked if he has respect for the former president who convened the meeting, Sheriff said, “I have respected him by flying from abroad to attend the meeting.

“We have a programme, which is initiated by Dickson, anything outside that, I will not be part of it.”



Approved Approved