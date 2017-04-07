₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,043 members, 3,464,878 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 07:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night (14738 Views)
Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone / Jealous Lady Murders Her Ex-Boyfriend's Girlfriend After Threatening To Do So / Man Stabs Girlfriend After She Caught Him Sucking Her Sister's Boobs (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by ijustdey: 5:32pm
A 29- year- old man, Ajao Olalekan, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged forceful sexual intercourse with his 19-year -old girlfriend.
http://punchng.com/man-forcefully-disvirgin-girlfriend-after-agreeing-to-wait-till-wedding-night/
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Saintsammurai(m): 5:35pm
Animals in human form....
An agreement was made never to have sex till after marriage..
Nobody force him to agree to the terms..
You don't just agree to what you can't keep...
Now he has to face the law..
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by CHOPUP411(m): 5:37pm
Kongi na bastard
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Benita27(f): 5:37pm
Agreement na agreement. ((in Osofia's voice)) This is a clear case of rape.
Would you risk going to prison just 'cause of some hymen?, Olodo rapist!.
18 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by AntiWailer: 5:51pm
Arghhh.
He no fit wait again ni
Eediot.
Waiting for a 19 year old girl till wedding night.
Apparently he had a game plan.
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Dandeson1(m): 5:51pm
Hw
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by modelmike7(m): 5:51pm
Too bad of him afterall , AGREEMENT IS AGREEMENT!!
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by talk2archy: 5:52pm
Op wait, you mean she was deflowered? as in her flower don comolt? that guy deserve the final judgement on him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Defaramade(m): 5:52pm
Pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Ekpekus(m): 5:52pm
Na wah o ..
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by JustinSlayer69: 5:53pm
Rape leaves permanent psychological scars...
Those saying "konji na bastard" or find this story amusing should urgently see a psychiatrist,
wonder if they would say the same if it was a female family member involved.
SAY NO TO RAPE!
MODIFIED : I can see plenty of comments glorifying the rape...WOW
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by QuietHammer(m): 5:53pm
Another case of sexual surprise
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Lacomus(m): 5:53pm
Send him to jail
2 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by ednut1(m): 5:53pm
nawa
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by optional1(f): 5:53pm
i turn back
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Kakamorufu(m): 5:53pm
konji na bastard
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by pussypounder(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Juve4(m): 5:54pm
SOME PEOPLE SELF
4 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by adfemsho(m): 5:54pm
bad man
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by SalamRushdie: 5:54pm
He clearly had no plans to marry her
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Harwoyeez(m): 5:54pm
He should be held by his blokus...why rape
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by emeijeh(m): 5:54pm
And what year is the said wedding
1 Like
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by olrotimi(m): 5:55pm
Konji is no respecter of persons
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by iyke926(m): 5:56pm
What happened to giving him a life sentence for his crime?
The poster below me is a potential rapist
5 Likes
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by sowanbe: 5:56pm
You wan chop her money but don't want sex abi
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by highrise07(m): 5:56pm
that hole will destroy many.
3 Likes
Edo Ex-Lawmaker Allegedly Beat Teenager On His Genital / Student Jailed For Stealing BlackBerry In Ogun State / Yobe Police Parades Seven Armed Robbery Suspects (Photo)
Viewing this topic: point5, chimeziepaul, AminatOpe247, youngguru23(m), Valvin, emmyzworld(m), flamezy007, holatimmy(f), haryobami13(f), Shafiiimran99, distinction99, Rolandonyi, JiggamanGh, conquerorb, 3moses, coolviv, Mayorboi(m), CourtierJay, Just4mide, isidiwent, bliss121, Blessgod30, Palmslight, ogbeiwi(m), akinwaley, deebanky, jebbi, kibra4u(m), ayo84(m), Odukes(m), jaysnow(m), globatop, Hayjaycity(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), 99foxxy(f), abbey2kool, paulGrundy(m), Graiccy(f), candelahria(f), nwekecosmas, CandidNotes, Einl(m), ernecy(m), geeflexxx(m), anaconda1515(m), justphillips(m), chillbabe(f), mantlestone, clitah, OxideII(m), zachanalysis, Kaybaba5(m), dandibeat(m), Seundammy007(m), alkonami(m), Frankdamaxx(m), ogechooky(m), oluwarichie07(m), Dr9ce(m), shugaplum(f), chocolatelady(f), borie4u(m), poppop, wiloy2k8(m), parismarc, teey2(f), yemixi4real(m), teewhye(m), tahoe(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6