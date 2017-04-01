₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,242 members, 3,465,545 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 08:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them (3684 Views)
Journalist Tweets Abt Wat He Saw Afta Visiting 1of Houses Seized 4rm Alex Badeh / Niger Delta Avengers Condemns Attack On Soldiers, Vows To Fish Out Killers / Boko Haram Attacks On Soldiers In Kareto (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by zoba88: 5:52pm On Apr 07
According to Terror Monitor,Boko Haram insurgents have released video/photos showing their attacks on African Forces and equipment seized from them
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/boko-haram-insurgents-release-photos-of.html?m=1
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by zoba88: 5:53pm On Apr 07
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:54pm On Apr 07
BMC sarrki how market
13 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by Adewalefae(m): 5:58pm On Apr 07
I have nothing to say
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by SalamRushdie: 6:00pm On Apr 07
Please 2 years down the line what has Buhari even achieved?
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by Splinz(m): 6:00pm On Apr 07
In Liar Mohammed voice: "These are not Boko Haram, though technically, they are the one. But you see, these are remnants of what was formerly known as Boko Haram. Now, they are known as ISIS, and they only attacked soft targets".
Lie holds a doctorate degree in Lie-thropology.
13 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by KINGwax007(m): 6:00pm On Apr 07
Don't worry, we're relaxed cos were getting 'em back!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by bedspread: 6:11pm On Apr 07
IS BOKO STILL ON..... BABA ANSWER OOOOO
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by michoade: 6:52pm On Apr 07
Oh lord! Deliver this country from act of terrorism and the likes
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by Mekus68: 7:09pm On Apr 07
So where are the Million dollar military equipments Buhari claimed to have bought.
Are they in Aso rock.
Useless government.
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by dunkem21(m): 7:15pm On Apr 07
Sad
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by sanandreas(m): 8:13pm On Apr 07
Wrap of distasteful news.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by igbozionism: 8:36pm On Apr 07
when one foolish guy came here in the morning to post pics of how boko haram ran with the dead bodies of their members despite being the people that laid ambush for the army, I laughed at his propaganda and refuted his claims now we can all see it glaring us in the face.
this government is evil and heartless. we should be not be surprised that these guys have captured more than 70% of borno and Adamawa state but this government will keep lying that boko is not holding any territory.
boko haram is currently decimating not not Nigerian troops no matter how we want to doubt it.
the worst part is that zombies will and wasteland Muslims will continue to defend this London vegetable despite his wrong doings.
how can a sane Nigerian make this statement below if he himself is not a terrorist .
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by Blackfire(m): 8:36pm On Apr 07
Sarki omenka mynd44 and all BMC
What do u have to say about this technically defeated rag tags.
Oga lie Muhammad Weldon Sir.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by IamaNigerianGuy: 8:39pm On Apr 07
SalamRushdie:
He gave his daughter out in marriage.
Travelled to the UK for 49 days of sick leave
Let me think of some more....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by hucienda: 8:44pm On Apr 07
This is serious.
Lie Mohammed's propaganda has its limits.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by ikeadewole: 8:54pm On Apr 07
BMC right now
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by profhezekiah: 9:38pm On Apr 07
This Boko boko people God ll catch U
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by youngbelieve(f): 9:48pm On Apr 07
so nw dey feel they've made it in lyf or wat,,,,,useless pple!! God is still soaking their cane in petrol, they should jus relax and wait
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by Nesso(m): 10:00pm On Apr 07
Where is d seized equipment?
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by yomi96(m): 10:10pm On Apr 07
watch BMC avoid this thread like a plague buhari and clueless ness are like 5&6
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by THUNDAR(m): 10:13pm On Apr 07
only a fool advertises his weapon to his enemy before a fight!
I smell foolishness!!
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by walemoney007(m): 10:35pm On Apr 07
Splinz:
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by sleeknick(m): 10:48pm On Apr 07
Them don start oh!
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by sarrkii: 10:59pm On Apr 07
We all know Bokoharam will not be defeated ,Goodluck was the man who would Have defeated the,but we chased him away with lies.
We BMC/APC Are d Real Enemy of the people.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by IpobExposed: 12:23am
igbozionism:
Buhari is defeating Boko so they are helpless. They now pretend to be herdsmen to kill because their home sambisa is gone. But unfortunately they still arresting them. No home for Boko sorry
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by EricBloodAxe: 5:08am
The dummy above me is astonishingly clueless just like his northern fulani master who doesn't know if boko haram has been defeated or not.
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by SirJeffry(m): 5:52am
Sometimes I just wish I could render my little services which could be helpful but serving a country like Nigeria with no viable intelligence militarily is like committing suicide.
Rip to the soldiers we lost.
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by rusher14: 5:55am
African forces do not mean Nigerian forces you morons.
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by bro4u: 6:02am
rusher14:what's this one saying
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them by BiafraIShere(m): 6:03am
I thought APC was forming Rambo that they have destroyed boko haram so which one be dis again?
1 Like
Two Held Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Otedola ! / Lapo Loan Micro Finance Bank In Conjunction With Central Bank Of Nigeria. (cbn) / Video Of APC Politician Performing Rituals In Lagos
Viewing this topic: eliyke(m), adem30, soshi(m), Xblink, marxist88, LGISREAL, jonhemma11, Siggysangel, Abibus, Nenejeje(f), Agriman(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), lordjay, thobie11, itzmoni(m), dimeji248(m), bharkarh(m), fmlala, sultan457, Dasimi1, yemmit90, emesv26(m), SolutionsGuy, Lefty500, Mohderry(m), binsanni(m), tunatrezy(m), must2016, SUHAIL88, Nicolars(m), Megabros1, Penexpress, diego101(m), showreals(m), TeejayMaya(m), agbalagba1, abel4love, obelomo24, Innu, andysnoopy(m), zainabxel(f), solomonita(m), Tbagwell1(m), itzmrkayz, Mynd44, arma, Celebritieslife, mailingdgreat, Naskiid(m), Nelgenius4me, cocoon(m), Dapromzy333(m), hourl(m), CaptVerida, Kingfanak(m), fbtowner(m), yosmen, GAZZUZZ(m), priceaction, shukudi(m), IshaqAyinde(m), omakay(m), Prince202020(m), ahmedolawale, jnizzle(m), Noblechykk(m), HouseofMabella(f), dubix001, bruchaga6(m), Freiden(m), MOSICATED5(m), dadon1990(m), WebContractor(m), beegs(m), ifechez, PetroleumJelly, AniTech(m), Akexstinger(m), easiest(m), Kizobaba(m), Chipappii(m), masky101(m), GogetterMD(m), henryblaze25(m), SlyIg(f), opethom(m), talktrue1(m), ekems2017(f), maverick24(m), Stanleyhenss(m), Northkendal(f), comradeusmanhar, Aringon(m), Osazing, Hotfella(m), myright, zaimeg, Navyguy(m), Sdallahs1, pavlovt, seyioo, tempex88(m), noscares, frankyfranky(m), sirkay9ja(m), picksoracle, Birichie(m), bidexmat(m), Riclord001(m), LordSkyy(m), nappyboi001, cifo1145(m), Comjul(m), dunmoye11, olatade(m), Emmaume, samdes02(m), michaelismenten, pauljumbo, austin2all, Arios, expee06(m), charlove(m), toolovely(m), vision2050, Alonzo50(m), 1Nairaboy(m), Laolu97(m), theMEGAman(m), dejisky(m), 2dugged(f), Tokziby, fxisreal, emmie2011, kindredspirit(m), babasticbaba, ISCSUS(f), GdexFolami(m), gidis1stson(m), Agenda20, IamOpemipo(m), Saifullah01, proffmanue(m), amobii, StarPlayer, kenosky, Neossos(m), Mickyboiz, eyoniggar(m), mekadonpat(m), tabashng, maywes(m), Emmyjune12(m), Dubembiafra, AareOgbuefi, Uchedeformula, jakeone, 1dafulmi(f), gj22(m), myrates, Francisvis(m), adeblow(m), Rotty32, MARKone(m), Biafracom(m), ayusco85(m), abeniagbon(m), keemsleek(m), king406(m), onyii255(m), rekeson, Ahmed0336(m), maaranatha, Djmiles and 289 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3