3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 6:20pm On Apr 07
Hello my name is Paul Samuel and I am a Health Blogger.
This article is not to ridicule ladies about their weight or make them feel bad, but to help them, If you know what is causing a problem then you will know how to solve the problem.
Excess fat overall causes problems for ladies, having low self esteem, bad body image, poor sex life etc. Most ladies want to get that flat stomach they see many girl flaunting on social media, some of them have even tried a lot of herbs, drugs and supplements and yet they are still looking pregnant.
Men, are even making the matter worse by publicly speaking against women with belly fat, demeaning them and making them feel dejected.
So what is the real reasons why you have belly fat
1. You caused it
I am not trying to blame you here, but by understanding that you are the one who did this to yourself, then you should understand that you have the power to undo it.
Also there are possible lifestyle issues like emotional problems like stress, relationship problems and other problems like posture, sleep can lead to fat gain..
Also Genetics, more reason why some ladies have flat tummies and are claiming never did and never will.
So how did you cause it..
If you are a friend of fatty foods then you are a friend of belly fat.. It goes hand in hand, eat much, work less equals to gain weight, look fat.
2. It started from your kitchen
The way you eat is the way you are, although there are some people who eat so much but can't seem to get fat (genetics).
Most Nigerian local foods and I mean anything that has to do with Fufu/akpu, starch, palmoil, eba, egusi etc are culprits..
These local foods all have something in common, high calories content..
Now high calories which means more fat (espcially if you are not using those calories by exercising, or doing some vigorous activity like sex, or walking 10,000 times a day)...
Even your normal drinks like Coke, fanta, sprite, pepsi, malt, excessive alcohol,
Don't worry, to lose the fat you wouldn't even have to stop eating your favorite meals. You wouldn't even need to starve yourself to learn how to control how much you eat.
3. Inactivity
I remembered having a conversation with a 300 level student and I asked her "what do you do when you go for holidays?"
She said "nothing, I just sleep all day"
Now, that is one of the reasons why women have belly fat, inactivity reduces your metabolic rate (I mean the rate at which your body burns calories, meaning it burns calories slowly and store up more as fat).
So, should you exercise every minute of the day?
You wouldn't need to.. I have decided to write an exclusive guide on this for ladies and even men to lose belly fat (including pot bellies)...
Take a good look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you deserve to look better than that and yes you do...
Take care of your most priceless possession. your body, GROOM IT, CARE FOR IT and LOVE IT.
Get rid of belly fat now http://newsphases.blogspot.com.ng/2017/04/get-rid-of-belly-fat-and-keep-it-that.html
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by blessme2019: 6:25pm On Apr 07
Ehm, I dey come back later
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Epositive(m): 6:26pm On Apr 07
some belles na 3 layers the thing go just fold anyhow
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 6:29pm On Apr 07
Epositive:
I know, but it is not to make them feel bad about it.... Bu to encourage them to get rid of it....
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 6:29pm On Apr 07
blessme2019:
2019?? Seriously?
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Essentials1(m): 6:38pm On Apr 07
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:38pm On Apr 07
They keep eating from one guy's pocket to another without conscience !!
Why won't they have belle fat?
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Essentials1(m): 6:39pm On Apr 07
Epositive:
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Essentials1(m): 6:40pm On Apr 07
BiafranBushBoy:
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:44pm On Apr 07
Can one have Belle fat from constant eating of noodles and what is your advice to someone eating it
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:50pm On Apr 07
Start taking Eba and Black soup
Divay22:
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:51pm On Apr 07
madridguy:Which one is black soup na
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:51pm On Apr 07
Not with a pounded yam diet
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:51pm On Apr 07
Divay22:Orisirisi
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 6:52pm On Apr 07
Divay22:
Eating indomie constantly can't actually make you have belly fat.... that is if you are eating indomie everyday..
But indomie everyday can cause you seriously problems....
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:53pm On Apr 07
Contact your Ishan/Esan friends
Divay22:
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:01pm On Apr 07
madridguy:I don't have any
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:02pm On Apr 07
Bumbae1:lol...i no sabi am o
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:04pm On Apr 07
FitnessDoctor:Like what I find it hard to do without it.most especially when in school
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 7:10pm On Apr 07
Divay22:
hypertension, heart disease, stroke and kidney damage. All these comes from excessive intake of indomie.
Although they wouldn't happen right away, but as you get older, you may start wondering why you have so many health problems and other people don't
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:13pm On Apr 07
FitnessDoctor:Alright.
Thanks I'll try and reduce my intake of it.
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 7:14pm On Apr 07
Essentials1:
All these space bookers hahahaha
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 7:14pm On Apr 07
[quote author=Divay22 post=55360037] Alright.
Thanks I'll try and reduce my intake of it.[/quote
Moderation is key
Stay Healthy Stay Wise
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:38pm On Apr 07
Eeyah
Divay22:
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:47pm On Apr 07
madridguy:Tell me na
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by Martin124(m): 8:26pm On Apr 07
Bumbae1:your favorite abi?
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by PaperLace(f): 8:40pm On Apr 07
It's not just a ladies thing, but Nigerians in general _even men. So, all these kiddos quick to deride females should calm down. Nigerians generally have poor diet and fitness culture.
It's not about pointing fingers, let's all keep fit and eat right.
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 8:41pm On Apr 07
With this guide... you can "GET RID OF BELLY FAT AND KEEP IT THAT WAY"
With this guide... you can "GET RID OF BELLY FAT AND KEEP IT THAT WAY"
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 8:44pm On Apr 07
PaperLace:
First of all, it is a sign to steal bible... hahahha
Secondly, men are as guilty as ladies, but the main problem in guys is that it is not about the diet.. it is about good ol beer
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 8:44pm On Apr 07
cc: dacblogger / blessedvisky
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:49pm On Apr 07
FitnessDoctor:Following religiously.
Re: 3 Reasons Why Nigerian Ladies Have Belly Fat (Photos) by PaperLace(f): 8:53pm On Apr 07
FitnessDoctor:I don't think it's just beer, I know few men that don't touch beer but they have pot bellies. Every time I see pre wedding pictures on Nairaland, one of the first places I look at, is their tummy, only few are 'flat' _not toned.
I didn't know it's a sin, now I know _I'll return it.
