|Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by Buhari2019: 8:23pm
The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Friday challenged the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, to extend his call for budget transparency in the National Assembly to other arms of government.
www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228220-dogara-replies-el-rufai-dares-kaduna-governor-publish-security-votes.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by AntiWailer: 8:26pm
Oh ok.
It is about stealing and hiding it.
Useless leaders.
I hope El Rufai takes up the challenge.
Why won't we know what our senators and house of rep members are spending or planning to spend.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by dunkem21(m): 8:28pm
To agree with Dogara, Click *Like
*Share to disagree
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by sarrki(m): 8:28pm
Dogara lacks the moral right to ask Elrufai
Having said that Oya El Rufai publish your security vote
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by BLINGZ88: 9:07pm
wait o, why is it not mandatory for states to publish how they spent their allocation. this nigeria av weak me. #biafra. even if we don't get it, we shall never forget it.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by profhezekiah: 9:09pm
Yam pepper scatter scatter. All politicians are corrupt, I pity the youths of this country,we must take our destiny into our hands and stop defending this rogues.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by pbethel: 9:14pm
Ghen Ghen
Make we de watch
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by seunlly(m): 9:16pm
do you think I care about all this...
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by sarrkii: 9:48pm
We In BMC Love Dogara And Disown El Rufai only Fr Today Cos Dogara Protects Our Masters Interest !!
We In APC Are More Corrupt Than The previous Government, but We Will Never Allow Our Gullible Supporters Understand Our Gimmicks
1 Like
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by sarrkii: 9:50pm
We In BMC Know That This Will Make PDP Think We Are Fighting Ourselves, But We Are Just Looking Fr Q Distraction For Our Gullible Supporters..
We Are Enemies Of The people.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by GEJ2019(m): 9:53pm
sarrkii:
Hmm Sarrki Eating His Vomit Already?? Shame on your Sarrkii
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by Scream(m): 9:58pm
Nonsense! Make laws that would compel him to do that. Why are waiting time talking about fight against whereas the constitution is the biggest corruption? A corrupt country built on corruption run by corrupt people using corrupt systems.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by MONITZ: 10:15pm
I think I am beginning to understand the grievances of these lawmakers,and it is that they re angry that they re the only ones singled out as being corrupt in the tripod of governance.. They know the executive and judiciary equally stink sorely and nobody is saying anything about it. Equally all the governors receive humongous amount and even go as far as hijacking funds meant for the L. G. A's and nobody is batting an eyelid...
"No legislature in the world wins in a popularity contest and "--;this simply shows that our legislators re not moved a bit or perturbed....
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by auntysimbiat(f): 10:43pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by EPIJOE: 10:44pm
MONITZ:
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by Billyonaire: 10:44pm
Thieves everywhere, yet the Police overlook the mighty thieves but hunt the street boys who are looking for pennies to buy Indomie.
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by ayindejimmy(m): 10:46pm
So these two fools are publicly telling us to our faces that they're both corrupt and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it?!
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by coalcoal1(m): 10:46pm
OK
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by clefstone(m): 10:47pm
all I can say is midget
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by chinex276(m): 10:47pm
the midget!!!!
|Re: Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes by sdindan: 10:47pm
Have they implemented 2016 budget?
pls someone should help.
Two thieves are exposing themselves.
