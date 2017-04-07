₦airaland Forum

Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night

Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night

Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by ijustdey: 5:32pm
A 29- year- old man, Ajao Olalekan, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged forceful sexual intercourse with his 19-year -old girlfriend.

Olalekan, the resident of Morayo Benson Street, Ikorodu, is facing a charge of forceful sexual intercourse, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Cpl. John Iberedem, told the court that the accused committed the offence at his residence on March 19, at 2.00 p.m.

“ The girl in question ( name withheld) was the accused person’ s girlfriend, but there was an agreement between them that there won't be any sexual intercourse until after they are married.

“ On the day of the incident, the accused invited his girlfriend to his house; the defendant’ s friend was in the sitting room.

“The accused took his girlfriend inside the room, his friend increased the volume of the television , and the accused forcefully deflowered her.

“Investigation revealed that he had planned with his friend to increase the volume of the television when he took her inside.

“It was then she cried out and reported to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, which took up the case , and reported it at the Igbogbo Police Station, ” he said.

Iberedem said the offence contravened Section 258 of the Criminal Code Laws of Lagos State, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Abiodun Shoniyi, granted him bail in the sum of N150,000, with two sureties that must show evidence of three years of tax payment.

Shoniyi adjourned the case until May 11, for trial.
( NAN)

http://punchng.com/man-forcefully-disvirgin-girlfriend-after-agreeing-to-wait-till-wedding-night/
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Saintsammurai(m): 5:35pm
Animals in human form....
An agreement was made never to have sex till after marriage..
Nobody force him to agree to the terms..
You don't just agree to what you can't keep...
Now he has to face the law..

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by CHOPUP411(m): 5:37pm
Kongi na bastard

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Benita27(f): 5:37pm
Agreement na agreement. ((in Osofia's voice)) This is a clear case of rape.

Would you risk going to prison just 'cause of some hymen?, Olodo rapist!.

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by AntiWailer: 5:51pm
Arghhh.


He no fit wait again ni

grin grin

Eediot.

Waiting for a 19 year old girl till wedding night.

Apparently he had a game plan.
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Dandeson1(m): 5:51pm
Hw
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by modelmike7(m): 5:51pm
Too bad of him afterall , AGREEMENT IS AGREEMENT!!
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by talk2archy: 5:52pm
Op wait, you mean she was deflowered? as in her flower don comolt? that guy deserve the final judgement on him.

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Defaramade(m): 5:52pm
Pathetic

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Ekpekus(m): 5:52pm
Na wah o grin..
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by JustinSlayer69: 5:53pm
Rape leaves permanent psychological scars...

Those saying "konji na bastard" or find this story amusing should urgently see a psychiatrist,

wonder if they would say the same if it was a female family member involved.

SAY NO TO RAPE! angry

MODIFIED : I can see plenty of comments glorifying the rape...WOW shocked shocked shocked

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by QuietHammer(m): 5:53pm
Another case of sexual surprise

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Lacomus(m): 5:53pm
Send him to jail

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by ednut1(m): 5:53pm
nawa
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by optional1(f): 5:53pm
i turn back
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Kakamorufu(m): 5:53pm
konji na bastard
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by pussypounder(m): 5:53pm
cheesy
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Juve4(m): 5:54pm
SOME PEOPLE SELF lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by adfemsho(m): 5:54pm
lipsrsealed bad man
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by SalamRushdie: 5:54pm
He clearly had no plans to marry her

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by Harwoyeez(m): 5:54pm
He should be held by his blokus...why rape
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by emeijeh(m): 5:54pm
And what year is the said wedding

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by olrotimi(m): 5:55pm
Konji is no respecter of persons grin
Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by iyke926(m): 5:56pm
What happened to giving him a life sentence for his crime? undecided

The poster below me is a potential rapist sad

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by sowanbe: 5:56pm
You wan chop her money but don't want sex abi

Re: Man Rapes & Disvirgins Girlfriend After Agreeing To Wait Till Wedding Night by highrise07(m): 5:56pm
that hole will destroy many.

