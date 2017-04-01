Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attack On Soldiers & Equipment Seized From Them (3684 Views)

Source: According to Terror Monitor,Boko Haram insurgents have released video/photos showing their attacks on African Forces and equipment seized from themSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/boko-haram-insurgents-release-photos-of.html?m=1

BMC sarrki how market BMC sarrki how market

I have nothing to say

Please 2 years down the line what has Buhari even achieved? 7 Likes





In Liar Mohammed voice: "These are not Boko Haram, though technically, they are the one. But you see, these are remnants of what was formerly known as Boko Haram. Now, they are known as ISIS, and they only attacked soft targets".



Lie holds a doctorate degree in Lie-thropology.

Don't worry, we're relaxed cos were getting 'em back!!!

IS BOKO STILL ON..... BABA ANSWER OOOOO

Oh lord! Deliver this country from act of terrorism and the likes

So where are the Million dollar military equipments Buhari claimed to have bought.



Are they in Aso rock.



Useless government.

Sad

Wrap of distasteful news.

when one foolish guy came here in the morning to post pics of how boko haram ran with the dead bodies of their members despite being the people that laid ambush for the army, I laughed at his propaganda and refuted his claims now we can all see it glaring us in the face.



this government is evil and heartless. we should be not be surprised that these guys have captured more than 70% of borno and Adamawa state but this government will keep lying that boko is not holding any territory.



boko haram is currently decimating not not Nigerian troops no matter how we want to doubt it.



the worst part is that zombies will and wasteland Muslims will continue to defend this London vegetable despite his wrong doings.



how can a sane Nigerian make this statement below if he himself is not a terrorist .

Sarki omenka mynd44 and all BMC





What do u have to say about this technically defeated rag tags.



Oga lie Muhammad Weldon Sir.

SalamRushdie:

Please 2 years down the line what has Buhari even achieved?

He gave his daughter out in marriage.

Travelled to the UK for 49 days of sick leave

Let me think of some more....

This is serious.



Lie Mohammed's propaganda has its limits.

BMC right now

This Boko boko people God ll catch U

so nw dey feel they've made it in lyf or wat,,,,,useless pple!! God is still soaking their cane in petrol, they should jus relax and wait

Where is d seized equipment?

watch BMC avoid this thread like a plague buhari and clueless ness are like 5&6

only a fool advertises his weapon to his enemy before a fight!



I smell foolishness!!

Them don start oh!

We all know Bokoharam will not be defeated ,Goodluck was the man who would Have defeated the,but we chased him away with lies.



We BMC/APC Are d Real Enemy of the people.

Buhari is defeating Boko so they are helpless. They now pretend to be herdsmen to kill because their home sambisa is gone. But unfortunately they still arresting them. No home for Boko sorry Buhari is defeating Boko so they are helpless. They now pretend to be herdsmen to kill because their home sambisa is gone. But unfortunately they still arresting them. No home for Boko sorry

The dummy above me is astonishingly clueless just like his northern fulani master who doesn't know if boko haram has been defeated or not.

Sometimes I just wish I could render my little services which could be helpful but serving a country like Nigeria with no viable intelligence militarily is like committing suicide.



Rip to the soldiers we lost.

African forces do not mean Nigerian forces you morons.

rusher14:

what's this one saying what's this one saying