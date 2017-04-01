₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:31pm
A danfo with the registration number, KTW 479 XQ descending Maryland under bridge this afternoon somersaulted leaving two women completely burnt while four other occupants of the bus sustained injuries.
One of the victims, a heavily pregnant woman was seriously burnt before help could come her way. The two women were believed to be fish sellers coming from Oyingbo where they had gone to buy fish. The danfo was heading towards Ikeja when the incident happened.
According to eyewitness account, the danfo was trying to overtake a Toyota Highland, which was equally speedily descending the Maryland Bridge when it somersaulted and caught fire instantly.
The driver, conductor and four other occupants of the bus were reported to have escaped with injuries while the ladies who were trapped in the fire completely got burnt.
Littering the scene of the accident were several pieces of ‘eja eegun’ that were owned by the women.
On the scene assisting in the evacuation of the charred bodies of the ladies were LASEMA and RRS officials.
The remains of the women have taken to Ikeja General Hospital while the burnt vehicle has been evacuated.
Those with injuries have equally being given first aid treatment and while those with serious wounds have been transfered to General Hospital, Ikeja by the Lagos State Ambulance Emergency Services (LASEMBUS).
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/danfo-accident-kills-heavily-pregnant.html
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by CHOPUP411(m): 5:32pm
Rip
Nigeria need deliverance
Pls Lala contact apostle Johnson suleiman
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:32pm
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by chiangyokay: 5:32pm
bad
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:32pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Billyonaire: 5:46pm
Another one
Again!
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by doctimonyeka(m): 5:46pm
Lord have mercy....
Naija!!!!! Who did we offend nau
RIP to the dead...
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Igboesika: 5:46pm
Reckless driver. Rip to d dead.
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Akshow: 5:47pm
illegalGangla:He don modify am sharply
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by highrise07(m): 5:47pm
naija.....where humans die like chickens
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Dexpro: 5:49pm
Why is all of these happening now?
The way and manner those danfo buses speedily descend that Maryland bridge is alarming. O ga oo.
R.I.P to those that lost heir lives. Speedy recovery to the injured.
luciouscookie:
Very true. I've observed that too. Besides, if other passengers don't look at you like you're from Pluto, the driver or conductor will say "Alaye, Kini problem e gan? Se kin ma ra ko ni? Translated " Oga, what is your problem? Should i crawl?"[quote author=iamtiredoflife post=55358235]Rip
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by mmsen: 5:49pm
The sooner Ambode gets these useless buses out of Lagos the better.
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by illegalGangla(m): 5:49pm
Akshow:Hehehe
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by OsitaJustice: 5:50pm
May God spare the lives of the injured
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Jabioro: 5:51pm
Father be with us, guard and guide our steps always.. RIP to the deead
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by modelmike7(m): 5:52pm
OMG
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by luciouscookie: 5:52pm
Useless and careless danfo drivers.
The most annoying part is that the passengers won't even bother to complain or warn them and when you do, the way some of the Passengers would look at you as if you are from another planet.
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by venai(m): 5:53pm
Quick recovering to the wounded; and RIP to the dead. Loosing a loved one suddenly can very painful.
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by datimogal(f): 5:56pm
R.I.P to the dead abeg where is the graphic
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by jmembre(f): 5:57pm
REst in peace
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by Smallville10(m): 6:03pm
These days god is hvin lots of guests
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by airminem(f): 6:17pm
Stup.Id Highlander Driver Draging With Danfo. Mtcheeew Smh R I Ps
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by ReachHard: 6:17pm
AMBODE SHOULD DO FAST AND BAN DANFO, OSISO
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by airminem(f): 6:19pm
Akshow:Wetin Happen Na?
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by INTERMAN: 6:21pm
Na. wa o I thought. they have banned danfo for lagosi
|Re: Danfo Accident Kills Heavily Pregnant Woman, Fish Seller In Lagos.Graphic Photos by maxiuc(m): 6:28pm
GOD save us oooooo
