Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dogara Dares El-Rufai To Publish Security Votes (1468 Views)

Probe Babangida, Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Others Security Votes,pdp Tells Buhari / Speaker Dogara Replies Oyegun, Zones Majority Leader To North West / Monthly/ Yearly "Security Votes" Appropriation Of State Governors (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Friday challenged the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, to extend his call for budget transparency in the National Assembly to other arms of government.



Mr. Dogara was speaking at the closing of a retreat for the management of the National Assembly. The retreat held in Kaduna.



The speaker reacted to a statement credited to Mr. el-Rufai, urging the legislature to make its budget public.

Mr. Dogara said governors should, in the spirit of accountability and transparency, publish how they utilise funds allocated to local governments and how they spend their security votes.

“I will like to challenge him (El-Rufai) to champion this cause for transparency in the budgetary process from the National Assembly to other arms of government beginning with the judiciary,” he said.

“What do they spend monthly as security votes, and if they can publish what happens to local government funds under their jurisdictions, that will help our discussion going forward.”

_E8A2624 - Copy - Copy

Mr. Dogara said the National Assembly was the most “misunderstood” institution, and that no parliament in the world can win popularity contest and Nigeria’s National Assembly cannot be an exception.

“When, for instance, public discussions on funding of the legislature are being made, the entire bureaucracy is often completely discountenanced,” he said.





“No consideration is given to the fact that this is a special bureaucracy saddled with a multitude of ‘masters’ who must be equally served in addition to service to the nation,” he explained.

Mr. Dogara had earlier promised to make the National Assembly budget open starting from 2017.

www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228220-dogara-replies-el-rufai-dares-kaduna-governor-publish-security-votes.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Oh ok.



It is about stealing and hiding it.





Useless leaders.





I hope El Rufai takes up the challenge.



Why won't we know what our senators and house of rep members are spending or planning to spend.



To agree with Dogara, Click *Like



*Share to disagree To agree with Dogara, Click *Like*Share to disagree 8 Likes 3 Shares

Dogara lacks the moral right to ask Elrufai



Having said that Oya El Rufai publish your security vote 1 Like 1 Share

wait o, why is it not mandatory for states to publish how they spent their allocation. this nigeria av weak me. #biafra. even if we don't get it, we shall never forget it.

Yam pepper scatter scatter. All politicians are corrupt, I pity the youths of this country,we must take our destiny into our hands and stop defending this rogues.

Ghen Ghen

Make we de watch

do you think I care about all this...

We In BMC Love Dogara And Disown El Rufai only Fr Today Cos Dogara Protects Our Masters Interest !!



We In APC Are More Corrupt Than The previous Government, but We Will Never Allow Our Gullible Supporters Understand Our Gimmicks 1 Like

We In BMC Know That This Will Make PDP Think We Are Fighting Ourselves, But We Are Just Looking Fr Q Distraction For Our Gullible Supporters..



We Are Enemies Of The people.

sarrkii:

We In BMC Know That This Will Make PDP Think We Are Fighting Ourselves, But We Are Just Looking Fr Q Distraction For Our Gullible Supporters..



We Are Enemies Of The people.

Hmm Sarrki Eating His Vomit Already?? Shame on your Sarrkii Hmm Sarrki Eating His Vomit Already?? Shame on your Sarrkii

Nonsense! Make laws that would compel him to do that. Why are waiting time talking about fight against whereas the constitution is the biggest corruption? A corrupt country built on corruption run by corrupt people using corrupt systems.

I think I am beginning to understand the grievances of these lawmakers,and it is that they re angry that they re the only ones singled out as being corrupt in the tripod of governance.. They know the executive and judiciary equally stink sorely and nobody is saying anything about it. Equally all the governors receive humongous amount and even go as far as hijacking funds meant for the L. G. A's and nobody is batting an eyelid...





"No legislature in the world wins in a popularity contest and "--;this simply shows that our legislators re not moved a bit or perturbed....

Hmmmmmm

MONITZ:

I think I am beginning to understand the grievances of these lawmakers,and it is that they re angry that they re the only ones singled out as being corrupt in the tripod of governance.. They know the executive and judiciary equally stink sorely and nobody is saying anything about it. Equally all the governors receive humongous amount and even go as far as hijacking funds meant for the L. G. A's and nobody is batting an eyelid... YOU ARE RIGHT BRO





"No legislature in the world wins in a popularity contest and "--;this simply shows that our legislators re not moved a bit or perturbed....

Thieves everywhere, yet the Police overlook the mighty thieves but hunt the street boys who are looking for pennies to buy Indomie.

So these two fools are publicly telling us to our faces that they're both corrupt and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it?!

OK

all I can say is midget

the midget!!!!